Rapturous Concert at a Historic Church Turns Into a Posh Party, Highlighting the Power of Classical Music and Houston’s Own ROCO

ROCO performs encore Champagne Galop with Mei-Ann Chen (Asaeda Badat) (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Mimi Lloyd and Matt McClung, ROCO Principal Percussionist (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Screen Shot 2024-10-02 at 11.57.15 AM (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Mei-Ann Chen, Viet Cuong, Fred Child, Alecia Lawyer, Mark Buller, Jim Stephenson (Asaeda Badat) (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
22. Armando and Cinda Palacios_ Nick Puccio and Matt Johns (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
23. Mollie Honnas, Kaitlin Stuart, Gabriela Uriegas, Amanda Dickinson (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Ali and Frank Donnelly (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Ben and Sandra Johanneman (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Chi-Chi and Bent Johansen (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Eva Burmeister, Annamarie Reader, Andres Gonzales, Shino Hayashi (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
7. Jim, Jim, William, Kristen, and Ellen Cummins and Lloyd Wheless (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Gregory and Taylor Brown (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Jack and Leslie Blanton_ Bailey and Mary Catherine Jones (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Leo and Elizabeth Linbeck (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Regina Rogers, Alecia Lawyer, Amy Gibbs (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Susanna Allen, Dawnell Callahan, Connie Pfeiffer, Natalie Gonzales, Ginni McConn (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Tracie Renfroe, Ginger Blanton, Carol Wood (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Alecia Lawyer, Shelby Hodge, Shafik Rifaat (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
ROCO performs world premiere of Cuong Constellations (Asaeda Badat) (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
143_ROCOGala_DOrtizPhoto_092824 (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
ROCO performs as an encore 'Champagne Galop' with Mei-Ann-Chen at ROCO's 20th anniversary season opening gala. (Photo by Asaeda Badat)

Honoree Mimi Lloyd, ROCO principal percussionist Matt McClung at ROCO's 20th anniversary season opening gala. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Chairs Ginger Blanton, Elizabeth Blanton, Leslie Blanton at ROCO's 20th anniversary season opening concert and gala. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Mei-Ann Chen, Viet Cuong, Fred Child, Alecia Lawyer, Mark Buller, Jim Stephenson at ROCO's 20th anniversary season opening concert and gala. (Photo by Asaeda Badat)

Armando & Cinda Palacios, Nick Puccio, Matt Johns at ROCO's 20th anniversary season opening gala. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Mollie Honnas, Kaitlin Stuart, Gabriela Uriegas, Amanda Dickinson at ROCO's 20th anniversary season opening gala. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Ali & Frank Donnelly at ROCO's 20th anniversary season opening gala. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Ben & Sandra Johanneman at ROCO's 20th anniversary season opening gala. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Chi-Chi & Bent Johansen at ROCO's 20th anniversary season opening gala. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Eva Burmeister, Annamarie Reader, Andres Gonzales, Shino Hayashi at ROCO's 20th anniversary season opening gala. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

at ROCO's 20th anniversary season opening gala. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Gregory & Taylor Brown at ROCO's 20th anniversary season opening gala. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Jack & Leslie Blanton, Bailey & Mary Catherine Jones at ROCO's 20th anniversary season opening gala. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Leo & Elizabeth Linbeck at ROCO's 20th anniversary season opening gala. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Regina Rogers, Alecia Lawyer, Amy Gibbs at ROCO's 20th anniversary season opening gala. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Susanna Allen, Dawnell Callahan, Connie Pfeiffer, Natalie Gonzales, Ginni McConn at ROCO's 20th anniversary season opening gala. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Tracie Renfroe, Ginger Blanton, Carol Wood Susanna Allen, Dawnell Callahan, Connie Pfeiffer, Natalie Gonzales, Ginni McConn (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Alecia Lawyer, Shelby Hodge & Shafik Rifaat at ROCO's 20th anniversary season opening gala. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

ROCO performs at the Church of St. John the Divine during the 20th anniversary season opening gala. (Photo by Asaeda Badat)

The Thompson Hotel ballroom setting for ROCO's 20th anniversary 'Revelry' gala. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Arts / Performing Arts

Rapturous Concert at a Historic Church Turns Into a Posh Party, Highlighting the Power of Classical Music and Houston’s Own ROCO

The Most Listened to Classical Station in America Adds Some Extra Music Clout

10.02.24
photography Daniel Ortiz
When the final note of ROCO’s 20th anniversary “Revelry” gala concert was played, the response was rapturous. Those departing the Church of St. John the Divine practically floated on air so moved were they by the works performed. And that was just the beginning of the celebration that continued with a posh dinner and program at the Thompson Houston hotel.

The musical program, under direction of ROCO artistic partner Mei-Ann Chen, featured the world premiere ROCO commission Constellations by Viet Cuong, ROCO’s Season 20 composer in residence. The piece spotlighted the “constellations” of ROCO musicians as soloists in each movement. Mark Buller‘s powerful ROCO commission John the Revelator paid tribute to the church, the company’s home venue.

Lastly, Gustav Holst‘s vivid tour of  our solar system, dubbed The Planets, was featured in a new rescoring from Jim Stephenson with mesmerizing original animation by James Templeton.

ROCO artistic director and oboist Alicia Lawyer founded the nonprofit in 2005 fulfilling her vision of “starting something that was human first. And I thought of the people that I wanted to play with instead of pieces to play. It was people from all over the United States that could smile on stage and play at the highest level.”

ROCO at 20

Two decades later, ROCO enjoys national recognition for its boundary-pushing performances, 150 world premiere commissions and its commitment to innovative, human-first musical experiences for diverse, multigenerational audiences.

“Celebrating 20 years was a monumental moment for us,” Lawyer says. “It’s a testament to the vision and passion of our musicians, board members and supporters who have helped us evolve into one of the most forward-thinking orchestras in the country. The Revelry gala was a perfect reflection of our spirit — a celebration of joy, connection and, of course, the musicians of ROCO.”

The dinner evening honored Mimi Lloyd for her dedication in bringing classical music to the Houston community, Chef Chris Shepherd with the Wildcatting in the Arts Award, and SheSpace, a season sponsor, with the ROCO Pillar of the Arts Award. Key to the night’s success were chairs Ginger Blanton, Elizabeth Blanton and Leslie Blanton.

Adding an additional note of sophistication to the proceedings was emcee Fred Child, host of American Public Media’s Performance Today, the most-listened-to classical music radio show in America. ROCO has been featured nearly 350 times on the popular program.

PC Seen: Lois and George Stark, Ali and Frank Donnelly, Amanda McMillian and Benjamin Holloway, Mary Catherine and Bailey Jones, Rachel and John Rosson, Taylor and Dr. Gregory Scott Brown, Jeremy Fain, Gayl and Chuck Carlberg, Connie Pfeiffer, Regina Rogers, Alex and Daniel Rose, and Astrid and Soren Marklund.

