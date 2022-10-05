Scenes from the Texas Artists for Beto Event in Dallas

Artists and art appreciators rallied at the Erin Cluley Gallery in honor of Beto O’Rourke’s campaign for Governor of Texas. Thirty nine artists donated artwork to the auction in support of O’Rourke’s campaign, which raised more than $81,000. Attendees stood patiently in the September heat for a chance to meet O’Rourke. DJ Lucy Wrubel played tunes as local food trucks provided snacks and drinks for those waiting outside the Dallas Design District gallery.

Ric Heitzman designed the fabulous event logo and supplied Artists for Beto T-shirts, which contain eclectic designs supporting Beto’s campaign.

O’Rourke, the El Paso Democrat, is hoping to replace current Texas Governor, Greg Abbott. The morale of the attendees at Artists for Beto could be felt throughout the Dallas Design District. Guests were evidently enthusiastic about a chance to meet O’Rourke and support his campaign. (Just one week later, on October 2, musician Harry Styles offered his own endorsement for the Texas politician from the Moody Center stage in Austin.)

One of the best-dressed guests was Brook-Lynne Clark, seen wearing a Ganni animal print babydoll dress with trending loafers. Other stunning guests spotted among the crowd included the talented teen artists; Ash Smith, Clarke McNeely, and June Dufilho; as well as hosts Erin Cluley and Dina Light–McNeely.

For more information, visit @TxArtistsForBeto on Instagram.