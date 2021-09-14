View the new PaperCity recipe collection
Montopolis Live 2
IMG_7521
IMG_9414
Montopolis Live 3
A scene from The Living Coast shows how arresting this show can be.
IMG_3614
Montopolis Live 1
01
07

The Living Coast weaves together music, film and storytelling in one performance.

02
07

Natural wonders of the Gulf Coast.

03
07

The Living Coast explores human engineering amid the nature world.

04
07

A narrator brings stories to life during Montopolis performances.

05
07

A scene from The Living Coast shows how arresting this show can be.

06
07

The changing topography of the Texas coast.

07
07

Depicting the Gulf Coast with music called for celebratory horns.

Montopolis Live 2
IMG_7521
IMG_9414
Montopolis Live 3
A scene from The Living Coast shows how arresting this show can be.
IMG_3614
Montopolis Live 1
Arts / Performing Arts

Turning Beloved Texas Places Into Theatrical Music Shows — Montopolis Proves It’s Not Just Another Indie Group

Catch The Living Coast Live in Houston and Dallas

BY // 09.13.21
The Living Coast weaves together music, film and storytelling in one performance.
Natural wonders of the Gulf Coast.
The Living Coast explores human engineering amid the nature world.
A narrator brings stories to life during Montopolis performances.
A scene from The Living Coast shows how arresting this show can be.
The changing topography of the Texas coast.
Depicting the Gulf Coast with music called for celebratory horns.
1
7

The Living Coast weaves together music, film and storytelling in one performance.

2
7

Natural wonders of the Gulf Coast.

3
7

The Living Coast explores human engineering amid the nature world.

4
7

A narrator brings stories to life during Montopolis performances.

5
7

A scene from The Living Coast shows how arresting this show can be.

6
7

The changing topography of the Texas coast.

7
7

Depicting the Gulf Coast with music called for celebratory horns.

If we could depict Texas as music, what would it sound like? Admittedly, the Lone Star state shines so vast even the greatest composer might not dare contemplate such a question. But what about some of our most vivid and vibrant landscapes like the San Marcos River, Enchanted Rock or Big Bend? Translating these Texas places into music has turned into something of a quest for Austin’s indie chamber music group Montopolis and its founder Justin Sherburn.

PaperCity recently talked with the composer as Montopolis prepares to perform its latest theatrical concert in Houston (this Saturday, September 18 at MATCH) and Dallas (September 25 at Texas Theatre), an epic musical journey along The Living Coast.

Sherburn says after years of being a “sideman” in rock, jazz and even tango groups, an opportunity to compose scores for silent film screenings led him to create Montopolis. Calling on fellow musicians and friends who played with the Austin Symphony, Okkervil River, Tosca String Quartet and Polyphonic Spree, Sherburn put together an ensemble that could merge rock, country, folk and classical roots into a contemporary classical sound ideal for accompanying visual storytelling.

A Music River Turns

It wasn’t until Texas documentary filmmaker Anlo Sepulveda asked Sherburn to create the score for his award-winning film Yakona about the San Marcos River, that Montopolis found its musical path into the Texas great landscapes. One screening with their live accompaniment lead to a tour, then the realization that this would be the ensemble’s new mission.

“We did that one show that was a great experience for everyone involved,” Sherburn says of how one show become a tour. “It felt unique, regional and specific to our communities and culture. That sent us on the path of doing more Texas nature-centered work.”

Staying local, Sherburn turned his composing sights onto Enchanted Rock and then, with growing musical and ecological ambition, to Big Bend. With each project the shows became more theatrical. Sherburn worked with either a photographer or cinematographer to capture place images but he also collected stories of the people who have lived in or experienced the area.

SHOP

Swipe
  • Post Oak Hotel - 29 Degrees North
  • Post Oak Hotel - 29 Degrees North
  • Post Oak Hotel - 29 Degrees North
  • Post Oak Hotel - 29 Degrees North
  • Post Oak Hotel - 29 Degrees North
  • Post Oak Hotel - 29 Degrees North

“In central Texas everybody has a story about Enchanted Rock,” Sherburn says. “People have a real relationship with it.”

With each production, the live performances have evolved into a theatrical production due to both the subject matter and theater venues they found themselves playing. The founder of Montopolis describes each show as much more of a theater performance than a concert.

Coastal Stories

The musical journey from the desert and mountains of Big Bend to the Gulf Coast might seem to swerve, but Sherburn says it happened organically. While composing The Legend of Big Bend, he talked with scientists and environmentalists, and those stories lingered when looking for the next project.

“Water and the petrochemical industry are the two things on the forefront of any environmental scientist’s mind in Texas,” Sherburn says.

Around that time, he also had started reading more about the 1900 Galveston Hurricane, something growing up in North Texas that he hadn’t learned much about.

