Arts / Galleries

Houston’s Master Illusionist — Sculpture Artist Morgan Robinson Creates Wonders In The Heights

An Ingenious Master at Work

BY William Hanhausen // 06.11.24
Artist Morgan Robinson (pictured here with his "Nestle" sculpture, has adopted Houston as his art base.
Installation view of Morgan Robinson's "Swoon," 2022 (Courtesy Morgan Robinson)
Morgan Robinson's "Shooting Star" makes an impression. (Courtesy Morgan Robinson)
Morgan Robinson's "Wish," 2021 (Courtesy Morgan Robinson)
Morgan Robinson's "Delicate Edge," 2013 (Courtesy Morgan Robinson)
Morgan Robinson's "Swoon," 2022 (Courtesy Morgan Robinson)
Morgan Robinson's "Rip Curl," 2020 (Courtesy Morgan Robinson)
Morgan Robinson's "Curves," 2020 (Courtesy Morgan Robinson)
A master illusionist, Morgan Robinson skillfully manipulates sleek three-dimensional forms of wood and metal. His work blends surrealism, pop art and neo-realism, creating a unique artistic language. Now Robinson is getting ready for an artist talk next Thursday, June 20 in Houston, his adopted art base. All in advance of an upcoming exhibition.

Robinson’s versatility extends across sculpture and furniture design, drawing inspiration from everyday life to transform mundane images into profound artistic statements. An example of his ingenuity can be found in his sculpture Delicate Edge (2013), crafted from Japanese ebonized Baltic birch and milk paint. The curves of the sculpture’s silhouette circulate playfully in infinite directions.

Robinson’s genius lies in his reinterpretation of the ordinary. He uses raw materials to create dynamic sculptures that blur the line between reality and illusion, giving static objects a sense of movement and depth. This is evident in works like Rip Curl (2020) and Curves (2020), both in powder-coated steel, which paradoxically capture the splashing movement of water while being completely still.

Morgan Robinson's <em>Rip Curl,</em> 2020 (left). (Courtesy Morgan Robinson)
Morgan Robinson’s Rip Curl, 2020 (left). (Courtesy Morgan Robinson)

Born in Stillwater, Oklahoma, Robinson honed his skills at the University of Central Oklahoma, earning a BFA in sculpture. A transformative journey to Japan saw him training at The Cultural Studies Institute in Nara and Bellwood Furniture in Hashimoto. Encounters with Japan’s vibrant landscapes and delicate textures became the muse for Robinson’s sculptures and artistic creations. These experiences, he notes, deeply influenced his artistic evolution.

Immersed in the rich traditions of Japanese woodworking, Robinson mastered and applied techniques passed down through generations. This is visible in Swoon (2022), a polished stainless steel and granite sculpture, inspired by the elegant lines of ethereal vapors emanating from a humid surface, curling in a harmonious dance instigated by the wind.

An installation view of Morgan Robinson's <em>Swoon</em> shows its striking power. (Courtesy Morgan Robinson)
An installation view of Morgan Robinson’s Swoon shows its striking power. (Courtesy Morgan Robinson)

Robinson has also authored a book, “Blur Your Eyes,” published by his own brand Morgan Fine Art. The book, which began as a collaborative project with a graphic designer, takes readers on a visual odyssey that explores the intersection of Robinson’s inner landscape with the external world that inspires him.

“Blur Your Eyes” is a collection of personal images and notes that honor significant influences in literature and art, offering a window into Robinson’s inspirations and his approach to each project. The specific questions he faced at each phase of his journey are explored and engaged in his book.

Robinson’s first solo show at Abersons Exhibits in Tulsa, Oklahoma garnered critical acclaim for blending Japanese inspiration with systematic tradition. Since then, he has been in more than 30 exhibitions and has tirelessly advocated for the arts. His works are displayed internationally and throughout the United States. In August, he will mark a significant milestone with 10 pieces in his inaugural solo exhibition in Houston, his adopted city. The show will remain on view at Avant-Art Gallery, which represents Morgan Robinson, through September 30.

Robinson currently works out of his studio in The Heights, where he merges Eastern philosophies of minimalism with Western sensibilities of form and function. His creations testify to the enduring connection between humanity and nature, inviting viewers to appreciate the beauty that surrounds them.

Morgan Robinson is doing an artist talk at Avant-Art Gallery, 2625 Colquitt Street, on Thursday, June 20 at 6 pm. Get more information here. Morgan Robinson’s inaugural Houston solo exhibition will be on view Thursday, August 22 through Monday, September 30, at Avant-Art Gallery.

