The Woodlands’ Public Art Obsession Creates a Colorful Wonderland: How You Can See It All

Public art has always been a priority in The Woodlands, going back to its initial development and founder George Mitchell. The Woodlands Arts Council keeps that going. (Photo by Jessica T. Payne)
Alex Katz’s The Flowers takes us an entire wall in The Waterway. It’s just one of the public art wonders you can find in The Woodlands.
papercity_thewoodlands_public_art_2
papercity_thewoodlands_public_art_1
papercity_thewoodlands_public_art_4
A colorful piece of art hangs in The Woodlands Mall. The Woodlands boasts more than 86 pieces of public art throughout the community. (Photo by Jessica T. Payne)
Residents and visitors alike can see the depth and variety of public art The Woodlands has to offer which includes art benches. (Photo by Jessica T. Payne)
papercity_thewoodlands_public_art_7
01
08

Public art has always been a priority in The Woodlands, going back to its initial development and founder George Mitchell. The Woodlands Arts Council keeps that going. (Photo by Jessica T. Payne)

02
08

Alex Katz's The Flowers takes us an entire wall in The Waterway. It's just one of the public art wonders you can find in The Woodlands.

03
08

A colorful piece of art hangs in The Woodlands Mall. The Woodlands boasts 86 pieces of public art throughout the community. (Photo by Jessica T. Payne)

04
08

Residents and tourists alike can see the depth and variety of public art The Woodlands has to offer which includes art benches, mosaics, art bike loops, and more. (Photo by Jessica T. Payne)

05
08

Public art in The Woodlands proves to be not only beautiful but also interactive as a young girl plays on a musical bench. (Photo by Jessica T. Payne)

06
08

A colorful piece of art hangs in The Woodlands Mall. The Woodlands boasts more than 86 pieces of public art throughout the community. (Photo by Jessica T. Payne)

07
08

Residents and visitors alike can see the depth and variety of public art The Woodlands has to offer which includes art benches. (Photo by Jessica T. Payne)

08
08

Public art has always been a priority in The Woodlands, going back to its initial development and founder, George Mitchell, according to Executive Director of The Woodlands Arts Council Jenny Carattini-Wright. (Photo by Jessica T. Payne)

Public art has always been a priority in The Woodlands, going back to its initial development and founder George Mitchell. The Woodlands Arts Council keeps that going. (Photo by Jessica T. Payne)
Alex Katz’s The Flowers takes us an entire wall in The Waterway. It’s just one of the public art wonders you can find in The Woodlands.
papercity_thewoodlands_public_art_2
papercity_thewoodlands_public_art_1
papercity_thewoodlands_public_art_4
A colorful piece of art hangs in The Woodlands Mall. The Woodlands boasts more than 86 pieces of public art throughout the community. (Photo by Jessica T. Payne)
Residents and visitors alike can see the depth and variety of public art The Woodlands has to offer which includes art benches. (Photo by Jessica T. Payne)
papercity_thewoodlands_public_art_7
Arts / Galleries

The Woodlands’ Public Art Obsession Creates a Colorful Wonderland: How You Can See It All

From Art Benches to a Giant Alex Katz to Bike Art, Something New Always Awaits

BY // 05.18.23
Public art has always been a priority in The Woodlands, going back to its initial development and founder George Mitchell. The Woodlands Arts Council keeps that going. (Photo by Jessica T. Payne)
Alex Katz's The Flowers takes us an entire wall in The Waterway. It's just one of the public art wonders you can find in The Woodlands.
A colorful piece of art hangs in The Woodlands Mall. The Woodlands boasts 86 pieces of public art throughout the community. (Photo by Jessica T. Payne)
Residents and tourists alike can see the depth and variety of public art The Woodlands has to offer which includes art benches, mosaics, art bike loops, and more. (Photo by Jessica T. Payne)
Public art in The Woodlands proves to be not only beautiful but also interactive as a young girl plays on a musical bench. (Photo by Jessica T. Payne)
A colorful piece of art hangs in The Woodlands Mall. The Woodlands boasts more than 86 pieces of public art throughout the community. (Photo by Jessica T. Payne)
Residents and visitors alike can see the depth and variety of public art The Woodlands has to offer which includes art benches. (Photo by Jessica T. Payne)
Public art has always been a priority in The Woodlands, going back to its initial development and founder, George Mitchell, according to Executive Director of The Woodlands Arts Council Jenny Carattini-Wright. (Photo by Jessica T. Payne)
1
8

Public art has always been a priority in The Woodlands, going back to its initial development and founder George Mitchell. The Woodlands Arts Council keeps that going. (Photo by Jessica T. Payne)

2
8

Alex Katz's The Flowers takes us an entire wall in The Waterway. It's just one of the public art wonders you can find in The Woodlands.

