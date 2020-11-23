This year, the Dallas Contemporary is facilitating our holiday gifting like only the progressive, nonprofit institution can. Launching this Tuesday, November 24, at noon, dc_drop_01 is a seasonal ecommerce shop offering artist limited-edition collaborations and art prints. The inaugural edition for the holidays includes works from Richard Phillips, Francesco Clemente, Yoshitomo Nara, and Charles Smith II.

From New York artists Richard Phillips and Francesco Clemente are limited-edition ceramic plates fabricated by Guadalajara’s Cerámica Suro, 10 x 10 inches, in editions of 300 ($700). There are two new, limited-edition prints from Japanese pop artist Yoshitomo Nara, who gained a global following for his sweet but sinister portraits of young girls with piercing gazes — and who will have a solo exhibition when the Dallas Contemporary reopens to the public on January 30, 2021 (through August 22). Included in the drop are two of Nara’s works, each offered in an open edition of 1,000: Banging on the Drum, 27 x 17 inches ($250); and Marching on the Butterbur Leaf, 24 x 18 inches ($200).

A limited-edition bandana blanket is from Dallas fashion designer Charles Smith II, who recently designed costumes for a Solange Knowles project. Watch for more seasonal drops in the Dallas Contemporary’s digital shop and in advance of the Design District museum’s exhibition openings, all benefitting the Dallas Contemporary.