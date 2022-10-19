Rock & Roll Hall of Famer Keeps a Record $3.6 Million Houston Night Jamming With Super Lawyers Providing an Assist

Houston Children's Charity 25th Anniversary Gala with special guest stars Pat Benatar and Neil Giraldo, held at the Post Oak Hotel where $3.6 million was raised for children in need. (Photo by Michelle Watson)

Rock ‘n’ Roll is not dead. As guests at Houston Children’s Charity’s 25th annual gala will confirm after rocking and rolling to the sounds of Pat Benatar and Neil Giraldo in the ballroom of the Post Oak Hotel. Psychedelic laser lights splashed across the venue as guests jumped to their feet to boogey along with the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame star and her husband. And that was only part of the night’s excitement.

Under the leadership of gala chair Sheridan Williams, in the hands of Houston Children’s Charity CEO Laura Ward, and with an assist from trial lawyers Tony Buzbee and John Eddie Williams, the fundraiser brought in a record of more than $3.6 million in proceeds. Funds directed to HCC‘s mission of providing beds, vans, school supplies, clothing, Christmas toys and gifts to underprivileged, abused and disabled children.

Houston Astros TV play-by-play voice Todd Kalas led the program as the evening’s emcee. We loved his booming, authoritative voice, something needed for this highly enthused crowd.

Highlight of Houston Children’s Charity gala fundraising is the ongoing support of BMW of West Houston and Momentum BMW Southwest, led by Maria Moncada Alaoui and Tommy Kuranoff, who contributed outright a BMW all-electric power i4 M50. That beauty was driven home by high bidders Patricia Sturion and Hector Villarreal, owners of the Lucho clothing shop. Auctioneer Logan Thomas led the live auction which generated $466,500.

The fundraising on this evening is traditionally fun and this 2022 event was no exception. Buzbee stepped in for the second year with Ward to encourage generous pockets to volunteer $50,000 for accessible vans for families with disabled children. The crowd roared as paddle after paddle was lifted in support with some contributing funds for more than one van. Total proceeds from this raise were $1.75 million.

Next the Williamses stepped on stage for a “Last Table Standing” bidding opportunity for a $25,000 shopping experience at Tenenbaum Jewelers. The 104 bidders offered up $1,000 each hoping to be the last at the trough. That honor went to Twila Carter, formerly head of the Houston Astros Foundation.

Gifts for Him Swipe





















Next

So what did Benatar and her band perform? That would be “Heartbreaker,” “We Belong” and “Shadows of the Night.”

PC Seen: HCC board vice chair Gary Becker, Dan D’Armond, Melissa Juneau, Rachel and Jeff Bagwell, State Senator John Whitmire, Mayor Sylvester Turner, District Attorney Kim Ogg, Trini Mendenhall, DeeDee and Wallis Marsh, Amy and Rob Pierce, April and Dr. Jorge Salazar, Hannah and Cal McNair, Paige Fertitta, Margaret Alkek Williams, Grant Guthrie, Edna Meyer-Nelson, Kristina and Paul Somerville, Toni and Morris Smith, Joanna and Brad Marks, Hallie Vanderhider, Gary Petersen, Deanna Barton, Gina Gaston and Mario Ellie, Monica and Russell Ybarra, Frances Moody Buzbee, and Lisa and David Atkins.