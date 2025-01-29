Picturing Nature at MFAH — New Exhibition That Started With a Single Painting Gives British Landscapes Their Due

fbpx
Picturing Nature John Sell Cotman, The Anglers (in Avon Gorge), c. 1829–30
Joseph Mallord William Turner, Bridgnorth on the River Severn (Shrosphire), 1798
John Robert Cozens, View of Vietri and Raito, Italy, c. 1783
John Constable, Illustration to Stanza V of Gray’s Elegy, “The breezy call of incense-breathing Morn The swallow twitt’ring from the straw-built shed,” 1833–35,
John Constable, A View on the Banks of the River Stour, 1809–16
01
05

John Sell Cotman, “The Anglers (in Avon Gorge),” c.1829-30, watercolor over graphite, heightened with gouache and stopping out on wove paper, the MFAH, the Stuart Collection, museum purchase funded by Francita Stuart Koelsch Ulmer in honor of Nancy Stallworth Thomas, and Kim and Sellers Thomas. (Image courtesy MFAH.)

02
05

Joseph Mallord William Turner, “Bridgnorth on the River Severn (Shropshire),” 1798, watercolor over graphite with scratching out on wove paper, the Museum of Fine Arts, Houston, The Stuart Collection, museum purchase funded by Francita Stuart Koelsch Ulmer in honor of Gary Tinterow. (Image courtesy MFAH.)

03
05

John Robert Cozens, “View of Vietri and Raito, Italy,” c. 1783, watercolor over graphite on cream laid paper, the Museum of Fine Arts, Houston, the Stuart Collection, museum purchase funded by Francita Stuart Koelsch Ulmer in honor of Dena M. Woodall and Skip Fowler. (Image courtesy MFAH.)

04
05

John Constable, “Illustration to Stanza V of Gray’s Elegy, ‘The breezy call of incense-breathing Morn/The swallow twitt’ring from the straw-built shed,” 1833, graphite and watercolor with scratching-out on wove paper, The Museum of Fine Arts, Houston, The Stuart Collection, museum purchase funded by Francita Stuart Koelsch Ulmer in memory of Pauline Ella Smith and in honor of Mollie Harlow Zumwalt. (Image courtesy MFAH.)

05
05

John Constable, “A View on the Banks of the River Stour at Flatford,” c. 1809-16, oil on millboard, laid down on panel, the MFAH, The Stuart Collection, gift of Francita Stuart Koelsch Ulmer in memory of James Chillman Jr., the first director of the MFAH. (Image courtesy MFAH.)

Picturing Nature John Sell Cotman, The Anglers (in Avon Gorge), c. 1829–30
Joseph Mallord William Turner, Bridgnorth on the River Severn (Shrosphire), 1798
John Robert Cozens, View of Vietri and Raito, Italy, c. 1783
John Constable, Illustration to Stanza V of Gray’s Elegy, “The breezy call of incense-breathing Morn The swallow twitt’ring from the straw-built shed,” 1833–35,
John Constable, A View on the Banks of the River Stour, 1809–16
Arts / Museums

Picturing Nature at MFAH — New Exhibition That Started With a Single Painting Gives British Landscapes Their Due

