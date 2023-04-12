Arts / Performing Arts

One of the World’s Most Popular Dance Companies Comes to Dallas This Weekend

Don't Miss Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater's Moving, Joyful Performances

BY // 04.12.23
AAADT’s+Sarah+Daley-Perdomo+and+Michael+Jackson+Jr.+Photo+by+Dario+Calmese_1_0b5bce1b-b098-431c-aa60-75c5b0665700-prv

Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater's Sarah Daley-Perdomo and Michael Jackson Jr. (Photo by Dario Calmese)

As TITAS artistic and executive director Charles Santos wrapped up his pre-show introduction for Vuyani Dance Theater, the latest of many magnificent offerings this season from Dallas’ premiere dance presenter, a brief mention of the series’ upcoming show earned a few bursts of cheers from the otherwise staid audience in Moody Performance Hall. Truthfully, the reaction was restrained given the notoriety of the company. On April 22 and 23, Music Hall at Fair Park will host three performances by the Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater, one of the most popular dance companies in the world.

This weekend marks the first time the famous dance troupe has performed for Dallas since 2017. (A planned 2020 return was understandably postponed.) The three separate performances (two on Saturday, and a matinee on Sunday) feature a thoughtful selection of works, but each includes Ailey’s signature choreographic piece, Revelations.

titas unbound alvin ailey dallas
Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater’s Constance Stamatiou, Yannick Lebrun, and James Gilmer. (Photo by Dario Calmese)

First performed at the 92nd Street Y in 1960, the masterpiece is now one of the most performed ballets in the world, but its roots run deep in Texas, where Ailey was born during the height of the Great Depression and violent segregation. The piece draws on many of Ailey’s memories of the spirituality and blues of his childhood in the South.

In addition to the magnificent Revelations, commissioned works from modern masters such as Kyle Abraham and Twyla Tharp will be performed by the Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater throughout the weekend.

Alvin+Ailey+American+Dance+Theater+in+Kyle+Abraham’s+Are+You+in+Your+Feelings+Photo+by+Paul+Kolnik_3_a09530de-af4a-43a6-83eb-d1cbc50cfeee-prv
A performance of Kyle Abraham’s “Are You in Your Feelings” (photo by Paul Kolnik)

Tickets are available starting at $20 for Saturday, April 22, and Sunday, April 23, at Music Hall at Fair Park, with thousands expected to see the acclaimed modern dance company makes its long-awaited return to Dallas.

