Louise Nevelson’s Midcentury Environmental Art is Explored Like Never Before in Fort Worth

Louise Nevelson in the kitchen of her East 30th Street home, circa 1954
Louise Nevelson’s hands at work, ca. 1964–75
Louise Nevelson, Lunar Landscape, 1959–60
Louise Nevelson, Night Landscape, 1955
Louise Nevelson, Royal Tide I, 1960
Louise Nevelson standing in front of her artwork at Pocantico Hills, 1969
Louise Nevelson, Untitled, 1958
Louise Nevelson, Column from Dawn’s Wedding Feast, 1959
Louise Nevelson, Untitled, 1963
Louise Nevelson (1899–1988), Column from Dawn’s Wedding Feast, 1959
Louise Nevelson, Night-Focus- Dawn, 1969
Louise Nevelson, Rain Forest Column XXXI, 1967
Louise Nevelson, Untitled [I], 1967
Louise Nevelson, Untitled, 1935
01
14

Louise Nevelson in the kitchen of her East 30th Street home, circa 1954 (Photo by Richard Goodbody)

02
14

Louise Nevelson’s hands at work, ca. 1964–75 (Photo by Lewis Brown)

03
14

Louise Nevelson, Lunar Landscape, 1959–60

04
14

Louise Nevelson, Night Landscape, 1955

05
14

Louise Nevelson, Royal Tide I, 1960

06
14

Louise Nevelson standing in front of her artwork at Pocantico Hills, 1969 (Photo by IMPACT PHOTOS INC.)

07
14

Louise Nevelson, Untitled, 1958

08
14

Louise Nevelson, Column from Dawn’s Wedding Feast, 1959

09
14

Louise Nevelson, Untitled, 1963

10
14

Louise Nevelson (1899–1988), Column from Dawn’s Wedding Feast, 1959

11
14

Louise Nevelson, Night-Focus- Dawn, 1969

12
14

Louise Nevelson, Rain Forest Column XXXI, 1967

13
14

Louise Nevelson, Untitled [I], 1967

14
14

Louise Nevelson, Untitled, 1935

Louise Nevelson in the kitchen of her East 30th Street home, circa 1954
Louise Nevelson’s hands at work, ca. 1964–75
Louise Nevelson, Lunar Landscape, 1959–60
Louise Nevelson, Night Landscape, 1955
Louise Nevelson, Royal Tide I, 1960
Louise Nevelson standing in front of her artwork at Pocantico Hills, 1969
Louise Nevelson, Untitled, 1958
Louise Nevelson, Column from Dawn’s Wedding Feast, 1959
Louise Nevelson, Untitled, 1963
Louise Nevelson (1899–1988), Column from Dawn’s Wedding Feast, 1959
Louise Nevelson, Night-Focus- Dawn, 1969
Louise Nevelson, Rain Forest Column XXXI, 1967
Louise Nevelson, Untitled [I], 1967
Louise Nevelson, Untitled, 1935
Arts / Museums

Louise Nevelson’s Midcentury Environmental Art is Explored Like Never Before in Fort Worth

A Totemic Exhibition

BY // 10.11.23
Louise Nevelson in the kitchen of her East 30th Street home, circa 1954 (Photo by Richard Goodbody)
Louise Nevelson’s hands at work, ca. 1964–75 (Photo by Lewis Brown)
Louise Nevelson, Lunar Landscape, 1959–60
Louise Nevelson, Night Landscape, 1955
Louise Nevelson, Royal Tide I, 1960
Louise Nevelson standing in front of her artwork at Pocantico Hills, 1969 (Photo by IMPACT PHOTOS INC.)
Louise Nevelson, Untitled, 1958
Louise Nevelson, Column from Dawn’s Wedding Feast, 1959
Louise Nevelson, Untitled, 1963
Louise Nevelson (1899–1988), Column from Dawn’s Wedding Feast, 1959
Louise Nevelson, Night-Focus- Dawn, 1969
Louise Nevelson, Rain Forest Column XXXI, 1967
Louise Nevelson, Untitled [I], 1967
Louise Nevelson, Untitled, 1935
1
14

Louise Nevelson in the kitchen of her East 30th Street home, circa 1954 (Photo by Richard Goodbody)

2
14

Louise Nevelson’s hands at work, ca. 1964–75 (Photo by Lewis Brown)

3
14

Louise Nevelson, Lunar Landscape, 1959–60

4
14

Louise Nevelson, Night Landscape, 1955

5
14

Louise Nevelson, Royal Tide I, 1960

6
14

Louise Nevelson standing in front of her artwork at Pocantico Hills, 1969 (Photo by IMPACT PHOTOS INC.)