A Texas Family Legacy Of Intellectual Curiosity and Generosity

BY // 01.29.25
John Sell Cotman, “The Anglers (in Avon Gorge),” c.1829-30, watercolor over graphite, heightened with gouache and stopping out on wove paper, the MFAH, the Stuart Collection, museum purchase funded by Francita Stuart Koelsch Ulmer in honor of Nancy Stallworth Thomas, and Kim and Sellers Thomas. (Image courtesy MFAH.)
Joseph Mallord William Turner, “Bridgnorth on the River Severn (Shropshire),” 1798, watercolor over graphite with scratching out on wove paper, the Museum of Fine Arts, Houston, The Stuart Collection, museum purchase funded by Francita Stuart Koelsch Ulmer in honor of Gary Tinterow. (Image courtesy MFAH.)
John Robert Cozens, “View of Vietri and Raito, Italy,” c. 1783, watercolor over graphite on cream laid paper, the Museum of Fine Arts, Houston, the Stuart Collection, museum purchase funded by Francita Stuart Koelsch Ulmer in honor of Dena M. Woodall and Skip Fowler. (Image courtesy MFAH.)
John Constable, “Illustration to Stanza V of Gray’s Elegy, ‘The breezy call of incense-breathing Morn/The swallow twitt’ring from the straw-built shed,” 1833, graphite and watercolor with scratching-out on wove paper, The Museum of Fine Arts, Houston, The Stuart Collection, museum purchase funded by Francita Stuart Koelsch Ulmer in memory of Pauline Ella Smith and in honor of Mollie Harlow Zumwalt. (Image courtesy MFAH.)
John Constable, “A View on the Banks of the River Stour at Flatford,” c. 1809-16, oil on millboard, laid down on panel, the MFAH, The Stuart Collection, gift of Francita Stuart Koelsch Ulmer in memory of James Chillman Jr., the first director of the MFAH. (Image courtesy MFAH.)
1
5

John Sell Cotman, “The Anglers (in Avon Gorge),” c.1829-30, watercolor over graphite, heightened with gouache and stopping out on wove paper, the MFAH, the Stuart Collection, museum purchase funded by Francita Stuart Koelsch Ulmer in honor of Nancy Stallworth Thomas, and Kim and Sellers Thomas. (Image courtesy MFAH.)

2
5

Joseph Mallord William Turner, “Bridgnorth on the River Severn (Shropshire),” 1798, watercolor over graphite with scratching out on wove paper, the Museum of Fine Arts, Houston, The Stuart Collection, museum purchase funded by Francita Stuart Koelsch Ulmer in honor of Gary Tinterow. (Image courtesy MFAH.)

3
5

John Robert Cozens, “View of Vietri and Raito, Italy,” c. 1783, watercolor over graphite on cream laid paper, the Museum of Fine Arts, Houston, the Stuart Collection, museum purchase funded by Francita Stuart Koelsch Ulmer in honor of Dena M. Woodall and Skip Fowler. (Image courtesy MFAH.)

4
5

John Constable, “Illustration to Stanza V of Gray’s Elegy, ‘The breezy call of incense-breathing Morn/The swallow twitt’ring from the straw-built shed,” 1833, graphite and watercolor with scratching-out on wove paper, The Museum of Fine Arts, Houston, The Stuart Collection, museum purchase funded by Francita Stuart Koelsch Ulmer in memory of Pauline Ella Smith and in honor of Mollie Harlow Zumwalt. (Image courtesy MFAH.)

5
5

John Constable, “A View on the Banks of the River Stour at Flatford,” c. 1809-16, oil on millboard, laid down on panel, the MFAH, The Stuart Collection, gift of Francita Stuart Koelsch Ulmer in memory of James Chillman Jr., the first director of the MFAH. (Image courtesy MFAH.)

A Houston woman inherited a painting from her grandmother which has became the inspiration for an entire collection of outstanding 18th and 19th century British landscapes now on view at the Museum of Fine Arts, Houston.

“Picturing Nature: The Stuart Collection of 18th and 19th century British Landscapes and Beyond” consists of more than 70 watercolors, drawings, prints and oil sketches from John Constable, Joseph Mallord William Turner, Thomas Gainsborough and other stellar artists whose work exemplifies the flowering of landscape drawing.

This Houston exhibition tracks the rise of the landscape genre in Britain and its influence beyond, notably in France, as seen in works by Eugene Delacroix and Jean-Baptiste-Camille Corot.

The initiation of this collection, displayed in a scholarly exhibition on the upper floor of the Beck Building, serves as the introduction to a charming story. It speaks of a Texas family legacy of intellectual curiosity and generosity with ties to the MFAH since the museum was first formed in 1900.

The landscapes in the current exhibition were acquired by the MFAH in 2015 when Houstonian Francita Stuart Koelsch Ulmer established the Stuart Collection in memory of her parents Robert Cummins Stuart and Frances Wells Stuart. Her interest in British landscape was piqued when she inherited an oil sketch by John Constable, “A View on the Banks of the River Stour at Flatford” (1809-16), from her grandmother.

