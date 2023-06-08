The Most Anticipated Restaurants Opening in North Texas This June

The year 2023 may be about halfway through, but we still have plenty of new North Texas restaurant openings to be excited about. Just within this month, Dallasites can look forward to two new highly-anticipated spots in the upcoming Hôtel Swexan, a favorite Carolina-inspired Southern restaurant in Irving, the ultimate beer haven in The Colony, and more.

Tupelo Honey

5981 High Point Drive, Irving

This Carolina-inspired Southern restaurant debuts its second DFW location (the first is in Frisco) in Las Colinas on Tuesday, June 13. The North Carolina import is known for its brunch, lunch, and supper. And, of course, for its fried chicken that’s brined for over 18 hours. Created by VP of Culinary and four-time James Beard semifinalist Eric Gabrynowicz, the menu also features shrimp and grits, hot fried chicken with mac and cheese waffles, and more.

Stillwell’s

2575 McKinnon Street

This upcoming signature steakhouse at Hôtel Swexan pays homage to Texas ranching legend Hallie Stillwell. Opening on the seventh floor of the hotel on June 15, the steakhouse features “a lively bar, inventive cocktails, plush seating and mid-century, jewel-toned and walnut adorning design.” Stillwell’s will also serve beef from the new Harwood Premium Beef program. Highlights on the menu will include chilled caviar and shellfish, steak tartare, lobster corn dogs, lots of bone-in and classic cuts, beef tallow fries, and more. Master Sommelier for Harwood District, Barbara Werley, has also crafted a special wine list for the new concept.

Isabelle’s

2575 McKinnon Street

The lobby-level spot (with outdoor patio) at Hôtel Swexan is named after Swiss author Isabelle Eberhardt, and was “inspired by the sidewalk cafés of Europe.” The new spot will feature an afternoon tea program and will transform into a martini bar with light bites in the evenings. Isabelle’s will also debut on June 15.

Quartino Ristorante

5754 Grandscape Boulevard, Suite 200, The Colony

Grandscape in The Colony keeps getting more and more new restaurants as two new spots debut in the Grotto District this month. On Monday, June 19, this Chicago-based Italian concept will make its Texas debut. It features Neapolitan-style pizza, handmade pasta, risottos, and salumi and cheese. Founded by Gibsons Restaurant Group in 2005, Quartino also offers an extensive wine menu and Italian cocktails.

WOB Bar & Kitchen

5774 Grandscape Boulevard, Suite 110, The Colony

Opening on June 20 at Grandscape in The Colony, this ultimate beer haven from Florida boasts 300 domestic and international beers as well as 40 rotating taps. It also offers lunch and dinner daily with signature items like the Black n’ Blue Burger and the famous life-sized German Pretzel. Located in the newly opened Grotto at Grandscape, the 3,972-square-foot space also boasts a 2,000-square-foot patio. This will be the second North Texas location of WOB — the other is in Fort Worth.