View The PaperCity Curbside and Delivery Guide View The PaperCity Curbside and Delivery Guide
EL137.16[1]
01
01

Kehinde Wiley (American, b. 1977). Colonel Platoff on His Charger, 20078. Oil on canvas, 122 x 122 in. (309.9 x 309.9 cm). Modern Art Museum of Fort Worth; Gift of the Directors Council and Museum purchase, 2008. © Kehinde Wiley

EL137.16[1]
Arts / Museums

PaperCity Video Exclusive — The Modern’s Chief Curator Shares One of Her Favorite Paintings in the Fort Worth Museum

"We Don't Normally See People of Color in a Painting Like This"

BY Billy Fong // 04.29.20
1
1

Kehinde Wiley (American, b. 1977). Colonel Platoff on His Charger, 20078. Oil on canvas, 122 x 122 in. (309.9 x 309.9 cm). Modern Art Museum of Fort Worth; Gift of the Directors Council and Museum purchase, 2008. © Kehinde Wiley

One of my favorite ways to wile away an afternoon was walking through the galleries of the Modern Art Museum of Fort Worth. The stunning building alone, designed by Japanese architect Tadao Ando is enough to take my breath away. You likely share in my longing to visit the world-renowned museums in North Texas as we continue to shelter-in-place. They are places to find inspiration or simply lose ourselves in beauty and reflection. I understand from my sources at various institutions that they are already making plans to provide a safe experience once they open their doors  again.

Many institutions had  opened exhibitions shortly before the order came for us to shelter-in-place. The Modern, for example, had unveiled “Mark Bradford: End Papers,” on March 8. On view in those now-dark galleries are works employing end papers, which Bradford learned to use during this days as a hairdresser in his mother’s beauty salon in South Los Angeles.

Modern Art Museum of Fort Worth
Modern Art Museum of Fort Worth

Tthe Modern’s chief curator, Andrea Karnes, a woman I cherish as a dear friend with a brilliance and wit like no other has created a video exclusively for PaperCity as part of our series spotlighting some of our most noted arts institutions. Most recently, she organized a four-decade-long survey of the work of the artist Laurie Simmons, Laurie Simmons: Big Camera/Little Camera, which opened in 2018 and traveled to the Museum of Contemporary Art in Chicago in 2019. The show examined the artist’s career-long observations of prescribed gender roles, particularly focusing on American women in domestic settings.

Kehinde Wiley Andrea Karnes
Artist Kehinde Wiley with the Modern’s chief curator, Andrea Karnes.

In this video, Karnes shares with us one of her favorite paintings from the Modern’s extensive permanent collection – Kehinde Wiley‘s Colonel Platoff on His Charger. The Museum had a comprehensive exhibition of the artist’s worth, Kehinde Wiley: A New Republic, which opened in 2015 and drew record attendance. Hopefully soon the galleries will once again open at the Modern, and you’ll have the chance to see the Mark Bradford show and many of the modern masterpieces from their permanent collection on view.

KEHINDE WILEY, American, b. 1977 Colonel Platoff on His Charger, 2007-08. oil on canvas, 122 x 122 in. (309.9 x 309.9 cm). Modern Art Museum of Fort Worth; Gift of the Director’s Council and Museum purchase, 2008. © Kehinde Wiley

EL137.16[1]

PC SHOPPING

Swipe
  • Kitchen Essentials Test #1
  • Kitchen Essentials Test #1
  • Kitchen Essentials Test #1
  • Kitchen Essentials Test #1
  • Kitchen Essentials Test #1
  • Kitchen Essentials Test #1
  • Kitchen Essentials Test #1
  • Kitchen Essentials Test #1
  • Kitchen Essentials Test #1
  • Kitchen Essentials Test #1
  • Kitchen Essentials Test #1
The PaperCity Magazine

April Issue

Read Now
Special Series

Socializing in Place

What Texas' Social Set is Doing in Isolation
How a Dallas PR Powerhouse is Helping Small Businesses During the Pandemic
How a Dallas PR Powerhouse is Helping Small Businesses During the Pandemic
How an ’80s It-Girl Does Shelter in Place in Dallas
How an ’80s It-Girl Does Shelter in Place in Dallas
When Spring Break Turns Into a Staying-in-Place Coronavirus Vigil — a Houston Difference Maker and Her Family Bond Together
When Spring Break Turns Into a Staying-in-Place Coronavirus Vigil — a Houston Difference Maker and Her Family Bond Together
Houston Philanthropist Finds Funny Friends, Binges <em>Ozark</em> and Stays Productive — Social Distancing to Music
Houston Philanthropist Finds Funny Friends, Binges Ozark and Stays Productive — Social Distancing to Music
Breakfast for Dinner, José Takeout, and Early Kanye Keep This Dallas Art Fundraiser Sane in Quarantine
Breakfast for Dinner, José Takeout, and Early Kanye Keep This Dallas Art Fundraiser Sane in Quarantine
Houston’s Dashing Latin Design Duo Shares Their New Stay-at-Home Life — Spanish TV, Chill Radio and Dreamy Takeout
Houston’s Dashing Latin Design Duo Shares Their New Stay-at-Home Life — Spanish TV, Chill Radio and Dreamy Takeout
read full series
When others see a home,
We see a Work of Art
View Properties

Featured Properties

Swipe
6415 Belmont
West University Place
FOR SALE

6415 Belmont
West University, TX

$2,490,000 Learn More about this property
Colleen Sherlock
This property is listed by: Colleen Sherlock (713) 858-6699 Email Realtor
6415 Belmont
1341 Omar Street
Heights
FOR SALE

1341 Omar Street
Houston, TX

$870,000 Learn More about this property
Amanda Anhorn
This property is listed by: Amanda Anhorn (713) 256-5123
1341 Omar Street
7006 River Rapids Lane
Spring
FOR SALE

7006 River Rapids Lane
Spring, TX

$347,900 Learn More about this property
Jason Knebel
This property is listed by: Jason Knebel (713) 232-9712 Email Realtor
7006 River Rapids Lane
1620 South Boulevard
Rice/Museum District
FOR SALE

1620 South Boulevard
Houston, TX

$2,300,000 Learn More about this property
Heidi Dugan
This property is listed by: Heidi Dugan (713) 725-9239
1620 South Boulevard
Presented by Greenwood King
Take Video Tours View All Listings

Like PaperCity Dallas on Facebook

Beyond the magazine. Get more of Dallas’ top restaurant, real estate, society, fashion and art in your news feed.

X
X