Her grandmother’s Constable can now be seen in the context of a pivotal moment in the history of European painting, as MFAH director Gary Tinterow notes in the exhibition catalogue. MFAH only a comparatively small number of British landscapes before Dena Woodall, curator of prints and drawings, worked with Ulmer to build this impressive collection over the past 10 years.

SHOP

Swipe
  • The Diamond Factory 2025
  • The Diamond Factory 2025
  • The Diamond Factory 2025
  • The Diamond Factory 2025
  • The Diamond Factory 2025
  • The Diamond Factory 2025
  • The Diamond Factory 2025
  • The Diamond Factory 2025

The exhibition illustrates how, during the 18th and 19th centuries, artists moved from topographical and pictorial depictions of the landscape in the prevailing classical style to personal, emotionally expressive treatments of nature that reflected the Romantic poetry of the period.

During this transformative era, British artists innovated the watercolor technique and elevated its status as an art form. So much so that the mid-18th to the mid-19th century became known as Britain’s Golden Age of Watercolor.

As British art scholar Anne Lyles wrote in the catalogue, in the early 1800s, when most British landscape painters were painting idealized landscapes in the manner of Old Masters such as Claude Lorrain, Constable (1776-1837) decided to paint the scenes he loved in his native Suffolk as naturalistically as possible. Rather than “running after pictures and seeking the truth at second hand,” in other words, perfecting his art by copying from the Old Masters, he began to work directly in front of his subjects in the open air.

“Nature is the fountain’s head, the source from whence all originality must spring,” Constable asserted in a letter to a friend.

Picturing Nature John Constable, Illustration to Stanza V of Gray’s Elegy, “The breezy call of incense-breathing Morn The swallow twitt’ring from the straw-built shed,” 1833–35,
John Constable, “Illustration to Stanza V of Gray’s Elegy, ‘The breezy call of incense-breathing Morn/The swallow twitt’ring from the straw-built shed,” 1833, graphite and watercolor with scratching-out on wove paper, The Museum of Fine Arts, Houston, The Stuart Collection, museum purchase funded by Francita Stuart Koelsch Ulmer in memory of Pauline Ella Smith and in honor of Mollie Harlow Zumwalt. (Image courtesy MFAH.)

Constable painted nature as it was seen, incorporating the momentary effects of light and weather.  His oil sketch of the River Stour shows how carefully and yet quickly he depicted a passing rainstorm. Later, Constable’s watercolor “Illustration to Stanza V of Gray’s Elegy” (1833) was among several illustrations he provided for John Martin’s edition of Thomas Gray’s popular “Elegy Written in a Country Church Yard,” aptly picturing the lonely scene.

In contrast, other British landscape artists like J.M.W. Turner (1775-1851) captured nature as it was experienced and felt, an increasingly appealing mode. Especially in his watercolors, Turner became recognized for his expressive use of light. This is seen in his dramatic 1798 watercolor “Bridgnorth on the River Severn (Shropshire),” a magnificent distant view of a village church atop a hill under a pale, expansive sky.

“Turner’s 250th birthday is celebrated in 2025, and still he enthralls. His paintings have become part of British national identity, passing from art to popular culture,” The Financial Times chief visual arts critic Jackie Wullschlager declares in a recent article listing the multiple museums presenting Turner exhibitions this year (including Tate Britain’s “Turner and Constable”).

Picturing Nature Joseph Mallord William Turner, Bridgnorth on the River Severn (Shrosphire), 1798
Joseph Mallord William Turner, “Bridgnorth on the River Severn (Shropshire),” 1798, watercolor over graphite with scratching out on wove paper, the Museum of Fine Arts, Houston, The Stuart Collection, museum purchase funded by Francita Stuart Koelsch Ulmer in honor of Gary Tinterow. (Image courtesy MFAH.)