3
8

A colorful piece of art hangs in The Woodlands Mall. The Woodlands boasts 86 pieces of public art throughout the community. (Photo by Jessica T. Payne)

4
8

Residents and tourists alike can see the depth and variety of public art The Woodlands has to offer which includes art benches, mosaics, art bike loops, and more. (Photo by Jessica T. Payne)

5
8

Public art in The Woodlands proves to be not only beautiful but also interactive as a young girl plays on a musical bench. (Photo by Jessica T. Payne)

6
8

A colorful piece of art hangs in The Woodlands Mall. The Woodlands boasts more than 86 pieces of public art throughout the community. (Photo by Jessica T. Payne)

7
8

Residents and visitors alike can see the depth and variety of public art The Woodlands has to offer which includes art benches. (Photo by Jessica T. Payne)

8
8

Public art has always been a priority in The Woodlands, going back to its initial development and founder, George Mitchell, according to Executive Director of The Woodlands Arts Council Jenny Carattini-Wright. (Photo by Jessica T. Payne)

Whether it is a commissioned statue of a noted community leader in a town square or colorful splashes of spray paint creatively depicting street art on buildings, art frequently can be found outside of galleries and museums in The Woodlands. In fact, that’s by design in this unique hub of its own north of Houston.

While the public display of art objects is not a solely modern phenomenon, recent innovations in public art forms are bringing critical redefinitions of things like community, collective identity and social engagement with art. There may be nowhere that is more evident than in The Woodlands, which currently has more than 86 pieces of public art throughout the community.

The Woodlands is home to one of the largest public art collections in the entire State of Texas. Residents and visitors alike can see the depth and variety of that in art benches, mosaics, art bike loops and more.

“As The Woodlands Arts Council worked with The Woodlands Township and Howard Hughes to establish our Public Art Bench program, we considered how functional art could bring a sense of play and sculptural whimsy to our town center,” The Woodlands Arts Council executive director Jenny Carattini-Wright says. “Casually strolling through Town Green Park or The Woodlands Waterway, people of all ages are sitting on ‘You Are Loved’ or playing on ‘Discovery Art Bench’ or posing for a photo on ‘Mystical Senses.’

“Our mission is to help make art matter in Montgomery County and these pieces contribute to achieving that mission.”

Public art has always been part of the mission in The Woodlands, which will celebrate its 50th anniversary next year. The push for public art goes all the way back to the township’s initial development and founder George Mitchell. Now, The Woodlands Arts Council helps keep that drive going.

SHOP

Swipe
  • Bering's Father's Day 2023
  • Bering's Father's Day 2023
  • Bering's Father's Day 2023
  • Bering's Father's Day 2023
  • Bering's Father's Day 2023
  • Bering's Father's Day 2023
  • Bering's Father's Day 2023
  • Bering's Father's Day 2023
  • Bering's Father's Day 2023

The Woodlands Arts Council Public Art Program has included five phases, with each bringing a new set of art benches in different locations. Each bench is underwritten by a local family or organization — and a call for artists is made.

Residents and visitors alike can see the depth and variety of public art The Woodlands has to offer which includes art benches. (Photo by Jessica T. Payne)
Residents and visitors alike can see the depth and variety of public art The Woodlands has to offer which includes art benches. (Photo by Jessica T. Payne)

Artists apply from all over the country and their designs are juried by representatives from The Woodlands Township, The Howard Hughes Corporation and The Woodlands Arts Council. Once juried, underwriters select a winning design, which is then installed a few months later.

One of the best parts about all The Woodlands art — what helps set it apart — is that it’s free and available for anyone to enjoy.

