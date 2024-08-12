Andy Warhol and the Legacy of Creative Partying Lives On — Menil’s Alphabet Gala Raises $350,000 to Keep the Museum Free
A Night of Letters and Legends In HoustonBY Catherine D. Anspon and Jenna Baer // 08.12.24
Event chairs Jamal Cyrus, Leslie Hewitt, Karlsson & Brian Salek, Robert & Cullen Muse, Sam Lasseter, Dillon Kyle at Studio Menil Presents: Alphabet Soup (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Franci Neely, Doug Lawing at Studio Menil Presents: Alphabet Soup (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Sam Lasseter, Dillon Kyle strike poses with their respective initials at Studio Menil Presents: Alphabet Soup (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Duyen and Marc Nguyen at Studio Menil Presents: Alphabet Soup (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Crafty table decor at Studio Menil Presents: Alphabet Soup (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Sarah Beth & Paul Seifert at Studio Menil Presents: Alphabet Soup (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Jacob & Mary Hammon Quinn at Studio Menil Presents: Alphabet Soup (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Diane Cannon, Richard Tuttle, Julie Cogan at Studio Menil Presents: Alphabet Soup (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Julia & John Stallcup at Studio Menil Presents: Alphabet Soup (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Karlsson & Brian Salek at Studio Menil Presents: Alphabet Soup (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Stephanie Cockrell at Studio Menil Presents: Alphabet Soup (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Balloon room at Studio Menil Presents: Alphabet Soup (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Cristina & Josh Bedwell at Studio Menil Presents: Alphabet Soup (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
John McLaughlin, Lisa Rich at Studio Menil Presents: Alphabet Soup (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Sara Cain, Michael McGinnis at Studio Menil Presents: Alphabet Soup (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Cullen & Robert Muse at Studio Menil Presents: Alphabet Soup (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
DJs Peter Lucas, Jason Woods spin records at Studio Menil Presents: Alphabet Soup (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Dinner at Studio Menil Presents: Alphabet Soup (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Debbie Hurwitz, Lisa Holthouse, Stephanie Cockrell at Studio Menil Presents: Alphabet Soup (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
John Stallcup, Brian Leeke, Aaron Rosenberg at Studio Menil Presents: Alphabet Soup (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Heidi Gerger, Catherine D. Anspon at Studio Menil Presents: Alphabet Soup (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Olivia K. Young at Studio Menil Presents: Alphabet Soup. (Photo by Catherine D. Anspon)
Jamal Cyrus, Leslie Hewitt, Karlsson & Brian Salek, Robert & Cullen Muse, Sam Lasseter, Dillon Kyle at Studio Menil Presents: Alphabet Soup (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Aaron Parazette, Sharon Engelstein, Anna Mayer, Francesca Fuchs, Selven O'Keefe Jarmon at Studio Menil Presents: Alphabet Soup (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Alphabet Atmosphere at Studio Menil Presents: Alphabet Soup (Photo by Daniel Otiz)
Atmosphere at Studio Menil Presents: Alphabet Soup (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Anne Graubart, Kathleen Morris, Bettie Cartwright, Liz Weingarten, Rita Justice, Kitty Rabinow, Betty Moody, Sara Morgan, Anne Kinder at Studio Menil Presents: Alphabet Soup (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Champagne is poured at Studio Menil Presents: Alphabet Soup (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Jereann Chaney, Holland Chaney at Studio Menil Presents: Alphabet Soup (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Brooke Robertson, Hilda Curran at Studio Menil Presents: Alphabet Soup (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Treats at Studio Menil Presents: Alphabet Soup (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
If you thought art-inspired soirées had peaked, think again. The Menil Collection found a way to redefine originality on the social circuit. Honoring founders Dominique and John de Menil and their passion for 20th-century masterpieces, Studio Menil Presents: Alphabet Soup dazzled with a creative tribute to the museum’s permanent collection.
This unique event celebrated art that incorporates letters, from Andy Warhol’s iconic 1962 Big Campbell’s Soup Can, 19¢ (Beef Noodle) to Chryssa’s striking Study on Light, also from 1962. The piece de résistance turned out to be the shiny, silver alphabet balloons that floated above everyone’s heads as they entered Richmond Hall. The balloons also echoed Warhol’s Silver Clouds installation from 1966 and added a playful and unforgettable touch to the evening.
The ABCs of the Menil
Organizers wove the alphabet theme into every aspect of the Jackson & Company-catered seated dinner. The printed program listed iconic artworks from the museum’s collection in alphabetical order. The desserts — edible letters spelling out Menil — were also part of the theme.
The inventive co-chairs — artists Leslie Hewitt and Jamal Cyrus, who both had works featured in Menil exhibitions; Dillon Kyle and Sam Lasseter; Cullen and Robert Muse; Karlsson and Brian Salek — deserve all the kudos. Thanks to their efforts, 200 dedicated arts supporters raised $350,000. Their work ensured that the Menil can continue its curatorial mission while remaining free to all.
PC Seen: Menil director Rebecca Rabinow and senior curator Michelle White; Menil Foundation president Doug Lawing and Guy Hagstette; collector Bob Ackerley hosting a buzzy table headlined by post-minimalist sculptor Richard Tuttle joined by Houston artists Howard Sherman, and Tudor Mitroi; Nancy and Butch Abendshein; Mary and Marcel Barone; Diane and Mike Cannon; power gallerists including Robert McClain, Laura Rathe, Yvonne Garcia, and Barbara Davis; Jillian Conrad and Francesca Fuchs (set to be featured in upcoming Menil exhibitions), joined by fellow artists Page Kempner, Tara Conley, Selven O’Keef Jarmon, Heather L. Johnson, Henry Sanchez, Anna Mayer, and Preston Gaines with Rice University professor Olivia K. Young; Jereann Chaney with daughter Holland Chaney Horton; Barbara and Michael Gamson; Heidi and David Gerger; Craft Center founder Sara Morgan; Franci Neely; Duyen and Marc Nguyen; Jessica Phifer; Mary Hammon and Jacob Quinn; Kitty Rabinow; Brooke and Corby Robertson; Jane and Bill Curtis; Elizabeth and Barry Young; and Tiffany and Charles Masterson.
The Menil Collection’s fall fundraiser, Party in the Park, is an outdoor celebration that benefits the Menil’s green spaces. The event is scheduled for Thursday, October 24, from 7 pm to 10 pm at Menil Park. Tickets are available here.