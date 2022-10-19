Rock & Roll Hall of Famer Keeps a Record $3.6 Million Houston Night Jamming With Super Lawyers Providing an Assist

Houston Childrens Charity Gala
Houston Childrens Charity Gala
Houston Childrens Charity Gala
Houston Childrens Charity Gala
Houston Childrens Charity Gala
Houston Childrens Charity Gala
Houston Childrens Charity Gala
Houston Childrens Charity Gala
Houston Childrens Charity Gala
Houston Childrens Charity Gala
Houston Childrens Charity Gala
DOrtiz_Tony Buzbee on stage raising funds to purchase wheelchair accessible vans for disabled, wheelchair-bound children
DOrtiz_Leisa Holland Nelson and Kristina Somerville
DOrtiz_Lindsay Yates and Brian Ching
DOrtiz_Margaret Alkek Williams and David Wuthrich
DOrtiz_Scott Fortney and Melissa Juneau
Houston Childrens Charity Gala
Houston Childrens Charity Gala
Houston Childrens Charity Gala
01
19

Houston Children's Charity 25th Anniversary Gala with special guest stars Pat Benatar and Neil Giraldo, held at the Post Oak Hotel where $3.6 million was raised for children in need. (Photo by Michelle Watson)

02
19

Houston Children's Charity gala sponsor Tommy Kuranoff, HCC CEO Laura Ward, gala chair Sheridan Williams, sponsor Maria Moncada Alaoui (Photo by Michelle Watson)

03
19

Tony & Frances Buzbee at Houston Children's Charity 25th Anniversary Gala. (Photo by Michelle Watson)

04
19

Bill Baldwin, Fady Armanious, Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner at Houston Children's Charity 25th Anniversary Gala. (Photo by Michelle Watson)

05
19

Brad & Joanna Marks, Hannah & Cal McNair at Houston Children's Charity 25th Anniversary Gala. (Photo by Michelle Watson)

06
19

Jeff & Rachel Bagwell at Houston Children's Charity 25th Anniversary Gala. (Photo by Michelle Watson)

07
19

John Eddie & Sheridan Williams at Houston Children's Charity 25th Anniversary Gala. (Photo by Michelle Watson)

08
19

Houston Astro's announcer Todd Kalas serving as emcee at Houston Children's Charity 25th Anniversary Gala. (Photo by Michelle Watson)

09
19

Steve & Mary Lou Dujka at Houston Children's Charity 25th Anniversary Gala. (Photo by Michelle Watson)

10
19

Paige Fertitta, Deanna Barton at Houston Children's Charity 25th Anniversary Gala. (Photo by Michelle Watson)

11
19

Hallie Vanderhider, Neil Peeler at Houston Children's Charity 25th Anniversary Gala. (Photo by Michelle Watson)

12
19

Tony Buzbee on stage raising funds to purchase wheelchair accessible vans for disabled, wheelchair-bound children (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

13
19

Leisa Holland Nelson-Bowman, Kristina Somerville at the Houston Children's Charity 25th anniversary gala. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

14
19

Lindsay Yates, Brian Ching at the Houston Children's Charity 25th anniversary gala. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

15
19

Margaret Alkek Williams, David Wuthrich at the Houston Children's Charity 25th anniversary gala. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

16
19

Scott Fortney, Melissa Juneau at the Houston Children's Charity 25th anniversary gala. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

17
19

Alicia Smith, Brigitte Kalai at Houston Children's Charity 25th Anniversary Gala. (Photo by Michelle Watson)

18
19

Laura Ward, Shelby Hodge & Shafik Rifaat at Houston Children's Charity 25th Anniversary Gala (Photo by Michelle Watson)

19
19

Happy fans at Houston Children's Charity 25th Anniversary Gala with special guest star Pat Benatar and Neil Giraldo. (Photo by Michelle Watson)

Houston Childrens Charity Gala
Houston Childrens Charity Gala
Houston Childrens Charity Gala
Houston Childrens Charity Gala
Houston Childrens Charity Gala
Houston Childrens Charity Gala
Houston Childrens Charity Gala
Houston Childrens Charity Gala
Houston Childrens Charity Gala
Houston Childrens Charity Gala
Houston Childrens Charity Gala
DOrtiz_Tony Buzbee on stage raising funds to purchase wheelchair accessible vans for disabled, wheelchair-bound children
DOrtiz_Leisa Holland Nelson and Kristina Somerville
DOrtiz_Lindsay Yates and Brian Ching
DOrtiz_Margaret Alkek Williams and David Wuthrich
DOrtiz_Scott Fortney and Melissa Juneau
Houston Childrens Charity Gala
Houston Childrens Charity Gala
Houston Childrens Charity Gala
Society