Although Turner’s idol was 17th century painter Claude Lorrain, he belongs to romanticism’s disorder, Wullschlager writes in a masterful analysis of Turner’s enduring popularity. “Smashing Claude’s classical equilibrium, he created pictures for a churning industrializing age, uncertain of its relationship with the natural world, thus fixated on landscape in painting and poetry,” she writes, noting that Turner’s peers were Constable and the Romantic poets Samuel Taylor Coleridge and William Wordsworth.

Picturing Nature With Words and Artifacts

Indeed, the landscapes in this MFAH show may well evoke for some viewers school-age memories of learning Wordsworth’s poem“Ode: Intimations of Immortality from Recollections of Early Childhood.” In a tribute to nature, the poet vividly describes his childhood delight in “Fountains, Meadows, Hills and Groves.” As an adult, he philosophically realizes that while “nothing can bring back the hour Of splendour in the grass, of glory in the flower, We will grieve not, rather find Strength in what remains behind.”

“Finding strength in what remains behind” must have become especially important at a time when, as curator Woodall pointed out in the catalogue, society “witnessed rapid industrialization and the emergence of a middle class that sought refuge in rural settings.” She cited John Sell Cotman’s colorful ‘The Anglers (in Avon Gorge),” (c. 1829-30), which depicts a couple fishing among reeds, set against a towering backdrop of billowing trees.

Don’t miss the array of period items, such as a mid-19th century wooden Winsor & Newton watercolor box, that helped these enterprising artists picture nature. Especially helpful to the viewer are the cogent, well-researched descriptions in the labels that facilitate the understanding of each work of art.

At the end of this MFAH “Picturing Nature” exhibition, take a moment to accept the invitation posted near the video monitor to see how scenes depicted in the exhibition look today. John Robert Cozens’ sumptuous watercolor “View of Vietri and Raito, Italy,” c. 1783, is among those in this creative presentation.

John Robert Cozens, View of Vietri and Raito, Italy, c. 1783
John Robert Cozens, “View of Vietri and Raito, Italy,” c. 1783, watercolor over graphite on cream laid paper, the Museum of Fine Arts, Houston, the Stuart Collection, museum purchase funded by Francita Stuart Koelsch Ulmer in honor of Dena M. Woodall and Skip Fowler. (Image courtesy MFAH.)

Catalogue contributor Kim Sloan wrote that this romantic view of a sunset on the Amalfi coast was among a group of watercolors that an affluent young man named William Beckford had commissioned Cozens to commemorate his Italian journey in 1782. Both Cozens and Beckford had been to Italy before. Beckford’s previous trip to Italy came during his 1780 Grand Tour of Europe.

The Grand Tour was a 17th to early 19th century custom in which young men of the British elite extended their formal education by taking a cultural tour through Europe, particularly France and Italy, sometimes sponsoring artists who were interested in expanding their own horizons and clientele. Several illustrations of the benefits of the practice are included in this comprehensive exhibition, of which Grandmother surely would have been proud.

‘Picturing Nature’ is on view through July 6 at the Museum of Fine Arts, Houston. Get more information here.

Featured Properties

Swipe
2510 Gostick Street
Greater Heights
FOR SALE

2510 Gostick Street
Houston, TX

$675,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
2510 Gostick Street
6026 Lake Bridge Lane
Del Bello Lakes, Alvin
FOR SALE

6026 Lake Bridge Lane
Manvel, TX

$580,000 Learn More about this property
Bob Murdock
This property is listed by: Bob Murdock (832) 326-5712 Email Realtor
6026 Lake Bridge Lane
2514 Ashby Forest Drive
Sienna Village Of Destrehan
FOR SALE

2514 Ashby Forest Drive
Missouri City, TX

$845,000 Learn More about this property
Anita Bormaster
This property is listed by: Anita Bormaster (832) 431-0722 Email Realtor
2514 Ashby Forest Drive
10627 Ivyridge Road
Spring Branch
FOR SALE

10627 Ivyridge Road
Houston, TX

$400,000 Learn More about this property
Estelle Elles
This property is listed by: Estelle Elles (713) 819-1346 Email Realtor
10627 Ivyridge Road
1210 Bala Lake Court
Gleannloch Farms
FOR SALE

