Arts / Galleries

Texas Artist of the Year Revealed in Art League Houston’s Stardust Night — Celebrating the City-Changing Power of Creativity

This 75th Anniversary Blowout Brings Out All the Art Stars

BY // 11.08.23
photography Alex Barber and Laura Burlton
Magic and stardust were in the air at Hotel ZaZa as Houstonians gathered to celebrate the arts. Co-chairs Dr. Jamie Everett and Charlie Gustin, Jayni Karsan and Sam Patel, and Lisa Rich and John McLaughlin welcomed nearly 400 guests to Art League Houston’s 75th Anniversary Gala: Stardust. 

This is an annual event hosted by the nonprofit to celebrate luminaries in the Texas arts world. Think the equivalent of Oscars in the categories of artists, patrons and lifetime achievement.

L-R_ Charlie Gustin and Dr. Jamie Everett (Photo by Alex Barber and Laura Burton)
Co-chairs Charlie Gustin & Dr. Jamie Everett (Photo by Alex Barber and Laura Burlton)

The evening began with a cocktail party, during which everyone admired the collectible silent auction lots on display, as well as the showcase of work from ALH’s Healing Art program. Healing Art serves artists with chronic illnesses and disabilities – one of the only programs of its kind in Houston. 

For the seated dinner, Hotel ZaZa prepared a three-course meal with a Texas hill country salad, beef tenderloin and decadent dessert options, one of which was a vegan chocolate and raspberry cake from Shakkar Bakery.

As art-world insiders feasted, Art League Houston executive director Jennie Ash delivered welcome remarks, followed by co-chairs Lisa Rich and John McLaughlin. 

“In this room tonight, you are not just attendees,” Ash said. “You are champions of a vibrant and creative ecosystem that recognizes the transformative power of the arts and artists to nurture ideas, spark imagination and impact positive social change.”

