Arts / Museums

Get Lost in “The Perilous Texas Adventures of Mark Dion,” On View Online and IRL

The Amon Carter Museum of American Art Has Extended Its Intriguing Show

BY // 06.19.20
As more and more Texas businesses have begun opening their doors, many of our beloved Dallas and Fort Worth art museums remain closed, continuing to work on strategies to ensure their hallowed galleries can offer the safest experience possible for everyone. We’ve begun to receive press releases with the exciting news that many will reopen in the coming weeks or shortly after Independence Day.

Over the past four months, we’ve missed visiting our local arts institutions for inspiration, or just to lose ourselves in the canvases of Jackson Pollock and Mark Rothko. So, in April we reached out to our museum friends to create a new series focused on keeping on view those works of art we dearly miss or perhaps have yet to see — we call it “Museums Delivered.”

So far, we’ve been able to feature curator-created videos from the Modern Art Museum of Fort Worth and its neighbor, the Kimbell Art Museum, online for your enjoyment. Here we have another institution from that neighborhood: the Amon Carter Museum of American Art. The Carter actually opened today and has been able to extend the exhibition “The Perilous Texas Adventures of Mark Dion,” which had premiered just a few short weeks before the order came to shelter in place. The show, featuring artist Mark Dion (part explorer and part historian; part naturalist and part collector of curiosities), will now be on view through July 5. In the exhibition, Dion retraces the footsteps of several 19th-century explorers in Texas, collecting materials to form a site-specific exhibition you can see only at the Carter.

If you haven’t had the opportunity to make it to the museum to see this intriguing show, curator Maggie Adler offers an up-close look.

Amon Carter Museum of American Art, 3501 Camp Bowie Blvd., Fort Worth, Texas 817.738.1933, cartermuseum.org

 

