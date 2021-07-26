The Newest Dallas Art Exhibits to Catch Before the Summer is Up

From a new exhibition from a popular Dallas muralist to the latest Nasher Public features, these are three new Dallas art exhibits to see right now.

“Unspoken Burdens” by Jeremy Biggers will be on display at South Dallas Cultural Center through August 14. (Courtesy)

Jeremy Biggers’ Unspoken Burdens

Through August 14

Head over to South Dallas Cultural Center to see Dallas artist Jeremy Biggers’ latest exhibition, “Unspoken Burdens.” On view in the Arthello Beck Gallery, Biggers’ new exhibit features a “series of paintings and drawings that broach the conversation around male identity and social constructs,” the website states. The Booker T. Washington High School grad is well-known in Dallas for his paintings and murals. Book an appointment to view the exhibit on Saturday from noon to 3 pm.

Newest Nasher Public artist Brian Molanphy presents “Silent Partner” at the sculptural museum.

Brian Molanphy at Nasher Public

Through August 15

Now open at the Nasher Sculpture Center, the latest Nasher Public Exhibition Artist is Dallas-based ceramic artist Brian Molanphy. “Silent Partner” will be on view in the store gallery until August 15. It’s an installation of sculptural ceramic vessels presented in abstract, poetic, and conceptual ways. Comprised of a variety of pieces crafted over the past eight years, the installation absolutely takes over the floors and walls of the space. Molanphy is making drawings on the glass window of the gallery through August 7 as well, continually offering slight tweaks to the experience.

“Untitled (Shroud)” by Paul Winker is the third offsite Nasher Public Project.

Paul Winker’s “Untitled (Shroud)”

Landing outside of museum or gallery walls, the third offsite Nasher Public Project, “Untitled (Shroud)” by painter Paul Winker is now on view at 3708 Lexington Avenue in Highland Park. Commissioned by Janelle and Alden Pinnell, this is the first sculptural piece from the artist. The new, massive, bright yellow sculpture is on display on the street-facing side of the Pinnell’s home. According to the release, a piece “responds to the specifics of its site, mediating between the angular geometry of the architecture and the wild nature of the landscaping.”