7
14

Louise Nevelson, Untitled, 1958

8
14

Louise Nevelson, Column from Dawn’s Wedding Feast, 1959

9
14

Louise Nevelson, Untitled, 1963

10
14

Louise Nevelson (1899–1988), Column from Dawn’s Wedding Feast, 1959

11
14

Louise Nevelson, Night-Focus- Dawn, 1969

12
14

Louise Nevelson, Rain Forest Column XXXI, 1967

13
14

Louise Nevelson, Untitled [I], 1967

14
14

Louise Nevelson, Untitled, 1935

In the recent tradition of shining a deserved spotlight on women artists, the Amon-Carter Museum of American Art has unveiled “The World Outside: Louise Nevelson at Midcentury” (through January 7, 2024). It’s one of the first exhibitions to examine the avant-garde artist’s mid-century sculptures and works on paper within the context of the cultural and aesthetic landscape that informed her vision.

And what a rich context that is, given that Nevelson was born in the last year of the 19th century and her career flourished through the heady 1980s. She was born Leah Berliawsky near Kiev, Russia (now Kyiv, Ukraine). Her parents immigrated to the United States with their four children in 1905 and settled in Rockland, Maine, where her father started a lumber business and later bought, sold, and built houses — perhaps one reason why his daughter’s work often incorporates found wood materials. She became Louise Nevelson after marrying Charles Nevelson in 1920

The Carter’s exhibition brings together more than 50 of her key artworks, including wall works, installations, and prints that are definitive of Nevelson’s style. Many are shown together for the first time, illustrating her mastery of form and confirming her role in interpreting the artistic, economic, and politics of the mid-century.

Louise Nevelson standing in front of her artwork at Pocantico Hills, 1969
Louise Nevelson standing in front of her artwork at Pocantico Hills, 1969 (Photo by IMPACT PHOTOS INC.)

Louise Nevelson’s Modern Impact

We caught up with curator Shirley Reece-Hughes, curator of paintings, sculpture, and works on paper at the Amon Carter Museum of American Art, on the eve of the much-anticipated Louise Nevelson exhibition opening.

When did you first encounter Nevelson’s work?

Shirley Reece-Hughes: I first encountered her sculpture at the Tate in London while studying abroad in the late 1980s. I was living in Oxford and volunteering at the Ashmolean Museum, where I studied hundreds of Greek and Roman plaster casts in the Ashmolean Cast Gallery. I remember visiting the Tate and being awestruck by one of Nevelson’s wall sculptures, thinking it breathed more life than the classical figurative casts. I had never seen an abstract sculpture of that scale with such intricate detail. Nevelson’s name and work stayed with me.

SHOP

Swipe
Curated Library
Beauty Elevated
Adventure
Discover
Artful Designs
Discover Fall
Unique
DARING
Quietly Sophisticated
Craftmanship
Colorful and Maximal
  • River Oaks District October 2023
  • River Oaks District October 2023
  • River Oaks District October 2023
  • River Oaks District October 2023
  • River Oaks District October 2023
  • River Oaks District October 2023
  • River Oaks District October 2023
  • River Oaks District October 2023
  • River Oaks District October 2023
  • River Oaks District October 2023
  • River Oaks District October 2023
  • River Oaks District October 2023
Louise Nevelson, Case with Five Balusters, 1959
Louise Nevelson, Case with Five Balusters, 1959 (© 2022 ESTATE OF LOUISE NEVELSON / ARTISTS RIGHTS SOCIETY (ARS), NEW YORK

Louise Bourgeois (1911-2010) and Nevelson were the only women working on sculptures of this scale during that period. What was her process in the studio?