Rock & Roll Hall of Famer Keeps a Record $3.6 Million Houston Night Jamming With Super Lawyers Providing an Assist

Pat Benatar Helps Make This Houston Children's Charity Night Unforgettable

BY // 10.18.22
Houston Children's Charity 25th Anniversary Gala with special guest stars Pat Benatar and Neil Giraldo, held at the Post Oak Hotel where $3.6 million was raised for children in need. (Photo by Michelle Watson)
Houston Children's Charity gala sponsor Tommy Kuranoff, HCC CEO Laura Ward, gala chair Sheridan Williams, sponsor Maria Moncada Alaoui (Photo by Michelle Watson)
Tony & Frances Buzbee at Houston Children's Charity 25th Anniversary Gala. (Photo by Michelle Watson)
Bill Baldwin, Fady Armanious, Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner at Houston Children's Charity 25th Anniversary Gala. (Photo by Michelle Watson)
Brad & Joanna Marks, Hannah & Cal McNair at Houston Children's Charity 25th Anniversary Gala. (Photo by Michelle Watson)
Jeff & Rachel Bagwell at Houston Children's Charity 25th Anniversary Gala. (Photo by Michelle Watson)
John Eddie & Sheridan Williams at Houston Children's Charity 25th Anniversary Gala. (Photo by Michelle Watson)
Houston Astro's announcer Todd Kalas serving as emcee at Houston Children's Charity 25th Anniversary Gala. (Photo by Michelle Watson)
Steve & Mary Lou Dujka at Houston Children's Charity 25th Anniversary Gala. (Photo by Michelle Watson)
Paige Fertitta, Deanna Barton at Houston Children's Charity 25th Anniversary Gala. (Photo by Michelle Watson)
Hallie Vanderhider, Neil Peeler at Houston Children's Charity 25th Anniversary Gala. (Photo by Michelle Watson)
Tony Buzbee on stage raising funds to purchase wheelchair accessible vans for disabled, wheelchair-bound children (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Leisa Holland Nelson-Bowman, Kristina Somerville at the Houston Children's Charity 25th anniversary gala. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Lindsay Yates, Brian Ching at the Houston Children's Charity 25th anniversary gala. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Margaret Alkek Williams, David Wuthrich at the Houston Children's Charity 25th anniversary gala. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Scott Fortney, Melissa Juneau at the Houston Children's Charity 25th anniversary gala. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Alicia Smith, Brigitte Kalai at Houston Children's Charity 25th Anniversary Gala. (Photo by Michelle Watson)
Laura Ward, Shelby Hodge & Shafik Rifaat at Houston Children's Charity 25th Anniversary Gala (Photo by Michelle Watson)
Happy fans at Houston Children's Charity 25th Anniversary Gala with special guest star Pat Benatar and Neil Giraldo. (Photo by Michelle Watson)
1
19

Houston Children's Charity 25th Anniversary Gala with special guest stars Pat Benatar and Neil Giraldo, held at the Post Oak Hotel where $3.6 million was raised for children in need. (Photo by Michelle Watson)

2
19

Houston Children's Charity gala sponsor Tommy Kuranoff, HCC CEO Laura Ward, gala chair Sheridan Williams, sponsor Maria Moncada Alaoui (Photo by Michelle Watson)

3
19

Tony & Frances Buzbee at Houston Children's Charity 25th Anniversary Gala. (Photo by Michelle Watson)

4
19

Bill Baldwin, Fady Armanious, Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner at Houston Children's Charity 25th Anniversary Gala. (Photo by Michelle Watson)

5
19

Brad & Joanna Marks, Hannah & Cal McNair at Houston Children's Charity 25th Anniversary Gala. (Photo by Michelle Watson)

6
19

Jeff & Rachel Bagwell at Houston Children's Charity 25th Anniversary Gala. (Photo by Michelle Watson)

7
19

John Eddie & Sheridan Williams at Houston Children's Charity 25th Anniversary Gala. (Photo by Michelle Watson)

8
19

Houston Astro's announcer Todd Kalas serving as emcee at Houston Children's Charity 25th Anniversary Gala. (Photo by Michelle Watson)