A scene from The Living Coast shows how arresting this show can be.
A scene from The Living Coast shows how arresting this show can be.

With this Gulf inspiration, Sherburn called on Anlo Sepulveda for his cinematography skills, and along with drone pilot Reagan Jobe, they headed along the Texas coast in 2019 to collect images, scenes and stories of present day life on water and land. Sherburn composed music along the way letting the waterscapes and stories inspire him. The film they shot and the interviews he gathered became the bases for song vignettes in the production.

“We were down at Port A two summers ago and I talked to a surfer and he tells me about what it’s like to be a surfer in Port A,” describes Sherburn of his creation process. “I would take that quote while Regan flies his drone and gets this amazing footage of people kitesurfing. Now we have two pieces of that narrative.

“Then, I go and write a rock and roll meets contemporary classical piece, jubilant fun music. That’s the vignette.”

Weaving these scenes and moments together, The Living Coast sets audiences adrift into life on the coast for over a century.

“The first act is anchored by the story of the Galveston hurricane, and the second act is anchored by Hurricane Harvey,” says Sherburn, who describes The Living Coast as a work of light and life as well as tragedy. “Here is the story of humanity on the Texas coast. Here is our past and here is a future, which is being spelled out by scientists.”

Music Topographies

When I asked how depicting these Texas landscapes in music leads him to create very different sounds for each, Sherburn notes that each place inspires very different sounds, starting with the instruments. Enchanted Rock evokes “a beautiful minimalism” that reflects modern American minimalism like the work of Steve Reich or Brian. When creating music to capture the enormity of Big Bend the sound needed to become broader, bolder and more Copland-esque, Americana.

As for The Living Coast, Sherburn believes sea, sky and human coastal life require “more celebratory and active” music.

“I added a trumpet, more horns and celebration,” he says. “We got a lot of great imagery from Galveston and Mardi Gras became a theme. It sounds a lot more modern, more rock and roll and celebratory jazz stuff.

Montopolis Live 1
Depicting the Gulf Coast with music called for celebratory horns.

Of course, the hurricane sections required dark and dramatic musical changes. “You follow this narrative and create music that supports whatever story you’re telling,” Sherburn says.

From river to desert to mountain and seas, Montopolis’s musical meanderings across Texas have lead the group to a greater mission — to emphasize both the majesty of the land but also some of the fragility.

“Basically, what we’re trying to do is de-politicize the conversation around climate change,” Sherburn says. “We start with celebration and we end by connecting our audiences with scientists, so they can learn de-politicized information about the future of the Texas climate.”

In this way, art, science and state pride can find harmony within a Montopolis performance.

“We have the ability to go around the state into every different political context and have an equal celebration and reverence of the natural wonders of our state,” Sherburn says. “We can go to Lufkin, to Waco, Dallas and play for a variety of audiences and everybody can get behind it.”

Montopolis performs The Living Coast at Houston’s MATCH (Midtown Arts and Theater Center Houston) on September 18 and at Dallas’ The Texas Theatre  on September 25.

The PaperCity Magazine

September
Issue

Read Now
Special Series

Social in Security

Lessons from an etiquette ambassador
<em>Social in Security </em> — An Etiquette Ambassador’s Guide to Modern Party Etiquette
Social in Security — An Etiquette Ambassador’s Guide to Modern Party Etiquette
<em>Social in Security</em> — A Modern Etiquette Ambassador Guides You Through the Formalities of Wedding Season
Social in Security — A Modern Etiquette Ambassador Guides You Through the Formalities of Wedding Season
Introducing <em>Social in Security</em> — Lessons From a Modern Etiquette Ambassador
Introducing Social in Security — Lessons From a Modern Etiquette Ambassador
A Modern Etiquette Expert on the Do’s and Don’ts of Talking About the Covid-19 Vaccine
A Modern Etiquette Expert on the Do’s and Don’ts of Talking About the Covid-19 Vaccine
read full series

Connecting the inspired with the extraordinary

ULTERRE-CHRISTIES-LOCK UP-VERT-WHITE v2-min
View Luxury Listings

Featured Properties

Swipe
3705 Northcrest Drive
North Crest
FOR SALE

3705 Northcrest Drive
Cleburne, TX

$1,400,000 Learn More about this property
Karan Wethington
This property is listed by: Karan Wethington (817) 929-8998 Email Realtor
3705 Northcrest Drive
5482 W Line Road
Stewart Henry
FOR SALE

5482 W Line Road
Whitesboro, TX

$2,600,000 Learn More about this property
Eric Walsh
This property is listed by: Eric Walsh (817) 312-9586 Email Realtor
5482 W Line Road
5100 Crestline Road
The Baldrige House
FOR SALE

