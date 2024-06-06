Hamilton’s National Tour returns to Fort Worth
Hamilton’s national tour Bass Hall Fort Worth
The surrender of King Francis I – part of The Battle of Pavia Tapestries at The Kimbell Art Museum
A Brescia Knight on horseback The Battle of Pavia Tapestries at the Kimbell Art Museum.
Opal Lee receives Presidential Medal of Freedom
Opera star Morris Robinson Fort Worth Opera
01
06

Hamilton's National Tour returns to Fort Worth this June. (Photo by Joan Marcus)

02
06

Hamilton's national tour takes over Bass Hall this June. (Photo by Joan Marcus)

03
06

The surrender of King Francis I, is part of The Battle of Pavia Tapestries debuting at The Kimbell Art Museum this June.

04
06

A Brescia Knight on horseback will set the stage for The Battle of Pavia Tapestries at the Kimbell Art Museum.

05
06

Opal Lee will be honored by Fort Worth Opera, after receiving the Presidential Medal of Freedom, Friday, May 3, 2024, in Washington. (Photo by Alex Brandon - Associated Press)

06
06

Opera star Morris Robinson pays tribute to Opal Lee with Fort Worth Opera's final performance of the season.

Hamilton’s National Tour returns to Fort Worth
Hamilton’s national tour Bass Hall Fort Worth
The surrender of King Francis I – part of The Battle of Pavia Tapestries at The Kimbell Art Museum
A Brescia Knight on horseback The Battle of Pavia Tapestries at the Kimbell Art Museum.
Opal Lee receives Presidential Medal of Freedom
Opera star Morris Robinson Fort Worth Opera
Arts / Museums / Performing Arts

The Best Art Exhibits and Performances to Catch in Fort Worth This June

From Hamilton and Transformative Tapestries to The Opera Honoring Opal Lee

BY // 06.06.24
Hamilton's National Tour returns to Fort Worth this June. (Photo by Joan Marcus)
Hamilton's national tour takes over Bass Hall this June. (Photo by Joan Marcus)
The surrender of King Francis I, is part of The Battle of Pavia Tapestries debuting at The Kimbell Art Museum this June.
A Brescia Knight on horseback will set the stage for The Battle of Pavia Tapestries at the Kimbell Art Museum.
Opal Lee will be honored by Fort Worth Opera, after receiving the Presidential Medal of Freedom, Friday, May 3, 2024, in Washington. (Photo by Alex Brandon - Associated Press)
Opera star Morris Robinson pays tribute to Opal Lee with Fort Worth Opera's final performance of the season.
1
6

Hamilton's National Tour returns to Fort Worth this June. (Photo by Joan Marcus)

2
6

Hamilton's national tour takes over Bass Hall this June. (Photo by Joan Marcus)

3
6

The surrender of King Francis I, is part of The Battle of Pavia Tapestries debuting at The Kimbell Art Museum this June.

4
6

A Brescia Knight on horseback will set the stage for The Battle of Pavia Tapestries at the Kimbell Art Museum.

5
6

Opal Lee will be honored by Fort Worth Opera, after receiving the Presidential Medal of Freedom, Friday, May 3, 2024, in Washington. (Photo by Alex Brandon - Associated Press)

6
6

Opera star Morris Robinson pays tribute to Opal Lee with Fort Worth Opera's final performance of the season.

As June heats up, so do the artistic offerings around Fort Worth — from the Broadway stage to visual arts openings, and even rousing operatic performances. You’re invited to step inside for a breath of fresh (air-conditioned) air.

Hamilton at Bass Hall

On the heels of its return to Broadway Dallas at Dallas’ Winspear Opera House, Hamilton will return to Fort Worth’s Bass Performance Hall as part of its 2023-2024 Broadway at the Bass season. It will command center stage from June 11 through 23.

The classic American musical has earned 11 Tony Awards, as well as Grammy and Olivier awards, the Pulitzer Prize for Drama, and an unprecedented special citation from the Kennedy Center Honors. Hamilton features book, music, and lyrics by Lin-Manuel Miranda, direction by Thomas Kail, choreography by Andy Blankenbuehler, and musical supervision and orchestrations by Alex Lacamoire.

“Based on Ron Chernow’s acclaimed biography and set to a score that blends hip-hop, jazz, R&B, and Broadway, Hamilton has had a profound impact on culture, politics, and education,” says a Bass Hall press release.

The “revolutionary” tale of passion, and unstoppable ambition, takes place at the dawn of a new nation, and the rise of Founding Father Alexander Hamilton who rose from humble beginnings as an orphan and then an immigrant through the ranks of society to shape the course of a nation. Tickets are still available here.

The surrender of King Francis I – part of The Battle of Pavia Tapestries at The Kimbell Art Museum
The surrender of King Francis I is part of The Battle of Pavia Tapestries debuting at The Kimbell Art Museum this June.

The Kimbell Unveils Historic Tapestries

The Kimbell Art Museum will debut Art and War in the Renaissance: The Battle of Pavia Tapestries. It will be on view from June 16 through September 15.