“Touring on the Woodlands Trolleys is a great way to experience the art bench collection,” Carattini-Wright says. “It is also fun to discover the many pieces all over The Woodlands. Whether hiking, biking, shopping, or engaging in other outdoor activities.”

One of the most recent — and striking — pieces of public art in The Woodlands is a mural by Alex Katz. Dubbed Flowers, this 35,000-square-foot art wonder is one of the largest murals in the entire state. It takes up a whole wall of south side of The Woodlands Waterway Square parking garage. You can find it across the street from The Westin at The Woodlands Waterway hotel.

Alex Katz's The Flowers takes us an entire wall in The Waterway. It's just one of the public art wonders you can find in The Woodlands.
Alex Katz’s The Flowers takes us an entire wall in The Waterway. It’s just one of the public art wonders you can find in The Woodlands.

Of course, with this being The Woodlands, more public art is always coming. Both The Howard Hughes Corporation and The Woodlands Arts Council are working on plotting new installations and The Woodlands Arts Council will be installing five new art bike racks in October.

The Woodlands offers a natural setting to enjoy all its art. You can experience it walking, bicycling or kayaking. Sometimes, you’ll just stumble upon it. The Woodlands’ art isn’t always showy, but make no mistake this a community with an incredible volume and caliber of public art.

The art is part of what makes The Woodlands the place that it is.

For a quick guide to The Woodlands’ public art and more info on where to find it, go to Visit The Woodlands.

Special Series

What To Watch

TV Shows and Movies We're Watching Right Now
The 5 Best New TV Shows to Stream Right Now — Amazon Prime, Apple TV, Peacock, and HBO Series to Watch
The 5 Best New TV Shows to Stream Right Now — Amazon Prime, Apple TV, Peacock, and HBO Series to Watch
The Best New TV Shows to Stream Right Now — Apple TV, Amazon Prime, and Netflix Picks
The Best New TV Shows to Stream Right Now — Apple TV, Amazon Prime, and Netflix Picks
What to Stream Right Now — Oscar Nominees and a New, Star-Studded Hulu Movie
What to Stream Right Now — Oscar Nominees and a New, Star-Studded Hulu Movie
The New TV Shows We’re Most Looking Forward to This Spring — Amazon, Netflix, Hulu, and Peacock Picks
The New TV Shows We’re Most Looking Forward to This Spring — Amazon, Netflix, Hulu, and Peacock Picks
The Best New TV Shows to Stream Right Now — HBO, Hulu, Apple TV+ and Peacock Picks
The Best New TV Shows to Stream Right Now — HBO, Hulu, Apple TV+ and Peacock Picks
The 5 Best New Movies to Stream Right Now on Netflix, HBO Max, Amazon Prime, and Peacock
The 5 Best New Movies to Stream Right Now on Netflix, HBO Max, Amazon Prime, and Peacock
read full series
Parallax_1720x1140_Banner2_Icon
BSW Heart and Vascular Hospital Dallas
Learn More

Featured Properties

Swipe
8739 Tubelo Mill Drive
Sienna
FOR SALE

8739 Tubelo Mill Drive
Sienna Plantation, TX

$329,000 Learn More about this property
Neil Silverman
This property is listed by: Neil Silverman (713) 725-9750 Email Realtor
8739 Tubelo Mill Drive
314 W 6th Street
Houston Heights
FOR SALE

314 W 6th Street
Houston, TX

$545,000 Learn More about this property
Estelle Elles
This property is listed by: Estelle Elles (713) 819-1346 Email Realtor
314 W 6th Street
3116 Akard Street
Medical Center
FOR SALE

3116 Akard Street
Houston, TX

$100,000 Learn More about this property
Melinda Gordon
This property is listed by: Melinda Gordon (713) 256-9145 Email Realtor
3116 Akard Street
13227 Fairfield Arbor Drive
Clear Lake City
FOR SALE

13227 Fairfield Arbor Drive
Houston, TX

$479,999 Learn More about this property
Melinda Gordon
This property is listed by: Melinda Gordon (713) 256-9145 Email Realtor
13227 Fairfield Arbor Drive
10806 Silver Shield Way
Spring/Klein/Tomball
FOR SALE