5100 Crestline Road
Fort Worth, TX

$6,995,000 Learn More about this property
Eric Walsh
This property is listed by: Eric Walsh (817) 312-9586 Email Realtor
5100 Crestline Road
5329 Byers Ave
Chamberlain Arlington Heights
FOR SALE

5329 Byers Ave
Fort Worth, TX

$1,800,000 Learn More about this property
Lee Owen
This property is listed by: Lee Owen (469) 203-1801 Email Realtor
5329 Byers Ave
7800 Fairwest Court
Forest Glenn West
FOR SALE

7800 Fairwest Court
North Richland Hills, TX

$649,900 Learn More about this property
Bryan Bell
This property is listed by: Bryan Bell (817) 694-5848 Email Realtor
7800 Fairwest Court
1580 Hunterglenn Drive
McDavid Estates Ph V
FOR SALE

1580 Hunterglenn Drive
Aledo, TX

$775,000 Learn More about this property
Zach Penn
This property is listed by: Zach Penn (479) 586-3417 Email Realtor
1580 Hunterglenn Drive
9050 County Road 519
Rafter 28 Ranch
FOR SALE

9050 County Road 519
Alvarado, TX

$3,290,000 Learn More about this property
Kolby Simonson-Stewart
This property is listed by: Kolby Simonson-Stewart (970) 749-7404 Email Realtor
9050 County Road 519
500 Throckmorton Street #2005
Tower Residential Condo
FOR SALE

500 Throckmorton Street #2005
Fort Worth, TX

$519,500 Learn More about this property
John Giordano
This property is listed by: John Giordano (817) 991-1862 Email Realtor
500 Throckmorton Street #2005
13821 Parkline Way
Walsh Ranch
FOR SALE

13821 Parkline Way
Aledo, TX

$769,000 Learn More about this property
Sloan Yorek
This property is listed by: Sloan Yorek (817) 223-5435 Email Realtor
13821 Parkline Way
2705 Museum Way
Cultural District
FOR SALE

2705 Museum Way
Fort Worth, TX

$875,750 Learn More about this property
The Coulborn Group
This property is listed by: The Coulborn Group (817) 703-7491 Email Realtor
2705 Museum Way
3901 Barton Chapel Road
Gray
FOR SALE

3901 Barton Chapel Road
Jacksboro, TX

$3,937,500 Learn More about this property
Eric Walsh
This property is listed by: Eric Walsh (817) 312-9586 Email Realtor
3901 Barton Chapel Road
4937 Bryce Avenue
Rivercrest
FOR SALE

4937 Bryce Avenue
Fort Worth, TX

$1,999,900 Learn More about this property
Rick Wegman
This property is listed by: Rick Wegman (817) 584-7033 Email Realtor
4937 Bryce Avenue
9424 Boat Club Road
West Fork
FOR SALE

9424 Boat Club Road
Fort Worth, TX

$719,000 Learn More about this property
Karan Wethington
This property is listed by: Karan Wethington (817) 929-8998 Email Realtor
9424 Boat Club Road
889 Mobley Road
Dogwood Canyon
FOR SALE

889 Mobley Road
Cedar Hill, TX

$5,700,000 Learn More about this property
Eric Walsh
This property is listed by: Eric Walsh (817) 312-9586 Email Realtor
889 Mobley Road
112 Ranch Hand
Jordan Ranch
FOR SALE

112 Ranch Hand
Aledo, TX

$710,000 Learn More about this property
Kandy Maberry
This property is listed by: Kandy Maberry (940) 456-3251 Email Realtor
112 Ranch Hand
109 Crossing Point
Northstar Crossing
FOR SALE

109 Crossing Point
Weatherford, TX

$449,500 Learn More about this property
Kandy Maberry
This property is listed by: Kandy Maberry (940) 456-3251 Email Realtor
109 Crossing Point
204 Creekview Terrace
Aledo
FOR SALE

204 Creekview Terrace
Aledo, TX

$825,000 Learn More about this property
John Giordano
This property is listed by: John Giordano (817) 991-1862 Email Realtor
204 Creekview Terrace
3928 Bishops Flower Road
Edwards Ranch Riverhills
FOR SALE

3928 Bishops Flower Road
Fort Worth, TX

$1,099,000 Learn More about this property
Walker Turney
This property is listed by: Walker Turney (817) 988-2773 Email Realtor
3928 Bishops Flower Road
1120 Pebble Creek
Rivercrest
FOR SALE

1120 Pebble Creek
Fort Worth, TX

$4,750,000 Learn More about this property
The Coulborn Group
This property is listed by: The Coulborn Group (817) 703-7491 Email Realtor
1120 Pebble Creek
Presented by Ulterre Fort Worth
View All Listings
Share on Facebook Share on other social networks
Share on Twitter Share on Pinterest Share via text message Share via email
X
X