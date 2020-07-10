The Nasher Sculpture Center Windows Are Transformed For a Touching Tribute

The newest iteration of the Nasher Windows series is in honor of the late Donald Fowler, and will be on view through July 15. (courtesy of The Nasher)

The newest iteration of the Nasher Windows series is in honor of the late Donald Fowler, and will be on view through July 15. (courtesy of The Nasher)

Visual artist Kristen Cochran in front of her Nasher Windows exhibition. (courtesy of The Nasher)

Kristen Cochran's helps transform the windows of the Nasher Sculpture Center in honor of the late Donald Fowler (courtesy of The Nasher)

Dallas retail veteran Donald Fowler brought his impeccable taste and a touch of humor to every post he held throughout his career. His final position, as the director of retail for the Nasher Sculpture Center store, was no exception.

The store, which underwent the Fowler makeover in 2017, became a work of art in its own right, filled with (in addition to Nasher branded merch) eclectic finds, luxurious gifts, and a healthy dose of levity. “People don’t want to buy a bunch of serious stuff,” the late Fowler once told me.

Fowler worked wonders with the Dallas Arts District shop, and now, the windows he once helped transform are being dedicated to the memory of the charismatic artist, who tragically passed in May of this year.

Donald Fowler in the Nasher Sculpture Garden. Photo by Mindy Byrd.

The most recent Nasher Windows project — a new program launched by Leigh Arnold and curated by Catherine Craft to safely exhibit works during the pandemic — was executed by visual artist Kristen Cochran. The piece was unveiled on July 3, and will be available for viewing on Flora Street through Wednesday, July 15.

The ultra-violet archway reads “Farewell,” and was modeled after the late Fowler’s own handwriting. “In some way, I imagined this work offering Donald agency over accident, giving him a surface upon which to sign off— as both a salutation and an urgent imperative,” Cochran wrote on Instagram.