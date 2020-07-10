Houston Billionaire’s Showcase Hotel Wins World’s Best Award in Vaunted Magazine’s Annual Rankings — Post Oak is Still Winning for Tilman Fertitta

Post Oak Hotel
This bit of good news for Tilman Fertitta could not have come at a better time. With his Houston Rockets going into the NBA Disney bubble due to the COVID-19 fallout, his casinos and restaurants enduring months of shuttering and his return of any PPP money to the federal government, this Houston billionaire could use some positive vibes.

His Post Oak Hotel is delivering just that thanks to its crowning by Travel & Leisure magazine as the sixth best hotel in the continental United States — and among the Top 15 in the entire nation — in the publication’s 2020 World’s Best Awards. It is the only hotel in Houston to earn such a lofty ranking and one of only two in Texas. San Antonio’s charming Hotel Emma was ranked No. 15.

The rankings are the result of T&L’s annual reader survey in which hotels and hotel brands are rated on a number of characteristics including facilities, location, service, food and overall value.

“It is an incredible honor to be recognized as a world’s best,” Fertitta said in a statement. “Being included on a list surveyed by so many seasoned travelers around the world reinforces that we are among the best out there. This hotel’s level of luxury, high standards for excellence and first-class service is unrivaled. It is truly a world-class destination.”

Indeed, the Post Oak has received rave reviews and honors since opening in 2018. The hotel remains the only AAA Five-Diamond hotel in Houston while its posh Bloom and Bee restaurant received a AAA Four-Diamond award. Within three months of opening, The Spa at The Post Oak Hotel at Uptown Houston received the prestigious Forbes Five Star rating. And the New York Times, U.S. News & World Report, Condé Nast Traveler, Forbes and CNN all listed The Post Oak Hotel as a place to visit in 2019.

Adding to the hotel’s creds is the fact that Presidential and Post Oak suites have welcomed diplomats including a Saudi Arabian prince, rock stars, sports stars and other billionaires into their luxurious lairs.

The 10-acre property boasts a collection of amenities not ordinarily found in luxury hotels, including the two-story Rolls-Royce showroom and the Bentley and Bugatti Post Oak Motors dealership a stone’s throw from the main hotel entrance and a multi-million dollar art collection. There are six restaurants and bars spread across the oak-shaded property.