1210 Bala Lake Court
Spring, TX

$445,000 Learn More about this property
Melinda Gordon
This property is listed by: Melinda Gordon (713) 256-9145 Email Realtor
1210 Bala Lake Court
5005 Chestnut Street
Bellaire
FOR SALE

5005 Chestnut Street
Bellaire, TX

$875,000 Learn More about this property
Anita Bormaster
This property is listed by: Anita Bormaster (832) 431-0722 Email Realtor
5005 Chestnut Street
3514 Suffolk Drive
Highland Village
FOR SALE

3514 Suffolk Drive
Houston, TX

$2,000,000 Learn More about this property
Noya Zucker
This property is listed by: Noya Zucker (713) 882-3832 Email Realtor
3514 Suffolk Drive
2206 Mason Street #10
Montrose
FOR SALE

2206 Mason Street #10
Houston, TX

$1,395,000 Learn More about this property
Anita Bormaster
This property is listed by: Anita Bormaster (832) 431-0722 Email Realtor
2206 Mason Street #10
3111 Oakmont Drive
Alcorn Bend, Sugar Land
FOR SALE

3111 Oakmont Drive
Sugar Land, TX

$925,000 Learn More about this property
Anita Bormaster
This property is listed by: Anita Bormaster (832) 431-0722 Email Realtor
3111 Oakmont Drive
4238 Hawk Meadow Drive
Bear Creek South
FOR SALE

4238 Hawk Meadow Drive
Katy, TX

$215,000 Learn More about this property
Kenneth Kottwitz
This property is listed by: Kenneth Kottwitz (713) 598-6849 Email Realtor
4238 Hawk Meadow Drive
4715 Caroline Street
Rice/Museum District
FOR SALE

4715 Caroline Street
Houston, TX

$495,000 Learn More about this property
Melinda Gordon
This property is listed by: Melinda Gordon (713) 256-9145 Email Realtor
4715 Caroline Street
8006 Clearwater Crossing
Fall Creek
FOR SALE

8006 Clearwater Crossing
Humble, TX

$479,000 Learn More about this property
Melinda Gordon
This property is listed by: Melinda Gordon (713) 256-9145 Email Realtor
8006 Clearwater Crossing
6806 Waxbill Road
Cane Island
FOR SALE

6806 Waxbill Road
Katy, TX

$525,000 Learn More about this property
Melinda Gordon
This property is listed by: Melinda Gordon (713) 256-9145 Email Realtor
6806 Waxbill Road
5429 Denmark Street
Triangle Gardens, Northside
FOR SALE

5429 Denmark Street
Houston, TX

$174,500 Learn More about this property
Anita Bormaster
This property is listed by: Anita Bormaster (832) 431-0722 Email Realtor
5429 Denmark Street
5934 Claridge Drive
Westbury
FOR SALE

5934 Claridge Drive
Houston, TX

$580,000 Learn More about this property
Anita Bormaster
This property is listed by: Anita Bormaster (832) 431-0722 Email Realtor
5934 Claridge Drive
4135 Amherst Street
West University Place
FOR SALE

4135 Amherst Street
West University Place, TX

$1,545,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
4135 Amherst Street
1005 Redberry Hill Road
Red Berry Hill, Baytown
FOR SALE

1005 Redberry Hill Road
Baytown, TX

$390,000 Learn More about this property
Tricia David
This property is listed by: Tricia David (832) 428-2739 Email Realtor
1005 Redberry Hill Road
1505 Early Lane
Spring Branch
FOR SALE

1505 Early Lane
Houston, TX

$785,000 Learn More about this property
Neil Silverman
This property is listed by: Neil Silverman (713) 725-9750 Email Realtor
1505 Early Lane
6249 Locke Lane
Briargrove
FOR SALE

6249 Locke Lane
Houston, TX

$449,999 Learn More about this property
Melinda Gordon
This property is listed by: Melinda Gordon (713) 256-9145 Email Realtor
6249 Locke Lane
1827 W 14th 1/2 Street
The Heights
FOR SALE

