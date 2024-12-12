A New Wave of Public Art Hits The Woodlands — Four Bold Art Benches Add More Beautiful Spaces

Two of the newest art benches, "Brow Ridge" and "Critter Creature," were revealed at Woodforest Bank Club on December 3.

The Woodlands Arts Council's Kayla Trascher unveils "Windswept Oak" and "Flight to the Sun" benches at the Woodforest Bank Club on December 3.

Cindy and Rob Hardin spoke about the reasons for underwriting the "Windswept Oak" bench at the Woodforest Bank Club at the Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion on December 2.

The Woodlands Arts Council just unveiled four new, unique art benches this month, bringing the total to 32 in the pioneering masterplanned community. The celebration, attended by artists and underwriters, highlighted the creative contributions that continue to shape this unique community.

Designed to inspire visitors, the new benches offer vibrant spaces where families and kids can gather. Public art has long been a cornerstone of original founder George Mitchell’s vision for The Woodlands, enriching the community for the past 50 years.

“We are excited to announce the installation of four new art benches by The Woodlands Township. They are now accessible in various locations throughout our community for residents to enjoy,” says The Woodlands Arts Council (TWAC) executive director and CEO Jenny Carattini-Wright. “We also congratulate the artists and sponsors for their commendable contributions to The Woodlands’ public art collection.”

Let’s explore the benches individually.

Brow Ridge

The first of the new benches is Brow Ridge, underwritten by Amy Cope-Gibbs and Jon Gibbs. Located near a pond in Rob Fleming Park, it offers a serene retreat. Being nestled close to the water also creates a calming atmosphere where one can immerse themselves in nature.

The underwriters’ vision inspired the bench. It evokes the experience of sitting on a large old stump or having a picnic atop a smooth boulder during a hike. In particular, the artists crafted a design representing closed human eyes. Made from welded steel, it symbolizes the importance of closing one’s eyes to focus on nature’s sounds.

“We hope the bench’s tranquil presence will invite visitors to pause, reflect on their surroundings and make space for personal introspection,” artist Aaron Early notes.

Critter Creature

The second bench dubbed Critter Creature was underwritten by the Young Learner’s Academy in celebration of its 15th anniversary in The Woodlands. The bench, located in Northshore Park, is the work of artists Jake Heffington, Emily Fielder and Liz Braaksma.

“YLA is thrilled to be able to underwrite a beautiful bench for our community,” YLA’s Debbie Kaschik says. “We have loved creating and growing our business here. We hope that kids and adults alike will enjoy this bench for years to come.”

“This bench is a playful and imaginative addition to the park,” Heffington adds. “Critter Creature is a friend in the park, a character in a story being written in the imagination of young and old park-goers. It also serves as a canvas for the creative curiosity of the children making their way to the nearby playground and water’s edge.”

Flight to the Sun

Flight to the Sun is the third bench, which can also be found in Northshore Park. Tawna Kingsley underwrote it in memory of Jon D. Kingsley Sr. The design, by artist Jonathon Chandler, features a jet flying towards heaven.

“This would be a place where the kids could be close to him and feel his presence,” Tawna Kingsley says. “I want this bench to convey the love we had for him and his many accomplishments.”

Windswept Oak

The final bench is called Windswept Oak, which is located in Town Green Park. Artist Jonathon Chandler also created this bench, and Rob and Cindy Hardin underwrote it.

The bench, set back from the water, offers a full view of The Woodlands Waterway and surrounds visitors with trees. The Hardins envisioned the bench as a symbol of the hope and fulfillment they felt when they arrived in The Woodlands — dreams that have since become a reality.

Chandler’s design incorporates his signature use of found and recycled materials. “We have a responsibility to protect the earth, so I use recycled materials whenever possible,” he says. ”The base plates are made from repurposed materials. I enjoy taking materials that others see no value in and transforming them into works of art.”

The Windswept Oak bench reflects Chandler’s vision of creating sustainable, accessible art for everyone to enjoy. It fits right into the spirit of this art loving community.

To visit any or all of the 32 art benches in The Woodlands, The Woodlands Arts Council public art map is located here.