Houston’s Wildest Art Bash Gets a Speakeasy Worthy Kickoff at the C. Baldwin Hotel — The Orange Show Keeps It Visionary

Caroline Fant shops The Fashion Time Machine pop-up in search of gala threads at Orange Show Gala kickoff. (Photo by Emily Jaschke)

What: Not your regular cocktail kickoff affair, but an advance preview celebration for the Orange Show Center for Visionary Arts’ upcoming high-voltage 41st Annual Gala.

Where: Parlour Hideaway, the new speakeasy-style space at the C. Baldwin Hotel in downtown Houston.

Mise en Scène: To salute the Orange Show’s upcoming gala, nearly 100 art-smart patrons flocked for a not-too-tame night of festivities. Under an epic chandelier, guests enjoyed signature hors d’oeuvres and libations while shopping for vintage frocks in the pop-up boutique presented by Mid Main store The Fashion Time Machine. San Francisco-based celebrity chef Chris Cosentino — winner of Top Chef Master Season Four — of C. Baldwin’s Rosalie Italian Soul restaurant crafted inspired specialties including caviar cannoncini, San Daniele prosciutto, truffle taleggio crescentine, warm parmesan gougère and Bacalao fritters.

Longtime board member Don Mafrige Jr, aka Mr. Orange Show — one of this year’s trio of gala chairs — delivered the latest news about the Orange Show’s ambitious ongoing capital campaign that is funding a bold master plan to remake its campus. (Read about the recently revealed architect and the new Orange Show vision here.)

The beloved arts nonprofit organization — one of America’s most acclaimed outsider art monuments and also the producer of the vehicular rite of spring the Art Car Parade, as well as the keeper of the Beer Can House and Smither Park — curates its 41st annual gala dubbed RePsychedelic, which is set for Saturday, November 5 at The Orange Show World Headquarters in East Houston. The raucous evening — Houston’s best art world bash for outrageous costumery and often ribald fun — will even feature famed R&B and funk headliners Commodores.

PC Seen: Gala co-chair trio Don Mafrige Jr., and Melissa and Michael Mithoff, Orange Show executive director Tommy Ralph Pace, gala auction co-chair Melissa Dobrowski, C. Baldwin GM Chris Niederschult, Rosie Meyers; Ursaline Hamilton; Renea Abbott, Sloan/Halls’ Shannon Hall, gala host committee members including Marnie Greenwood, Christie and Mark Sullivan, Kim Herzog Bonner, Julia and Will Robinson, and Tracy and Glen Larner, Plus the dynamic Orange Show duo Elaine Dillard and Jonathan Beitler, who forge some of the art space’s signature events including the upcoming 41st gala.

Tickets to the RePsychedelic gala begin at $1,000. Find more details/purchase here.