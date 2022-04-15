Pawn Stars to Feature Houston Arts Collector Lester Marks in Upcoming Episode

Lester Marks has been named to "ArtNews' " definitive Top 200 list and also appeared on "Art & Antiques" Top Collector list.

Lester Marks has been collecting art for more than 30 years. His holdings encompass international, national, and Texas talents, including a recent focus on the works of African-American artists.

Lester Marks was named Houston's ambassador to the arts by Mayor Sylvester Turner and is a past Art League Houston Patron of the Year. Shown here, Marks with an early plate painting by University of Houston graduate painter/filmmaker, Julian Schnabel.

Pawn Stars' Rick Harrison and Lester Marks, moments before filming began on an upcoming segment set to be aired this season. The History Channel's unexpected hit is now in its 19th season and is as popular as PBS' "Antiques Roadshow" was back in the day.

While many home owners use art to decorate their houses, Lester Marks’ house is art in and of itself. As a regular on the Artnews Top 200 list in the United States, Marks owns many acclaimed pieces by the titans of modern and contemporary art including Warhol, Basquiat, Joseph Cornell, Yayoi Kusama and Anselm Kiefer.

Marks’ eclectic taste recently caught the attention of reality TV show force Rick Harrison of Pawn Stars. The TV program filmed Marks’ art abode in early March, interviewing this top collector about his journey in the art world and his acquisition process. Harrison, a collector of art himself, sought to buy a few of Marks’ holdings to sell on Pawn Stars’ website.

What caught Harrison’s eye at Casa Marks? This reporter is sworn to secrecy, so no spoilers until this mega Texas collector’s segment airs.

“I was already a huge Pawn Stars fan,” Marks tell PaperCity. “Rick was great, what you see on television is the real Rick. His best selling autobiography License to Pawn is extremely inspirational.”

Rather than keeping the trove of works he has amassed in storage, Marks lives with his collection intimately – paintings, sculpture, video and installations that burst from every room and surface of this art-lined lair minutes from Rice University.

Marks’ home mirrors his dedication to the visual arts and the Texas art world, including its artists. Besides collecting, he is currently serving (or has served) on nearly every museum or nonprofit board in Houston. Additionally, Marks was named ambassador of the arts by Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner.

Pawn Stars and Houston Art

The TV show Pawn Stars showcases Rick Harrison’s acquisition acumen as he buys interesting and valuable collectable items to sell at his family pawn shop in Las Vegas.

The Gold and Silver Pawn Shop has been in Harrison’s family for multiple generations and the reality TV show about it boasts a huge TV following. Pawn Stars is now in its 19th season. (Art is just one of the many categories of items sold on Pawn Stars’ extensive website – jewelry, clothing, collectable items, and rare coins can also be found on Harrison’s website.)

To see Houston’s beloved art connoisseur featured on national television – and to see which artwork Harrison acquired from the Marks Collection – stay up to date with Pawn Stars’ weekly release schedule. New episodes resume next Saturday, April 23 at 8 pm central. Episodes stream on Peacock and History.