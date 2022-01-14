Arts / Museums

The Immersive Experiences May Have Come and Gone, But the Most Fascinating Van Gogh Exhibit is Still in Dallas

The First-Of-Its-Kind Exhibit Took Nine Years to Bring to Life

BY // 01.14.22
356 Vincent van Gogh, A Walk at Twilight, 1889–1890. Photo João Musa

Vincent van Gogh, "A Walk at Twilight," 1889–1890,

More than 100 years after his death, Vincent van Gogh (1853- 1890) continues to enthrall the public, with name recognition and a global following exceeding even Warhol — a renown strangely at odds with the Dutch painter’s challenging road as an artist struggling with mental health issues who only sold a handful of works during his lifetime. Now, the post-Impressionist’s popularity has crescendoed yet again, with three van Gogh exhibitions/experiences having gripped Dallas’ culture-seeking audience this fall, paired with a just-released book that serves up a surprisingly fresh take on his life and art. The more experiential interpretations of the artist’s legacy may have come and gone, but perhaps the most fascinating exhibit, “Van Gogh and the Olive Groves,” is still on view through February 6, 2022.

The focused exhibition offers a glorious and scholarly paean to a series painted during the seminal period when van Gogh was healing at the asylum of Saint-Rémy-de-Provence. Reunited for the first time since they were painted between June and December 1889, van Gogh’s 15 intensely observed paintings of olive groves come together at the Dallas Museum of Art, along with drawings, borrowed primarily from eminent European and American collections.

Vincent van Gogh, “The Olive Trees,” June 1889

This is the first museum exhibition devoted to the artist’s lyrical, expressive olive groves; it’s co-organized by the DMA, where the exhibit launches, and the Van Gogh Museum in Amsterdam, where the exhibition lands next spring. The latter owns the mother lode of the artist’s works — the largest cache in the world. Cocurated by Nicole R. Myers of the DMA and Nienke Bakker at the Van Gogh Museum, the exhibition promises insights based on new state-of-the-art conservation and scientific research collaboratively undertaken on the painting on loan.

‘In Search of van Gogh: Capturing the Life of the Artist Through Photographs and Paintings,” $24.72

More to Love

Those obsessed with van Gogh and the transformative era of the late-19th century where his life played out will love the new volume In Search of van Gogh: Capturing the Life of the Artist Through Photographs and Paintings (HarperCollinsPublishers). Both art book and travelogue, it represents a collaboration that began in 1990 between photographers Danilo De Marco and Mario Dondero and art historian Gloria Fossi.

Unique among van Gogh volumes, it cracks open every chapter in the artist’s life as the photographers retrace his travels, often by taking their own arduous journey on foot. The result is a richly textured portrait of one of the world’s most intuitive and ground-breaking painters.

Shop Valentine's Day

Swipe
  • Valobra Jan 2022
  • Valobra Jan 2022
  • Valobra Jan 2022
  • Valobra Jan 2022
  • Valobra Jan 2022
  • Valobra Jan 2022
  • Valobra Jan 2022
  • Valobra Jan 2022
  • Valobra Jan 2022
  • Valobra Jan 2022
  • Valobra Jan 2022
  • Valobra Jan 2022
  • Valobra Jan 2022
  • Valobra Jan 2022
  • Valobra Jan 2022
  • Valobra Jan 2022
  • Valobra Jan 2022
  • Valobra Jan 2022
  • Valobra Jan 2022
  • Valobra Jan 2022
  • Valobra Jan 2022
  • Valobra Jan 2022
Featured Events

Connecting the inspired with the extraordinary

ULTERRE-CHRISTIES-LOCK UP-VERT-WHITE v2-min
View Luxury Listings

Featured Properties

Swipe
703 Bayridge Road
Morgan's Point
FOR SALE

703 Bayridge Road
Morgan's Point, TX

$2,700,000 Learn More about this property
Patricia Savage
This property is listed by: Patricia Savage (713) 503-4222 Email Realtor
703 Bayridge Road
101 Westcott Street #1102
Memorial Park
FOR SALE

101 Westcott Street #1102
Houston, TX

$3,200,000 Learn More about this property
Betty Shindler
This property is listed by: Betty Shindler (713) 392-8422 Email Realtor
101 Westcott Street #1102
5314 Doliver Drive
Tanglewood
FOR SALE

5314 Doliver Drive
Houston, TX

$4,750,000 Learn More about this property
Cindy Burns
This property is listed by: Cindy Burns (281) 630-8865 Email Realtor
5314 Doliver Drive
Presented by Martha Turner Sotheby's International Realty
View Our Open Houses View All Listings
Share on Facebook Share on other social networks
Share on Twitter Share on Pinterest Share via text message Share via email
X
X