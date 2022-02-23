MFAH’s Blockbuster Season — the Spectacular New Houston Art Exhibitions You Need to See

Dare to create mind-bending, hypnotic art that’s imbued with a mathematical playfulness — and it might just show up in an exhibition at the Museum of Fine Arts, Houston. Case in point? The most comprehensive collection of 400 works of M.C. Escher will soon be on view in full bloom at MFAH. And that’s just one of a quartet of blockbuster spring exhibitions.

Four imaginative exhibitions will usher in a luminous new spring at MFAH, featuring the works of M.C. Escher, Dawoud Bey, Shahzia Sikander, Kehinde Wiley and Amy Sherald. This series of exhibitions embraces the expansion of ethereal ideas that shape the evolution of an artist, but it is not a theme. Instead, it’s more or less a happy coincidence, according to Museum of Fine Arts, Houston director Gary Tinterow.

“All of these exhibits come together for different reasons at the same time,” Tinterow tells PaperCity. “Escher’s exhibition will really show his evolution as an artist. How he thinks. How he conceives works of art. How he works out his visual and mental puzzles. And how he fabricates these actual physical works of art.”

In the haunting lithograph, Relativity, Escher presented a tridimensional optical illusion where faceless people are venturing up and down staircases, seemingly defying the laws of gravity.

The unprecedented exhibition of 400 Escher prints, watercolors, drawings, printed fabrics and constructed objects is the most comprehensive collection ever of his work. The Escher exhibition was made possible by the extraordinary collection of Michael S. Sachs who gathered Escher’s works for more than 50 years. Cerebral, mind-expanding Escher works such as Drawing Hands, Eye, Relativity, and Metamorphosis II have a haunting sensibility. These images stay with you.

“I just think people will be inspired by this exhibition,” MFAH curator Dena M. Woodall says. “I think it’ll take them out of the everyday and that’s what we hope to do. Whether it’s connecting them to an Italian landscape or to the mastery of printmaking.”

Virtual Realties: The Art of M.C. Escher

March 13 through September 5

When Escher was a child, his father noted that his introspective son would retreat to his inner world and calm himself by “drawing and making a linocut of a sunflower.” Celebrated by psychedelic creatives, Escher’s world of “inner visions” and labyrinth realms resonated deeply with the counterculture.

In Escher’s woodcut, Bond of Union, 1956, two spirals converge in a futuristic realm, depicting a bond of souls through the representation of a woman and man’s head floating amid a sea of spheres.

“I think M.C. Escher is an artist who transcends art movements and boundaries but also has a wide generational appeal,” Tinterow says. “Those who were born in the digital era will find his art compelling. Then aficionados of printmaking in old master European art will find much to love in Escher. Not to mention fans of surrealism in Houston.”

Offering a rare visual feast of the labyrinthe realms of Escher, The Museum of Fine Arts, Houston has been the only museum selected to host the M.C. Escher exhibition at present. Organized by the MFAH, the show was curated by Dena M. Woodall, Ph.D., the museum's curator of Prints & Drawings.

Escher’s “Hand with Reflecting Sphere” is one of his most famous lithographs, depicting a hand holding a reflective sphere where the artist and his surroundings are on full view.