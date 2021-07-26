Paul Winker Nasher Public
Dream by Jeremy Biggers
Brian Molanphy Nasher Public
01
03

"Untitled (Shroud)" by Paul Winker is the third offsite Nasher Public Project.

02
03

Jeremy Biggers created "Dream" in 2020.

03
03

Newest Nasher Public artist Brian Molanphy presents "Silent Partner" at the sculptural museum.

Paul Winker Nasher Public
Dream by Jeremy Biggers
Brian Molanphy Nasher Public
Arts / Museums

The Newest Dallas Art Exhibits to Catch Before the Summer is Up

From Jeremy Biggers' Latest Project to an Offsite Exhibit in Highland Park

BY // 07.26.21
"Untitled (Shroud)" by Paul Winker is the third offsite Nasher Public Project.
Jeremy Biggers created "Dream" in 2020.
Newest Nasher Public artist Brian Molanphy presents "Silent Partner" at the sculptural museum.
1
3

"Untitled (Shroud)" by Paul Winker is the third offsite Nasher Public Project.

2
3

Jeremy Biggers created "Dream" in 2020.

3
3

Newest Nasher Public artist Brian Molanphy presents "Silent Partner" at the sculptural museum.

From a new exhibition from a popular Dallas muralist to the latest Nasher Public features, these are three new Dallas art exhibits to see right now.

 

Unspoken Burdens Jeremy Biggers
“Unspoken Burdens” by Jeremy Biggers will be on display at South Dallas Cultural Center through August 14. (Courtesy)

Jeremy Biggers’ Unspoken Burdens

Through August 14

Head over to South Dallas Cultural Center to see Dallas artist Jeremy Biggers’ latest exhibition, “Unspoken Burdens.” On view in the Arthello Beck Gallery, Biggers’ new exhibit features a “series of paintings and drawings that broach the conversation around male identity and social constructs,” the website states. The Booker T. Washington High School grad is well-known in Dallas for his paintings and murals. Book an appointment to view the exhibit on Saturday from noon to 3 pm.

 

Brian Molanphy Nasher Public New Dallas Art Exhibits
Newest Nasher Public artist Brian Molanphy presents “Silent Partner” at the sculptural museum.

Brian Molanphy at Nasher Public

Through August 15

Summer Essentials

Swipe
  • Bering's Summer Essentials
  • Bering's Summer Essentials
  • Bering's Summer Essentials
  • Bering's Summer Essentials
  • Bering's Summer Essentials
  • Bering's Summer Essentials
  • Bering's Summer Essentials
  • Bering's Summer Essentials
  • Bering's Summer Essentials
  • Bering's Summer Essentials
  • Bering's Summer Essentials
  • Bering's Summer Essentials
  • Bering's Summer Essentials
  • Bering's Summer Essentials
  • Bering's Summer Essentials
  • Bering's Summer Essentials
  • Bering's Summer Essentials
  • Bering's Summer Essentials

Now open at the Nasher Sculpture Center, the latest Nasher Public Exhibition Artist is Dallas-based ceramic artist Brian Molanphy. “Silent Partner” will be on view in the store gallery until August 15. It’s an installation of sculptural ceramic vessels presented in abstract, poetic, and conceptual ways. Comprised of a variety of pieces crafted over the past eight years, the installation absolutely takes over the floors and walls of the space. Molanphy is making drawings on the glass window of the gallery through August 7 as well, continually offering slight tweaks to the experience.

 

Paul Winker Nasher Public
“Untitled (Shroud)” by Paul Winker is the third offsite Nasher Public Project.

Paul Winker’s “Untitled (Shroud)”

Landing outside of museum or gallery walls, the third offsite Nasher Public Project, “Untitled (Shroud)” by painter Paul Winker is now on view at 3708 Lexington Avenue in Highland Park. Commissioned by Janelle and Alden Pinnell, this is the first sculptural piece from the artist. The new, massive, bright yellow sculpture is on display on the street-facing side of the Pinnell’s home. According to the release, a piece “responds to the specifics of its site, mediating between the angular geometry of the architecture and the wild nature of the landscaping.”

Connecting the inspired with the extraordinary

ULTERRE-CHRISTIES-LOCK UP-VERT-WHITE v2-min
SEE LISTINGS

Featured Properties

Swipe
4543 Shetland Ln
Afton Oaks
FOR SALE

4543 Shetland Ln
Houston, TX

$2,850,000 Learn More about this property
Cathy Blum
This property is listed by: Cathy Blum (713) 320-9050 Email Realtor
4543 Shetland Ln
5303 Nett St
Rice Military/ Washington Corridor
FOR SALE

5303 Nett St
Houston, TX

$575,000 Learn More about this property
Taylor Jackson
This property is listed by: Taylor Jackson (713) 914-8789 Email Realtor
5303 Nett St
11619 Charwell Court
Memorial Villages
FOR SALE

11619 Charwell Court
Bunker Hill Village, TX

$2,895,000 Learn More about this property
Colleen Sherlock
This property is listed by: Colleen Sherlock (713) 858-6699 Email Realtor
11619 Charwell Court
255 Hedwig Rd
Memorial Villages
FOR SALE

255 Hedwig Rd
Piney Point Village, TX

$3,195,000 Learn More about this property
Pama Abercrombie
This property is listed by: Pama Abercrombie (832) 715-7995 Email Realtor
255 Hedwig Rd
3444 Piping Rock
River Oaks
FOR SALE

3444 Piping Rock
Houston, TX

$4,899,000 Learn More about this property
This property is listed by: Rachel Rosson
3444 Piping Rock
8859 Stable Lane
Stablewood
FOR SALE

8859 Stable Lane
Houston, TX

$4,295,000 Learn More about this property
Ginny Galtney
This property is listed by: Ginny Galtney (713) 818-8791 Email Realtor
8859 Stable Lane
3503 Newcastle
Afton Oaks
FOR SALE

3503 Newcastle
Houston, TX

$1,995,000 Learn More about this property
Cathy Blum
This property is listed by: Cathy Blum (713) 320-9050 Email Realtor
3503 Newcastle
2525 Eastside
River Oaks
FOR SALE

2525 Eastside
Houston, TX

$3,200,000 Learn More about this property
Caroline Billipp
This property is listed by: Caroline Billipp (713) 670-4214
2525 Eastside
1818 South Boulevard
Boulevard Oaks
FOR SALE

1818 South Boulevard
Houston, TX

$3,200,000 Learn More about this property
Cathy Blum
This property is listed by: Cathy Blum (713) 320-9050 Email Realtor
1818 South Boulevard
Presented by Greenwood King
Take Video Tours View All Listings
Share on Facebook Share on other social networks
Share on Twitter Share on Pinterest Share via text message Share via email
X
X