1827 W 14th 1/2 Street
Houston, TX

$695,000 Learn More about this property
Cathy Scherer
This property is listed by: Cathy Scherer (832) 689-1024 Email Realtor
1827 W 14th 1/2 Street
4715 Pine Street
Bellaire
FOR SALE

4715 Pine Street
Bellaire, TX

$1,699,000 Learn More about this property
Tsili Ran
This property is listed by: Tsili Ran (713) 562-5521 Email Realtor
4715 Pine Street
606 Marshall Street #B14
Montrose
FOR SALE

606 Marshall Street #B14
Houston, TX

$165,000 Learn More about this property
Wayne Cohen
This property is listed by: Wayne Cohen (832) 259-8316 Email Realtor
606 Marshall Street #B14
1523 Allston Street
Houston Heights
FOR SALE

1523 Allston Street
Houston, TX

$750,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
1523 Allston Street
5311 Queensloch Drive
Meyerland | Co-list: Anita Bormaster
FOR SALE

5311 Queensloch Drive
Houston, TX

$1,895,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
5311 Queensloch Drive
3906 Centre Plains Way
Centre Park Terrace
FOR SALE

3906 Centre Plains Way
Houston, TX

$549,900 Learn More about this property
Wayne Cohen
This property is listed by: Wayne Cohen (832) 259-8316 Email Realtor
3906 Centre Plains Way
6008 Glencove Street #B
Memorial Park Area
FOR SALE

6008 Glencove Street #B
Houston, TX

$1,289,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
6008 Glencove Street #B
16835 Fowler Pines Drive
The Groves, Humble
FOR SALE

16835 Fowler Pines Drive
Humble, TX

$629,999 Learn More about this property
Melinda Gordon
This property is listed by: Melinda Gordon (713) 256-9145 Email Realtor
16835 Fowler Pines Drive
1504 Anita Street
Midtown - Houston
FOR SALE

1504 Anita Street
Houston, TX

$725,000 Learn More about this property
Wayne Cohen
This property is listed by: Wayne Cohen (832) 259-8316 Email Realtor
1504 Anita Street
1042 W 23rd St F Houston, TX 77008
Whitaker Cottages, The Heights
FOR SALE

1042 W 23rd St F Houston, TX 77008
Houston, TX

$437,500 Learn More about this property
Kenneth Kottwitz
This property is listed by: Kenneth Kottwitz (713) 598-6849 Email Realtor
1042 W 23rd St F Houston, TX 77008
2526 Crossvine Drive
Firethorne | Co-list: Kenneth Kottwitz
FOR SALE

2526 Crossvine Drive
Katy, TX

$599,900 Learn More about this property
Aaron Tschoepe
This property is listed by: Aaron Tschoepe (361) 212-5589 Email Realtor
2526 Crossvine Drive
410 Birdsall Street
Rice Military
FOR SALE

410 Birdsall Street
Houston, TX

$615,000 Learn More about this property
Wayne Cohen
This property is listed by: Wayne Cohen (832) 259-8316 Email Realtor
410 Birdsall Street
15215 Westburn Loch Drive
Balmoral
FOR SALE

15215 Westburn Loch Drive
Humble, TX

$414,900 Learn More about this property
Wayne Cohen
This property is listed by: Wayne Cohen (832) 259-8316 Email Realtor
15215 Westburn Loch Drive
2710 N Sabine Street #111
Woodland Heights
FOR SALE

2710 N Sabine Street #111
Houston, TX

$375,000 Learn More about this property
Terri Guerra
This property is listed by: Terri Guerra (713) 598-3043 Email Realtor
2710 N Sabine Street #111
4000 Purdue Street #156
West University Area
FOR SALE

4000 Purdue Street #156
Houston, TX

$239,000 Learn More about this property
Julie Brann
This property is listed by: Julie Brann (713) 594-8736 Email Realtor
4000 Purdue Street #156
7627 Tiburon Trail
Greatwood
FOR SALE

