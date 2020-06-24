Augustus Saint Gaudens 1848 1907, Diana, ca 1894, Amon Carter Museum of American Art, Fort Worth, T
The Story of the Amon Carter Museum’s Iconic “Diana” Sculpture — Mythology’s First Feminist and a Madison Square Garden Headliner

A Favorite in the Fort Worth Attraction's Permanent Collection

BY // 06.24.20
Our Texas cities have begun to reopen, but many Dallas and Fort Worth museums have decided to err on the side of caution and remain shuttered a while longer. Previously, many institutions would see hundreds or upwards of thousands of visitors on a weekend roaming through their hushed spaces. Now, those arts organizations want to make sure that they have new protocols in place to ensure everyone has a safe and engaging experience. We’re optimistic that soon we’ll be able to wander through the galleries of our world-renowned arts institutions again and soak up Vermeers and Van Goghs galore.

Taking a cue from the restaurant industry’s robust to-go services, PaperCity is assisting our cultural friends by providing our online and social media platforms and launching our “Museums Delivered” series. Curators and other museum staff have taken the DIY approach and shot videos with their smartphones.

We’ve received their insights into paintings from recently opened exhibitions, as well as favorite works from the permanent collection. We’re thankful that our friends at institutions in Dallas, Fort Worth, and Houston have allowed us inside — virtually — to enjoy some art when we need it most.

Amon Carter Museum of American Art
The Amon Carter Museum of American Art in Fort Worth, Texas

So far, we’ve been able to feature curator-created videos from the Modern Art Museum of Fort Worth and its neighbor, the Kimbell Art Museum, online for your enjoyment. Here we have another institution from that neighborhood: the Amon Carter Museum of American Art. Lively and passionate curator Maggie Adler, shared her thoughts last week on their current “The Perilous Texas Adventures of Mark Dion” exhibition. Today, she takes a moment to reflect on one of her favorite pieces from the Museum’s extensive and prized permanent collection — Augustus Saint-Gaudens’ Diana. The Carter actually opened last Friday, June 19, so if you want to see this beautiful sculpture in person, make time for a visit soon.

Amon Carter Museum of American Art, 3501 Camp Bowie Blvd., Fort Worth, Texas 817.738.1933, cartermuseum.org

