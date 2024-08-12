Andy Warhol and the Legacy of Creative Partying Lives On — Menil’s Alphabet Gala Raises $350,000 to Keep the Museum Free

If you thought art-inspired soirées had peaked, think again. The Menil Collection found a way to redefine originality on the social circuit. Honoring founders Dominique and John de Menil and their passion for 20th-century masterpieces, Studio Menil Presents: Alphabet Soup dazzled with a creative tribute to the museum’s permanent collection.

This unique event celebrated art that incorporates letters, from Andy Warhol’s iconic 1962 Big Campbell’s Soup Can, 19¢ (Beef Noodle) to Chryssa’s striking Study on Light, also from 1962. The piece de résistance turned out to be the shiny, silver alphabet balloons that floated above everyone’s heads as they entered Richmond Hall. The balloons also echoed Warhol’s Silver Clouds installation from 1966 and added a playful and unforgettable touch to the evening.

The ABCs of the Menil

Organizers wove the alphabet theme into every aspect of the Jackson & Company-catered seated dinner. The printed program listed iconic artworks from the museum’s collection in alphabetical order. The desserts — edible letters spelling out Menil — were also part of the theme.

The inventive co-chairs — artists Leslie Hewitt and Jamal Cyrus, who both had works featured in Menil exhibitions; Dillon Kyle and Sam Lasseter; Cullen and Robert Muse; Karlsson and Brian Salek — deserve all the kudos. Thanks to their efforts, 200 dedicated arts supporters raised $350,000. Their work ensured that the Menil can continue its curatorial mission while remaining free to all.

PC Seen: Menil director Rebecca Rabinow and senior curator Michelle White; Menil Foundation president Doug Lawing and Guy Hagstette; collector Bob Ackerley hosting a buzzy table headlined by post-minimalist sculptor Richard Tuttle joined by Houston artists Howard Sherman, and Tudor Mitroi; Nancy and Butch Abendshein; Mary and Marcel Barone; Diane and Mike Cannon; power gallerists including Robert McClain, Laura Rathe, Yvonne Garcia, and Barbara Davis; Jillian Conrad and Francesca Fuchs (set to be featured in upcoming Menil exhibitions), joined by fellow artists Page Kempner, Tara Conley, Selven O’Keef Jarmon, Heather L. Johnson, Henry Sanchez, Anna Mayer, and Preston Gaines with Rice University professor Olivia K. Young; Jereann Chaney with daughter Holland Chaney Horton; Barbara and Michael Gamson; Heidi and David Gerger; Craft Center founder Sara Morgan; Franci Neely; Duyen and Marc Nguyen; Jessica Phifer; Mary Hammon and Jacob Quinn; Kitty Rabinow; Brooke and Corby Robertson; Jane and Bill Curtis; Elizabeth and Barry Young; and Tiffany and Charles Masterson.

The Menil Collection’s fall fundraiser, Party in the Park, is an outdoor celebration that benefits the Menil’s green spaces. The event is scheduled for Thursday, October 24, from 7 pm to 10 pm at Menil Park. Tickets are available here.