Courageous 10-Year-Old Cancer Fighter Teams Up With a Professional Artist On a Compelling New Houston Exhibit

In the lab with Edgar Medina and 10-year-old cancer survivor Melinda Moreno, at work on their "Moments Through Seasons" series on view at Laura Rathe Fine Art.

Edgar Medina and Melinda Moreno's poignant collaboration, "Year of Happiness," 2021, is the capstone to the "Moments Through Seasons" series, on view at Laura Rathe Fine Art.

Melinda Moreno wanted art lessons. The 10-year-old pediatric cancer survivor from Bellaire requested art classes and a golden chance to showcase her work in a gallery from Make-A-Wish Texas Gulf Coast and Louisiana. Make-A-Wish turned to abstract maestro Edgar Medina of Edgar Medina Studios, currently fresh off an unveiling of his work at the new Mexican Consulate in Westchase.

“After hearing Melinda’s story, there was no question that I wanted to be involved,” Medina says. “As a kid, I too grew up with health issues that prevented me from participating in normal childhood activities. So I could relate to Melinda in so many ways. I’m honored to be part of such a special project.”

Edgar Medina and Melinda Moreno’s poignant collaboration, “Year of Happiness,” 2021, is the capstone to the “Moments Through Seasons” series, on view at Laura Rathe Fine Art.

Thus began the start of a beautiful friendship and working collaboration. Medina taught Moreno about the use of color, technique and the artistic process. In the end, together they created 13 new abstract canvases, inspired by the four seasons, a series dubbed “Moments Through Seasons.”

Each work is inspired by Moreno’s experience and journey with cancer, now happily in remission. Moreno and Medina each created four new solo pieces (one for every season), and collaborated on four pieces directly inspired by each season as well. The 13th canvas is the capper titled Year of Happiness (2021).

None other than Laura Rathe Fine Art — helmed by the maven who moved her renowned gallery to the tony River Oaks District in 2020 — stepped up to host this very special and powerful show during Childhood Cancer Awareness Month.

Melinda Moreno seated next to Edgar Medina and their opulent canvas, “Summer,” 2021.

Moreno discovered she had a brain tumor two years ago, in 2019, and underwent 30 rounds of proton therapy and surgery at Texas Children’s Hospital. In spring of 2020, as the world went into lockdown, this courageous 10-year-old discovered and invigorated her love of art, revealing a talent for drawing and an intuitiveness with color.

River Oaks District Swipe DISCOVER FASHION TIMELESS INDIVIDUALITY SPORTY-CHIC ICONIC STYLISH DUALITY ELEGANCE GRACE SOPHISTICATED NONCHALANCE MOVEMENT























Next

Moments Through Seasons” is being shown at Laura Rathe Fine Art now through September 26. Proceeds from the auction of all eight pieces will go towards Make-A-Wish Texas Gulf Coast and Louisiana.

This Friday, September 17, you can see the unveiling of a digital billboard showcasing Moreno and Medina’s work at 3311 Main Street in Stafford. Digital billboards around the area will keep Moreno’s work displayed for some time.

To view the entire “Moments Through Seasons” exhibition online, click here.