10806 Silver Shield Way
Tomball, TX

$400,000 Learn More about this property
Melinda Gordon
This property is listed by: Melinda Gordon (713) 256-9145 Email Realtor
10806 Silver Shield Way
2047 Westcreek Lane #807
The Wilshire
FOR SALE

2047 Westcreek Lane #807
Houston, TX

$975,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
2047 Westcreek Lane #807
7 Gessner Road
Whispering Oaks, Memorial
FOR SALE

7 Gessner Road
Houston, TX

$835,000 Learn More about this property
Julie Brann
This property is listed by: Julie Brann (713) 594-8736 Email Realtor
7 Gessner Road
14 Greenway Plaza 6O
Greenway Plaza
FOR SALE

14 Greenway Plaza 6O
Houston, TX

$329,000 Learn More about this property
Kenneth Kottwitz
This property is listed by: Kenneth Kottwitz (713) 598-6849 Email Realtor
14 Greenway Plaza 6O
42 Sugarberry Circle
Memorial
FOR SALE

42 Sugarberry Circle
Houston, TX

$575,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
42 Sugarberry Circle
5136 Chevy Chase Drive
Galleria
FOR SALE

5136 Chevy Chase Drive
Houston, TX

$675,000 Learn More about this property
Sondra Rosenthal
This property is listed by: Sondra Rosenthal (713) 870-3790 Email Realtor
5136 Chevy Chase Drive
2205 Arlington Street
The Heights
FOR SALE

2205 Arlington Street
Houston, TX

$947,000 Learn More about this property
Estelle Elles
This property is listed by: Estelle Elles (713) 819-1346 Email Realtor
2205 Arlington Street
2604 Bevis Street A
Houston Heights
FOR SALE

2604 Bevis Street A
Houston, TX

$494,999 Learn More about this property
Wayne Cohen
This property is listed by: Wayne Cohen (832) 259-8316 Email Realtor
2604 Bevis Street A
19106 W Josey Overlook Drive
Cypress
FOR SALE

19106 W Josey Overlook Drive
Cypress, TX

$6,500 Learn More about this property
Melinda Gordon
This property is listed by: Melinda Gordon (713) 256-9145 Email Realtor
19106 W Josey Overlook Drive
1523 Auline Lane
Spring Branch
FOR SALE

1523 Auline Lane
Houston, TX

$899,900 Learn More about this property
Cathy Scherer
This property is listed by: Cathy Scherer (832) 689-1024 Email Realtor
1523 Auline Lane
411 Roy Street
Rice Military | Co-listing: Kelli Comiskey
FOR SALE

411 Roy Street
Houston, TX

$658,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
411 Roy Street
9575 Doliver Drive
Memorial
FOR SALE

9575 Doliver Drive
Houston, TX

$375,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
9575 Doliver Drive
3433 Westheimer Road #205
The River Oaks
FOR SALE

3433 Westheimer Road #205
Houston, TX

$4,170,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
3433 Westheimer Road #205
6520 Canyon Mist Lane
League City
FOR SALE

6520 Canyon Mist Lane
Dickinson, TX

$325,000 Learn More about this property
Mark McNitt
This property is listed by: Mark McNitt (832) 567-4357 Email Realtor
6520 Canyon Mist Lane
9530 Meadowglen Lane
Briarmeadow/Tanglewilde
FOR SALE

9530 Meadowglen Lane
Houston, TX

$350,000 Learn More about this property
Suzie Davis
This property is listed by: Suzie Davis (832) 671-3953 Email Realtor
9530 Meadowglen Lane
28510 Birchfield Oak Court
Cinco Ranch
FOR SALE

28510 Birchfield Oak Court
Katy, TX

$665,000 Learn More about this property
Trent Johnson
This property is listed by: Trent Johnson (832) 444-8855 Email Realtor
28510 Birchfield Oak Court
2620 Michaux Street
The Heights
FOR SALE

2620 Michaux Street
Houston, TX

$2,100,000 Learn More about this property
Terri Guerra
This property is listed by: Terri Guerra (713) 598-3043 Email Realtor
2620 Michaux Street
Presented by Bernstein Realty
View All Listings
Share on Facebook Share on other social networks
Share on Twitter Share on Pinterest Share via text message Share via email
X
X