9
19

Steve & Mary Lou Dujka at Houston Children's Charity 25th Anniversary Gala. (Photo by Michelle Watson)

10
19

Paige Fertitta, Deanna Barton at Houston Children's Charity 25th Anniversary Gala. (Photo by Michelle Watson)

11
19

Hallie Vanderhider, Neil Peeler at Houston Children's Charity 25th Anniversary Gala. (Photo by Michelle Watson)

12
19

Tony Buzbee on stage raising funds to purchase wheelchair accessible vans for disabled, wheelchair-bound children (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

13
19

Leisa Holland Nelson-Bowman, Kristina Somerville at the Houston Children's Charity 25th anniversary gala. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

14
19

Lindsay Yates, Brian Ching at the Houston Children's Charity 25th anniversary gala. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

15
19

Margaret Alkek Williams, David Wuthrich at the Houston Children's Charity 25th anniversary gala. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

16
19

Scott Fortney, Melissa Juneau at the Houston Children's Charity 25th anniversary gala. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

17
19

Alicia Smith, Brigitte Kalai at Houston Children's Charity 25th Anniversary Gala. (Photo by Michelle Watson)

18
19

Laura Ward, Shelby Hodge & Shafik Rifaat at Houston Children's Charity 25th Anniversary Gala (Photo by Michelle Watson)

19
19

Happy fans at Houston Children's Charity 25th Anniversary Gala with special guest star Pat Benatar and Neil Giraldo. (Photo by Michelle Watson)

Rock ‘n’ Roll is not dead. As guests at Houston Children’s Charity’s 25th annual gala will confirm after rocking and rolling to the sounds of Pat Benatar and Neil Giraldo in the ballroom of the Post Oak Hotel. Psychedelic laser lights splashed across the venue as guests jumped to their feet to boogey along with the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame star and her husband. And that was only part of the night’s excitement.

Under the leadership of gala chair Sheridan Williams, in the hands of Houston Children’s Charity CEO Laura Ward, and with an assist from trial lawyers Tony Buzbee and John Eddie Williams, the fundraiser brought in a record of more than $3.6 million in proceeds. Funds directed to HCC‘s mission of providing beds, vans, school supplies, clothing, Christmas toys and gifts to underprivileged, abused and disabled children.

Houston Astros  TV play-by-play voice Todd Kalas led the program as the evening’s emcee. We loved his booming, authoritative voice, something needed for this highly enthused crowd.

Highlight of Houston Children’s Charity gala  fundraising is the ongoing support of BMW of West Houston and Momentum BMW Southwest, led by Maria Moncada Alaoui and Tommy Kuranoff, who contributed outright a BMW all-electric power i4 M50. That beauty was driven home by high bidders Patricia Sturion and Hector Villarreal, owners of the Lucho clothing shop. Auctioneer Logan Thomas led the live auction which generated $466,500.

Houston Childrens Charity Gala
John Eddie & Sheridan Williams at Houston Children’s Charity 25th Anniversary Gala. (Photo by Michelle Watson)

The fundraising on this evening is traditionally fun and this 2022 event was no exception. Buzbee stepped in for the second year with Ward to encourage generous pockets to volunteer $50,000 for accessible vans for families with disabled children. The crowd roared as paddle after paddle was lifted in support with some contributing funds for more than one van. Total proceeds from this raise were $1.75 million.

Next the Williamses stepped on stage for a “Last Table Standing” bidding opportunity for a $25,000 shopping experience at Tenenbaum Jewelers. The 104 bidders offered up $1,000 each hoping to be the last at the trough. That honor went to Twila Carter, formerly head of the Houston Astros Foundation.

Gifts for Him

Swipe
  • Berings Holiday Gifts For Him
  • Berings Holiday Gifts For Him
  • Berings Holiday Gifts For Him
  • Berings Holiday Gifts For Him
  • Berings Holiday Gifts For Him
  • Berings Holiday Gifts For Him
  • Berings Holiday Gifts For Him
  • Berings Holiday Gifts For Him
  • Berings Holiday Gifts For Him
  • Berings Holiday Gifts For Him
  • Berings Holiday Gifts For Him
  • Berings Holiday Gifts For Him

So what did Benatar and her band perform? That would be “Heartbreaker,” “We Belong” and “Shadows of the Night.”

