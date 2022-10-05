Restaurants / Openings

New Houston Steakhouse Lands a Michelin-Starred Chef — Andiron Promises to be a Different Kind of Meat Temple

Louis Maldonado Will Orchestrate a Fiery Small Plate Dining Experience

BY // 10.05.22
Chef Louis Maldonado of Andiron

Louis Maldonado will take the helm of Houston's forthcoming Andiron steakhouse, which will specialize in wood-fired food.

As the Sambrooks Management Company readies for the unveiling of Andiron, its splashy new Houston steakhouse off Allen Parkway, they’ve hired a notable new chef and chef de cuisine. Owner Michael Sambrooks, whose restaurant group operates The Pit Room, 1751 Sea and Bar and Candente, is tapping chef Louis Maldonado to take the helm as Andiron’s executive chef. Mario Da Silva gets the position of chef de cuisine at the forthcoming Houston restaurant.

Maldonado’s most recent post was in Ann Arbor, Michigan, where he was a chef/partner for the Pulpo Group and its three restaurant Dixboro Project. A graduate of the California Culinary Academy, Maldonado’s resume boasts posts at several Michelin-rated restaurants in California, including the French Laundry, Aziza, Mourad and Cortex. In fact, San Francisco’s Cortez earned its first Michelin star under Maldonado’s leadership as executive chef.

“I am excited to lead Andiron’s team for this incredible opening,” Louis Maldonado says in a statement. “Andiron’s commitment to only the best in terms of the room, service and cuisine aligns with where I want to be. I couldn’t be more excited to deliver Andiron to the diners of Houston.

“I also look forward to settling into Houston, an area where I have friends and family close by.”

Expected to open by the end of this year, Andiron will focus on creating a menu that’s an homage to the traditional steakhouse while offering a modern small plate progressive dining experience. Its food will be made with ingredients prepared simply, often with live-fire techniques.

The new steakhouse will be housed in the newly christened Andiron Building, originally home to the Star Engraving Company and the Houston Children’s Museum. The Andiron is situated just across the street from Stages Theatre’s new home The Gordy. The restaurant’s interiors are being conjured by the prestigious design firm AvroKO.

