Chic Austin Hotel Group Taps Houston’s Home Design Mecca to Elevate Interiors of New Luxury Residences

Inspired by travel, this artwork is the perfect entry piece by Yvan Genest titled "From Mexico to India." Paired with a Tacchini daybed and CTO floorlamp.

The office is a combination of high design with functionality with a large handmade tapestry to add art while absorbing sound. A Viabizzuno floor lamp was added for a modern touch. Desk, office chair and tapestry by Giorgetti, side chairs by Poltrona Frau. (Photography by Andrea Calo)

A sculptural Tacchini daybed paired with authentic cowhide for traditional Texas flair in this entry foyer. International artwork by Yvan Genest ”From Mexico to India” and local artist John David Robbins “Drips" mini series. (Photography by Andrea Calo)

CASA Houston has a knack for creating luxurious interior styling for some of Houston’s most prominent multi-family residences. From luxury condos such as Giorgetti Houston and Sophie at Bayou Bend to the upscale leasing developments of Crimson and Regent Square, the CASA team’s design prowess is now stretching into a new market. When asked by boutique hotel developer Hotel Magdalena JV to collaborate on multiple interiors of Saint Cecilia’s new luxury residences, CASA Houston owner Jerry Hooker welcomed the opportunity to introduce CASA’s offerings to Austin.

David Yarrow’s largescale “The Thundering Herd” artwork paired perfectly with a sleek Poltrona Frau dining table and brown leather dining chairs for the light-filled dining room with floor-to-ceiling windows. (Photography by Andrea Calo)

“It’s no secret that Austin is booming with design opportunities,” Hooker says. “We’ve seen our client list grow rapidly over the past few years with a desire for a more cosmopolitan aesthetic from a global perspective. Collaborating with Hotel Magdalena JV on Saint Cecilia Residences is a wonderful opportunity to show Austin what we are all about.

“Unrivaled, ultra-luxury European furniture and finishes from modern to traditional.”

Hotel Saint Cecilia, the 1880s house turned stylish hotel, has grown a loyal fan base of the jet-set crowd over the years. Now, with its new luxury development designed by award-winning Lake | Flato Architects, living the Saint Cecilia lifestyle is available to a select group of buyers who are lucky enough to own these impeccable homes. The residences embody the same spirit as Hotel Saint Cecilia, with the privacy and comfortability of a single-family home accentuated by exceptional hotel services from Hotel Saint Cecilia and neighboring Hotel Magdalena.

A bold statement living room wall was used to accentuate stunning views by using Wall & Deco wall coverings with David Yarrow “310 to Yuma” art and an exclusive handcrafted Kymo Atelier 3D cut rug . Poltrona Frau sofa and storage tables, Giorgetti end table, Ceccotti armchair, Malabar console and Rimadesio glass end table complete the space. (Photography by Andrea Calo)

For interior styling of these model residences, much like the well-known aesthetic of Hotel Saint Cecilia, CASA Houston fused a mixed bag of design ideas. They combined the sleek, luxury European brands that they are known for with eclectic Austin sensibilities and nods to true Texan roots as seen in David Yarrow’s largescale Western-inspired artwork and the Giorgetti CLOP seat, a take on the traditional saddle.

“Hotel Saint Cecilia is the epitome of Austin cool. Its unique atmosphere is unlike any other in the city. The property instantly transports you to a unique, eclectic private compound while located in the middle of the city’s most exciting neighborhood,” Hooker says. “For each design, we envisioned a globetrotting resident who appreciates bespoke interiors.

“They blend the best in luxury furnishings with antiques and artwork that they collect from around the world to create a beautiful and nostalgic home.”

A neutral color palette was used with this serene treetop view of Austin. A Giorgetti light grey sofa, sideboard, coffee tables and poufs, marble side table, area rug, and accent stool (a play on the saddle) bring volume to the space. For sleekness, Poltrona Frau armchairs with wood side table were placed next to large windows highlighted by a Flos Floor Lamp. John David Robbins “Smokes” series (above sofa), Tyler Shields “RGB” (next to windows), and Caleb Charland “Pouring Light” (above sideboard) artworks were used to complete the space. (Photography by Andrea Calo)

A mix of modern and sleek furnishings, like Giorgetti and Poltrona Frau, along with a handful of antique relics were used to warm each space. A heavy focus on carefully curated and vibrant art selections — thanks partially to CASA Houston’s partnership with Dallas-based Samuel Lynne Galleries — brings a more personalized touch to each room.

For more information about this unique project, visit casa-houston.com or call 713-714-8105.