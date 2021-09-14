Fort Worth’s High-Tech Distillery Plots a Major Expansion — Blackland Eyes Oklahoma and More

Blackland Distillery is quickly gaining ground. Fort Worth’s modern, high-tech distillery and tasting room located in the heart of The Foundry District is in such high demand, it is ready to expand operations.

Through the distillery’s new partnership with Southern Glazer’s Wine & Spirits, which began in February, Blackland Distillery has seen its reach grow throughout Texas. Now, Blackland plans to take its show on the rood soon with plans to launch distribution in additional Southern Glazer’s Wine & Spirits markets by 2022. This push will begin with Oklahoma this October.

To that end, increasing supply and storage became a must. So Blackland Distillery is adding 4,500 square feet of additional space by going into an adjacent warehouse at 2612 Weisenberger Street. Construction on the new space began in August and is scheduled to be completed by October.

“Blackland Distillery is growing rapidly,” Blackland owner Markus Kypreos says. “Expanding our current space was a necessary step to keep up with the rising demand. We’re thrilled to continue our legacy in the heart of Fort Worth’s cultural district – which has been a key catalyst to our success – as our brand gains popularity in these exciting new markets.”

Markus Kypreos pours his fabulous gin at the cocktail bar inside Blackland Distillery.

It’s been quite a ride.

Blackland Distillery first opened its doors to the public in March 2019, becoming one of the first high-tech distilleries in Texas. To say their drinks caught on is an understatement. Blackland now produces five signature spirits: Blackland Gin, Vodka, Rye Whiskey, Bourbon and Texas Pecan Brown Sugar Bourbon. An added bonus? The sculpturally grooved, light catching bottles are so darn pretty.

The expansion includes the bottling line, renovation of the corporate offices, the addition of a second “rick house” (or barrel room) for storage and aging, and an exclusive new VIP event space.

Cheers to a homegrown operation continuing to put Fort Worth spirits on the map.