7627 Tiburon Trail
Sugar Land, TX

$689,900 Learn More about this property
Wayne Cohen
This property is listed by: Wayne Cohen (832) 259-8316 Email Realtor
7627 Tiburon Trail
24410 Forest Canopy Drive
Lakecrest Forest
FOR SALE

24410 Forest Canopy Drive
Katy, TX

$400,000 Learn More about this property
Kenneth Kottwitz
This property is listed by: Kenneth Kottwitz (713) 598-6849 Email Realtor
24410 Forest Canopy Drive
1409 Pine Chase Drive
Spring Branch
FOR SALE

1409 Pine Chase Drive
Houston, TX

$1,875,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
1409 Pine Chase Drive
1744 Nina Lee Lane
Oak Forest
FOR SALE

1744 Nina Lee Lane
Houston, TX

$925,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
1744 Nina Lee Lane
5828 Francis Oak Place
Francis Oak Landing
FOR SALE

5828 Francis Oak Place
Houston, TX

$359,900 Learn More about this property
Danielle Winkler
This property is listed by: Danielle Winkler (713) 817-7678 Email Realtor
5828 Francis Oak Place
1410 Walton Street
Greater Heights Area
FOR SALE

1410 Walton Street
Houston, TX

$469,000 Learn More about this property
Terri Guerra
This property is listed by: Terri Guerra (713) 598-3043 Email Realtor
1410 Walton Street
1203 Normans Woods Street
Lake at Stonehenge, Energy Corridor
FOR SALE

1203 Normans Woods Street
Houston, TX

$475,000 Learn More about this property
Estelle Elles
This property is listed by: Estelle Elles (713) 819-1346 Email Realtor
1203 Normans Woods Street
6830 Silver Shores Lane
Cross Creek
FOR SALE

6830 Silver Shores Lane
Katy, TX

$288,500 Learn More about this property
Kenneth Kottwitz
This property is listed by: Kenneth Kottwitz (713) 598-6849 Email Realtor
6830 Silver Shores Lane
1203 Nantucket Drive
Westhaven Estates, Galleria
FOR SALE

1203 Nantucket Drive
Houston, TX

$1,695,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
1203 Nantucket Drive
7522 Fairchild Road
Fairchilds Estates | Co-list: Anita Bormaster
FOR SALE

7522 Fairchild Road
Fairchilds, TX

$850,000 Learn More about this property
Karina Rossi
This property is listed by: Karina Rossi (832) 421-3038 Email Realtor
7522 Fairchild Road
12261 Oxford Crescent Circle
Enclave at Oxford Park
FOR SALE

12261 Oxford Crescent Circle
Houston, TX

$414,000 Learn More about this property
Wayne Cohen
This property is listed by: Wayne Cohen (832) 259-8316 Email Realtor
12261 Oxford Crescent Circle
1230 Allston Street
Houston Heights
FOR SALE

1230 Allston Street
Houston, TX

$1,225,000 Learn More about this property
Terri Guerra
This property is listed by: Terri Guerra (713) 598-3043 Email Realtor
1230 Allston Street
10620 Centre Shadows Drive
Centre Park Terrace, Spring Branch
FOR SALE

10620 Centre Shadows Drive
Houston, TX

$457,500 Learn More about this property
Kenneth Kottwitz
This property is listed by: Kenneth Kottwitz (713) 598-6849 Email Realtor
10620 Centre Shadows Drive
3762 Eli Road
Creekwood, Bellville
FOR SALE

3762 Eli Road
Bellville, TX

$1,300,000 Learn More about this property
Thea McShay
This property is listed by: Thea McShay (713) 724-7684 Email Realtor
3762 Eli Road
4938 Windy Orchard Lane
Lakes of Pine Forest
FOR SALE

4938 Windy Orchard Lane
Houston, TX

$349,000 Learn More about this property
Thea McShay
This property is listed by: Thea McShay (713) 724-7684 Email Realtor
4938 Windy Orchard Lane
Presented by Bernstein Realty Your Home Our Expertise
View All Listings
Share on Facebook Share on other social networks
Share on Twitter Share on Pinterest Share via text message Share via email
X
X