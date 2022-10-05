Beto O’Rourke in the crowd
Arts

Scenes from the Texas Artists for Beto Event in Dallas

39 Artists Gathered at Erin Cluley Gallery

BY Maggie Miller and Olivia Ward // 10.05.22
Beto O'Rourke in the crowd (Photography by Exploredinary)
Elizabeth O'Mahony, Farrin Mann, Marti Diro (Photography by Exploredinary)
DJ Lucy Wrubel (Photography by Exploredinary)
Hannah Fagadau (Photography by Explorediary)
Beto O’Rourke, Bart Weiss (Photography by Explorediary)
Marlene Fogarty-Sughrue, Beto O’Rourke, Adrienne Hennessey (Photography by Exploredinary)
Danette Dufilho, Jason & Nancy Whitenack (Photography by Exploredinary)
Armando Sebastian (Photography by Exploredinary)
Sharon & Michael Young (Photography by Exploredinary)
Neeley Jonea and pup, Dolce (Photography by Exploredinary)
Donna Jordan, David Sterner (Photography by Exploredinary)
Beto Event Entrance (Photography by Exploredinary)
Brook-Lynne Clark, Beto O’Rourke, Lauren Shults (Photography by Exploredinary)
Dina Light-McNeely, Beto O’Rourke, Erin Cluley (Photography by Exploredinary)
Beto O’Rourke, Cris Worley (Photography by Exploredinary)
Beto Auction Crowd (Photography by Exploredinary)
David Davenport, Beto O’Rourke, Christopher Suba (Photography by Exploredinary)
Beto O’Rourke, John Miranda, Nell Potasznik Langford (Photography by Exploredinary)
Beto Auction Attendees (Photography by Exploredinary)
Cynthia Mulcahy giving Beto O’Rourke a bouquet (Photography by Exploredinary)
Jordan Roth (Photography by Exploredinary)
Nic Nicosia (Photography by Exploredinary)
Allison V. Smith, Barry Whistler (Photography by Exploredinary)
Zeke Williams, Kevin Todora, Anna Smith (Photography by Exploredinary)
Buck Johnston, Camp Bosworth (artist) (Photography by Exploredinary)
Erin Cluley, Tearlach Hutcheson, Lachlan (Photography by Exploredinary)
Hannah Fagadau (Photography by Exploredinary)
Beto O'Rourke taking photo with attendee (Photography by Exploredinary)
Beto O'Rourke speaking to crowd with hosts (Photography by Exploredinary)
Beto O'Rourke in the crowd (Photography by Exploredinary)
1
30

Beto O'Rourke in the crowd (Photography by Exploredinary)

2
30

Elizabeth O'Mahony, Farrin Mann, Marti Diro (Photography by Exploredinary)

3
30

DJ Lucy Wrubel (Photography by Exploredinary)

4
30

Hannah Fagadau (Photography by Explorediary)

5
30

Beto O’Rourke, Bart Weiss (Photography by Explorediary)

6
30

Marlene Fogarty-Sughrue, Beto O’Rourke, Adrienne Hennessey (Photography by Exploredinary)

7
30

Danette Dufilho, Jason & Nancy Whitenack (Photography by Exploredinary)

8
30

Armando Sebastian (Photography by Exploredinary)

9
30

Sharon & Michael Young (Photography by Exploredinary)

10
30

Neeley Jonea and pup, Dolce (Photography by Exploredinary)

11
30

Donna Jordan, David Sterner (Photography by Exploredinary)

12
30

Beto Event Entrance (Photography by Exploredinary)

13
30

Brook-Lynne Clark, Beto O’Rourke, Lauren Shults (Photography by Exploredinary)

14
30

Dina Light-McNeely, Beto O’Rourke, Erin Cluley (Photography by Exploredinary)

15
30

Beto O’Rourke, Cris Worley (Photography by Exploredinary)

16
30

Beto Auction Crowd (Photography by Exploredinary)

17
30

David Davenport, Beto O’Rourke, Christopher Suba (Photography by Exploredinary)

18
30

Beto O’Rourke, John Miranda, Nell Potasznik Langford (Photography by Exploredinary)

19
30

Beto Auction Attendees (Photography by Exploredinary)

20
30

Cynthia Mulcahy giving Beto O’Rourke a bouquet (Photography by Exploredinary)

21
30

Jordan Roth (Photography by Exploredinary)

22
30

Nic Nicosia (Photography by Exploredinary)

23
30

Allison V. Smith, Barry Whistler (Photography by Exploredinary)

24
30

Zeke Williams, Kevin Todora, Anna Smith (Photography by Exploredinary)

25
30

Buck Johnston, Camp Bosworth (artist) (Photography by Exploredinary)

26
30

Erin Cluley, Tearlach Hutcheson, Lachlan (Photography by Exploredinary)

27
30

Hannah Fagadau (Photography by Exploredinary)

28
30

Beto O'Rourke taking photo with attendee (Photography by Exploredinary)

29
30

Beto O'Rourke speaking to crowd with hosts (Photography by Exploredinary)

30
30

Beto O'Rourke in the crowd (Photography by Exploredinary)

Artists and art appreciators rallied at the Erin Cluley Gallery in honor of Beto O’Rourke’s campaign for Governor of Texas. Thirty nine artists donated artwork to the auction in support of O’Rourke’s campaign, which raised more than $81,000. Attendees stood patiently in the September heat for a chance to meet O’Rourke. DJ Lucy Wrubel played tunes as local food trucks provided snacks and drinks for those waiting outside the Dallas Design District gallery.

Ric Heitzman designed the fabulous event logo and supplied Artists for Beto T-shirts, which contain eclectic designs supporting Beto’s campaign.

Texas Artists Beto
The Texas Artists for Beto entrance at Erin Cluley Gallery (logo by artist Ric Heitzman) in the Dallas Design District. (Photography by Exploredinary)

O’Rourke, the El Paso Democrat, is hoping to replace current Texas Governor, Greg Abbott. The morale of the attendees at Artists for Beto could be felt throughout the Dallas Design District. Guests were evidently enthusiastic about a chance to meet O’Rourke and support his campaign. (Just one week later, on October 2, musician Harry Styles offered his own endorsement for the Texas politician from the Moody Center stage in Austin.)

Beto O’Rourke signed autographs at the Texas Artists for Beto event in Dallas. (Photography by Exploredinary)

One of the best-dressed guests was Brook-Lynne Clark, seen wearing a Ganni animal print babydoll dress with trending loafers. Other stunning guests spotted among the crowd included the talented teen artists; Ash Smith, Clarke McNeely, and June Dufilho; as well as hosts Erin Cluley and Dina LightMcNeely.

For more information, visit @TxArtistsForBeto on Instagram.

X