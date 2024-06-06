The Best Pilates Classes in Dallas — Killer Mat, Classical Reformer, and Local Lagree Studios

Over the past 10 years, the boutique gym and studio scene has exploded across Dallas, saturating every neighborhood with top-tier options for HIIT, cycling, yoga, and beyond. But it’s Pilates that seems to have cultivated the most loyal following of all. The slow, controlled, core-centric workout is the focus of some of Dallas’ top local studios like Session and SculptHouse. Ahead, we’ll break down the best Dallas Pilates classes, from gyms that specialize in the classical method to those offering a more contemporary approach. We’re also touching down on boutique studios built around the Lagree method, because while the arguably tougher workout isn’t technically the same as Pilates, the spirit certainly is.

Grab your grippy socks and strap in.

The Best Mat, Classic, and Contemporary Reformer Pilates in Dallas