SRH: Nevelson had limited resources when she started her signature wall assemblages in the late 1950s. She collected wooden debris like furniture, crates, and cabinets from litter piles on New York City streets, took these found objects home, and organized them into piles. She configured these objects into crates and stacked them on one another. With her modular units, the artist could rearrange the crates until she landed on a solution that suited her eye.

Nevelson painted each object and crate primarily monochromatic black, and later white or gold to unify the disparate wood fragments. During the 1950s, Nevelson probably did most of the work herself but had a live-in assistant who helped with everything from running errands and paying bills to assisting her with sculptures.

By the 1960s, when Nevelson had greater financial means, she hired more assistants to help assemble large-scale works. But the vision was always Nevelson’s.

Louise Nevelson’s hands at work, ca. 1964–75
Louise Nevelson’s hands at work, ca. 1964–75 (Photo by Lewis Brown)

What drove you to explore her work in the 2020s.

SRH: Looking at the Carter’s holdings by Nevelson — including an etching, her 1963 and 1967 Tamarind lithographs, and three sculptures created during different phases of her career — inspired me to dig deeper into the artist’s oeuvre. As a young Jewish Ukrainian immigrant and mature working artist during the male-dominated art world of the mid-20th century, Nevelson had overcome many obstacles. I thought it was important to reclaim the depths of her contributions to American creativity and her interest in the natural environment, particularly today when conversations about immigration and the environment are contentiously ongoing.

Nevelson’s 20-year study of modern dance, collecting interests, travels to Mexico and Guatemala, lithographic experimentation, and awareness of the environment had not been explored in depth before. The exhibition presents a more nuanced portrait of Nevelson, featuring five thematic sections titled The Choreographer, The Visionary, The Printmaker, The Community Builder, and The Environmentalist.

The Residences at The Allen
A parkside oasis with unrivaled amenities.
COMPROMISE NOTHING
Starting at $1.8M / 80% sold
LEARN MORE
DC Partners

Featured Properties

Swipe
2905 Wichita
Riverside Terrace
FOR SALE

2905 Wichita
Houston, TX

$599,999 Learn More about this property
Meg Greenwood Rife
This property is listed by: Meg Greenwood Rife (832) 578-2594 Email Realtor
2905 Wichita
40 Audubon Hollow Lane
Briar Hollow
FOR SALE

40 Audubon Hollow Lane
Houston, TX

$2,150,000 Learn More about this property
Kathryn R. Hamilton
This property is listed by: Kathryn R. Hamilton (713) 299-5011 Email Realtor
40 Audubon Hollow Lane
2437 County Road 1204
Elkhart, TX
FOR SALE

2437 County Road 1204
Elkhart, TX

$1,499,999 Learn More about this property
Bill Phillips
This property is listed by: Bill Phillips (281) 467-2829 Email Realtor
2437 County Road 1204
901 Harvard
Houston Heights
FOR SALE

901 Harvard
Houston, TX

$2,000,000 Learn More about this property
Amanda Anhorn
This property is listed by: Amanda Anhorn (713) 256-5123
901 Harvard
2323 W MAIN S
Upper Kirby
FOR SALE

2323 W MAIN S
Houston, TX

$1,119,000 Learn More about this property
Scott Brown
This property is listed by: Scott Brown (917) 584-9582 Email Realtor
2323 W MAIN S
6017 Memorial Dr.
The Sophie at Bayou Bend
FOR SALE

6017 Memorial Dr.
Houston, TX

$4,700,000 Learn More about this property
Bonnie Laughlin
This property is listed by: Bonnie Laughlin (713) 805-6422 Email Realtor
6017 Memorial Dr.
611 Crestbend Drive
Rivercrest
FOR SALE

611 Crestbend Drive
Houston, TX

$4,950,000 Learn More about this property
Sharon Ballas
This property is listed by: Sharon Ballas (713) 822-3895 Email Realtor
611 Crestbend Drive
2323 W Main St.
The Westmore
FOR SALE

2323 W Main St.
Houston, TX

$1,239,000 Learn More about this property
Nancy Moncrief
This property is listed by: Nancy Moncrief (713) 254-6704 Email Realtor
2323 W Main St.
Presented by Greenwood King
Take Video Tours View All Listings
Share on Facebook Share on other social networks
Share on Twitter Share on Pinterest Share via text message Share via email
X
X