Houston Childrens Charity Gala
Tony & Frances Buzbee at Houston Children’s Charity 25th Anniversary Gala. (Photo by Michelle Watson)

PC Seen: HCC board vice chair Gary Becker, Dan D’Armond, Melissa Juneau, Rachel and Jeff Bagwell, State Senator John Whitmire, Mayor Sylvester Turner, District Attorney Kim Ogg, Trini Mendenhall, DeeDee and Wallis Marsh, Amy and Rob Pierce, April and Dr. Jorge Salazar, Hannah and Cal McNair, Paige Fertitta, Margaret Alkek Williams, Grant Guthrie, Edna Meyer-Nelson, Kristina and Paul Somerville, Toni and Morris Smith, Joanna and Brad Marks, Hallie Vanderhider, Gary Petersen, Deanna Barton, Gina Gaston and Mario Ellie, Monica and Russell Ybarra, Frances Moody Buzbee, and Lisa and David Atkins.

Houston Childrens Charity Gala
Houston Childrens Charity Gala
Houston Childrens Charity Gala
Houston Childrens Charity Gala
Houston Childrens Charity Gala
Houston Childrens Charity Gala
Houston Childrens Charity Gala
Houston Childrens Charity Gala
Houston Childrens Charity Gala
Houston Childrens Charity Gala
Houston Childrens Charity Gala
DOrtiz_Tony Buzbee on stage raising funds to purchase wheelchair accessible vans for disabled, wheelchair-bound children
DOrtiz_Leisa Holland Nelson and Kristina Somerville
DOrtiz_Lindsay Yates and Brian Ching
DOrtiz_Margaret Alkek Williams and David Wuthrich
DOrtiz_Scott Fortney and Melissa Juneau
Houston Childrens Charity Gala
Houston Childrens Charity Gala
Houston Childrens Charity Gala
Special Series
Presented by Valobra Master Jewelers

Houston's Diamond Duos

This Houston Diamond Duo Helps Bring Smiles to Children In Need — And To Each Other
This Houston Diamond Duo Helps Bring Smiles to Children In Need — And To Each Other
This Houston Diamond Duo Is Celebrating 25 Years of Marriage After One Love-At-First-Sight Blind Date
This Houston Diamond Duo Is Celebrating 25 Years of Marriage After One Love-At-First-Sight Blind Date
This Houston Diamond Duo Brings High Style and Real Substance Together — From Vietnam to Houston With Love
This Houston Diamond Duo Brings High Style and Real Substance Together — From Vietnam to Houston With Love
This Houston Diamond Duo Found Love in Washington D.C. and Built a Life of Family and Giving Back in Texas
This Houston Diamond Duo Found Love in Washington D.C. and Built a Life of Family and Giving Back in Texas
Houston Diamond Duo Believes In Love at First Sight — and Family Love That Lasts
Houston Diamond Duo Believes In Love at First Sight — and Family Love That Lasts
Houston Couple Shines Bright as Valobra Master Jewelers’ First Ever Diamond Duo
Houston Couple Shines Bright as Valobra Master Jewelers’ First Ever Diamond Duo
read full series
East Quarter Residences
Explore EQ

Featured Properties

Swipe
11111 Claymore Rd
Piney Point
FOR SALE

11111 Claymore Rd
Piney Point, TX

$4,300,000 Learn More about this property
Sharon Ballas
This property is listed by: Sharon Ballas (713) 822-3895 Email Realtor
11111 Claymore Rd
415 Thamer
Memorial Villages
FOR SALE

415 Thamer
Hunters Creek Village, TX

$4,495,000 Learn More about this property
Tim Surratt
This property is listed by: Tim Surratt (713) 320-5881
415 Thamer
3666 Chevy Chase
River Oaks
FOR SALE

3666 Chevy Chase
Houston, TX

$4,550,000 Learn More about this property
Pama Abercrombie
This property is listed by: Pama Abercrombie (832) 715-7995 Email Realtor
3666 Chevy Chase
5630 Longmont Dr
Tanglewood
FOR SALE

5630 Longmont Dr
Houston, TX

$3,450,000 Learn More about this property
Cathy Cagle and Sarah Callaway Sulma
This property is listed by: Cathy Cagle and Sarah Callaway Sulma (713) 299-9888 Email Realtor
5630 Longmont Dr
Presented by Greenwood King
Take Video Tours View All Listings
Share on Facebook Share on other social networks
Share on Twitter Share on Pinterest Share via text message Share via email
X
X