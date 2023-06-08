Scenes from the William Atkinson x PaperCity Dallas Art Fair Party
Come See Us!BY Virginia Parry // 06.08.23
Guests viewing William Atkinson's works (Photo by Mark Anthony Nelson)
Jacquelin Sewell & William Atkinson (Photo by Mark Anthony Nelson)
PaperCity adorned by guests there to see William Atkinson's art (Photo by Mark Anthony Nelson)
Maggie Kipp, Elizabeth Saab (Photo by Mark Anthony Nelson)
Brian Bolke, Jacqueline Sewell (Photo by Mark Anthony Nelson)
Meredith Land (Photo by Mark Anthony Nelson)
Kastra Elion mixology station (Photo by Mark Anthony Nelson)
Brian Pryor, Catalina Gonzalez Jorba, Kate Sigfusson (Photo by Mark Anthony Nelson)
William Atkinson's, “My Boundary Does Not Move,” 72 in x 48 in, 2019. (Photo by Mark Anthony Nelson)
Brooke Dowdy, Chelsea Pfleg (Photo by Mark Anthony Nelson)
Sadelle's Pigs In A Blanket (Photo by Mark Anthony Nelson)
Charlie Adamski Caulkins (Photo by Mark Anthony Nelson)
Chelsea Pfleg (Photo by Mark Anthony Nelson)
Kastra Elion Vodka Cocktail (Photo by Mark Anthony Nelson)
Collins & Julianna Ward, Donna Powers (Photo by Mark Anthony Nelson)
Cristina Lynch, Cristina Barboglio Lynch (Photo by Mark Anthony Nelson)
Sharon Lee Clark (Photo by Mark Anthony Nelson)
PaperCity repurposes past issues to inspire new issues in the office (Photo by Mark Anthony Nelson)
Evita Tezeno, Jay Wingate (Photo by Mark Anthony Nelson)
William Atkinson's, "Lo-Redux," 71 x 84 in, 2023 (Photo by Mark Anthony Nelson)
Geoff & Nicole Ficke, Jacquelin Sewell & William Atkinson (Photo by Mark Anthony Nelson)
Jacquelin Sewell, Kaleta Blaffer Johnson (Photo by Mark Anthony Nelson)
Hampton Richards (Photo by Mark Anthony Nelson)
Holly Smith, Tristal Roberts (Photo by Mark Anthony Nelson)
Noel Pittman (Photo by Mark Anthony Nelson)
William Atkinson x PaperCity (Photo by Mark Anthony Nelson)
Jacquelin Sewell & William Atkinson, Donna Powers (Photo by Mark Anthony Nelson)
Javier Burkle, Kelle Knight, Mason McCleskey (Photo by Mark Anthony Nelson)
Sadelle's Catering (Photo by Mark Anthony Nelson)
Jaxie Alt, Mark Plunkett, Nancy Gopez (Photo by Mark Anthony Nelson)
William Atkinson Works (Photo by Mark Anthony Nelson)
Jess Prescott, Brooke Dowdy, Chelsea Pfleg (Photo by Mark Anthony Nelson)
A special guest enjoying William Atkinson's works (Photo by Mark Anthony Nelson)
Joseph Steffen, Dan Rodriguez (Photo by Mark Anthony Nelson)
Maggie Kipp (Photo by Mark Anthony Nelson)
Mark Plunkett (Photo by Mark Anthony Nelson)
Merrick & Sara Fay Egan (Photo by Mark Anthony Nelson)
Merrick Egan (Photo by Mark Anthony Nelson)
Nancy & Jeremy Halbreich (Photo by Mark Anthony Nelson)
Brian Peterman, Sharon Stone (Photo by Mark Anthony Nelson)
Rob Dailey, Peggy Sewell (Photo by Mark Anthony Nelson)
William Atkinson, “A Drink,” 60 in x 48 in, 2019. (Photo by Mark Anthony Nelson)
Robert & Beverly Nichols (Photo by Mark Anthony Nelson)
Sally Francis, Dan Pritchett (Photo by Mark Anthony Nelson)
Sara Fay Egan (Photo by Mark Anthony Nelson)
William Atkinson x PaperCity Party (Photo by Mark Anthony Nelson)
William Atkinson, Erin Cluley (Photo by Mark Anthony Nelson)
William Atkinson, Kelli Ford, Kelli Ford (Photo by Mark Anthony Nelson)
William Atkinson (Photo by Mark Anthony Nelson)
Scene: PaperCity shared our office’s new collection of William Atkinson’s artwork with readers, family, friends, and even pets as part of the many festivities that occurred during the Dallas Art Fair.
Takeaway: Brought together by art, guests enjoyed Sadelles’s catering (who doesn’t love a epicurious interpretation of pigs in a blanket) while sipping tasty Kástra Elión craft cocktails while they mixed and mingled.
High Point: Some of the works that were on view included William Atkinson’s A Drink, 2019, My Boundary Does Not Move, 2019, and Lo-Redux, 2023. By the end of the evening, the Dallas artist had sold several of his intriguing, compelling and beautiful paintings. These works in the PaperCity office have created an even more inspiring workplace where creativity can flow. Hopefully our recent issues have seemed even more creative.
Spotted: Suzanne Droese, Kristin Bray, John and Marlene Sughrue, Kelli Ford, Maggie Kipp, Elizabeth Saab, Noel Pittman, Sharon Lee Clark, Tanner Ewing, Meredith Land, Mimi Edmonds, and Kaleta Blaffer Johnson.
These works will be on view for the immediate future at the PaperCity’s office (150 Manufacturing Street Suite 200B Dallas, TX 75207) Come on by and take a peek in our windows!