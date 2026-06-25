Marriage and Art Take Centerstage In The Woodlands — Entwined By 32 Years Of Creativity and Partnership

1 / 0 Exhibiting artists Karen Fearon and Bob Mosier with Curator Annette Palmer. (Photo courtesy of The Woodlands Art Council) Exhibiting Artist Bob Mosier shares about how he created his artwork. (Photo courtesy of The Woodlands Art Council) Ted Harris, Dave and Nancy Charbonneau, and Haley Garcia at the “Entwined” reception. (Photo courtesy of the Woodlands Art Council) “Entwined” Opening Reception hosted by the Woodlands Art Council. (Photo courtesy of the Woodlands Art Council) Exhibiting Artist Karen Fearon explains the significance of her piece. (Photo courtesy of The Woodlands Art Council)

Marriage and art do go together. The Woodlands Art Council is showcasing an exhibition featuring a married couple dubbed “Entwined” for the first time. Attendees at the exhibit’s opening reception gathered to appreciate the intimate and compelling work done from local artists Bob Mosier and Karen Fearon, featuring their artistic dialogue that has shaped their 32-year partnership.

Both Mosier and Fearon are former educators at The John Cooper School and they bring distinct artistic practices to the exhibition that connect in a beautiful expression.

Mosier’s intricate thread paintings transform drawing into sculptural form through thousands of hand and machine stitches. With a background in sculpture, Mosier is able to access the way light falls across an object to create subtle gradation and transform flat planes into three-dimensional form.

The piece he chose to share was one he said he created while thinking of his daughter, who just turned 50.

“It’s an artistic interpretation of a microscopic slide of a tree leaf,” Mosier noted. “It began as one of the ugliest pieces I’d ever started in my life,” he continued with a chuckle, sharing that he stuck with it and eventually created it out of sewn thread.

“Persistence,” Mosier says of the key to these works. “And all I’ve had is fun in creating these.”

Exhibiting Artist Bob Mosier shares about how he created his artwork. (Photo courtesy of The Woodlands Art Council)

Fearon’s art manifests through expressive paintings, drawings and assemblages. She is known to begin her pieces with only a loose idea of what she will create, allowing intuition and emotion to take over.

Fearon chose one piece, an assemblage, to talk about during the opening reception, noting that all of her work displayed, this one is “deeply personal.”

“This particular piece was instrumental in molding me as a little girl,” Fearon said, pointing out the swing and the cross. She elaborated that the swing belonged to her neighbor, and she would constantly ask to use it when she was a little girl.

“Somewhere between 5 and 7 years old, (the neighbor) finally gave me a key to the swing,” Fearon shared, pointing out where she included the key in her artwork.

Exhibiting Artist Karen Fearon explains the significance of her piece. (Photo courtesy of The Woodlands Art Council)

Fearon revealed that she went back to the place with that magical swing as an adult and collected dirt, bones and fragments in the earth to make them part of her work.

The Entwined exhibition will run through August 6 at The Woodlands Arts Council headquarters building at 9450 Grogans Mill Road in The Woodlands. It is open for viewing Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays from 1 pm to 4 pm. For more information, go here.