Gifts for Dad

Swipe
  • Bering's Gift's June 2024
  • Bering's Gift's June 2024
  • Bering's Gift's June 2024
  • Bering's Gift's June 2024
  • Bering's Gift's June 2024
  • Bering's Gift's June 2024
  • Bering's Gift's June 2024
  • Bering's Gift's June 2024
  • Bering's Gift's June 2024
  • Bering's Gift's June 2024

The Kimbell puts the exhibit in focus, “Seven lavish tapestries depict the battle of Pavia, commemorating Holy Roman Emperor Charles V’s decisive victory over French King Francis I, which was a pivotal point in the Italian Wars almost five hundred years ago.”

“The tapestries are monumental in scale — each measuring about twenty-eight feet wide and fourteen feet high — drawing viewers into the world of Renaissance history, military technology, and fashion.”

The carefully restored tapestries crafted of wool, silk, and metal-wrapped thread are being shown at the Kimbell for the first time in the United States. Alongside the monumental woven scenes, will be related swords, firearms, and armor of the age.

“Visitors will be fully immersed within these seven, splendid scenes—just as visitors to the court of Charles V would have been when the tapestries were first unveiled in 1531.”

For more information, visit kimbellart.org.

Opal Lee receives Presidential Medal of Freedom
Opal Lee will be honored by Fort Worth Opera, after receiving the Presidential Medal of Freedom, on Friday, May 3, 2024, in Washington. (Photo by Alex Brandon – Associated Press)

Fort Worth Opera Honors Opal Lee

Fort Worth Opera will close its 2023/24 season with a very special performance ― An Evening with Morris Robinson. This one-night-only performance will take place on June 18 at the Kimbell Art Museum featuring world-renowned operatic bass, 2022 Grammy Award winner, and former All-American college football star Morris Robinson performing works from the classical canon alongside traditional Black spirituals in honor of Juneteenth. Pianist Caren Levine will accompany Robinson.

Fort Worth matriarch Opal Lee was awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom on May 3, for her tireless work in bringing awareness to the story of Juneteenth, seeing it become a national holiday.

“We are grateful for this opportunity to pay homage to the vision and legacy of Opal Lee, the ‘Grandmother of Juneteenth, and to offer our community the chance to experience a one-of-a-kind voice, the voice of an artist whose life tells such an extraordinary American story,” says Fort Worth Opera general and artistic director Angela Turner Wilson of the event.

Morris Robinson traveled a lot of miles to find his voice as well. “The son of a Baptist minister, Robinson developed an interest in music from an early age,” according to Fort Worth Opera. “He also excelled in sports and chose to attend The Citadel in South Carolina, where he played Division 1-AA college football and was a three-time All-American offensive lineman. Though Robinson credits the military college and his time on the football field for instilling in him the importance of discipline, teamwork, and the pursuit of excellence over adversity, The Citadel had no music program.”

“When Robinson finished his football career and graduated from college, he entered the corporate world, and that could have been game over for one of the great voices of our time. But as Opal Lee taught us, important voices find a way to be heard.”

Seats for An Evening with Morris Robinson — a once-in-a-lifetime, intimate performance with a world-class artist — are limited. Purchase tickets here.

Part of the Special Series:

PaperCity - The Great Indoors
Featured Events
Discover Weber Pellet Grill at Bering's
SHOP NOW

Featured Properties

Swipe
40309 Heise Road
Hempstead
FOR SALE

40309 Heise Road
Hempstead, TX

$1,490,000 Learn More about this property
Sarah Hudgins
This property is listed by: Sarah Hudgins (281) 433-3357 Email Realtor
40309 Heise Road
3118 Tangley Road
Open House
West University
FOR SALE
OPEN HOUSE 6/16 2:00 pm to 4:00 pm

3118 Tangley Road
Houston, TX

$1,495,000 Learn More about this property
Debbie Levine
This property is listed by: Debbie Levine (713) 870-4645 Email Realtor
3118 Tangley Road
4031 Norhill Boulevard
Heights
FOR SALE

4031 Norhill Boulevard
Houston, TX

$1,090,000 Learn More about this property
Rachel Solar
This property is listed by: Rachel Solar (713) 416-1600 Email Realtor
4031 Norhill Boulevard
1312 Woodcrest Drive
Oak Forest
FOR SALE

1312 Woodcrest Drive
Houston, TX

$1,499,000 Learn More about this property
Debbie Levine
This property is listed by: Debbie Levine (713) 870-4645 Email Realtor
1312 Woodcrest Drive
1901 Post Oak Boulevard #1209
Galleria Area
FOR SALE

1901 Post Oak Boulevard #1209
Houston, TX

$308,000 Learn More about this property
Sarah Ghandour
This property is listed by: Sarah Ghandour (713) 530-1344 Email Realtor
1901 Post Oak Boulevard #1209
5007 Cedar Creek Drive
Tanglewood Area
FOR SALE

5007 Cedar Creek Drive
Houstoon, TX

$2,900,000 Learn More about this property
Sarah Ghandour
This property is listed by: Sarah Ghandour (713) 530-1344 Email Realtor
5007 Cedar Creek Drive
Presented by Martha Turner Sotheby's International Realty
View All Listings
Share on Facebook Share on other social networks
Share on Twitter Share on Pinterest Share via text message Share via email
X
X