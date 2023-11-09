Meadow Cove aerial
35 Vintage Path Place
Chess room Vintage Path
Vintage Path Place pool
Outside Vintage Path
5 Meadow Cove Drive
Meadow Cove inside
Meadow Cove pool
Backyard Meadow Cove
Greenridge outside
Interior Greenridge
Greenridge pool
01
12

5 Meadow Cove Drive is a custom Jeff Paul home.

02
12

35 Vintage Path Place is on the market for $1.1m.

03
12

One of the many spaces to enjoy is the sun room, perfect for quiet moments or a game of chess.

04
12

The resort-style pool is the perfect place to unwind. Every day can be a vacation at this home.

05
12

The backyard oasis includes an outdoor kitchen, TV area, bar and several sun lounging spots.

06
12

5 Meadow Cove Drive is an exceptional property in The Cove neighborhood. It's on the market for $1,250,000.

07
12

The home's interior is peaceful and bright.

08
12

The backyard has everything you could ask for, with lawn space, a pool and a tranquil garden to enjoy.

09
12

Enjoy your own little haven in the garden, with no neighbors to the back.

10
12

4 Greenridge Forest Drive is a striking property that has undergone several updates. It's for sale at $875,000.

11
12

If you like a clean, modern aesthetic, this could be the home for you.

12
12

4 Greenridge Drive has a contemporary pool and a backyard space with plenty of room for personalization.

Meadow Cove aerial
35 Vintage Path Place
Chess room Vintage Path
Vintage Path Place pool
Outside Vintage Path
5 Meadow Cove Drive
Meadow Cove inside
Meadow Cove pool
Backyard Meadow Cove
Greenridge outside
Interior Greenridge
Greenridge pool
Real Estate / Houses

True Retreats With Party Potential — These Houses In The Woodlands Are Built For Entertaining

When You Want to Host, You Need a Home That Is Up To It

BY // 11.08.23
5 Meadow Cove Drive is a custom Jeff Paul home.
35 Vintage Path Place is on the market for $1.1m.
One of the many spaces to enjoy is the sun room, perfect for quiet moments or a game of chess.
The resort-style pool is the perfect place to unwind. Every day can be a vacation at this home.
The backyard oasis includes an outdoor kitchen, TV area, bar and several sun lounging spots.
5 Meadow Cove Drive is an exceptional property in The Cove neighborhood. It's on the market for $1,250,000.
The home's interior is peaceful and bright.
The backyard has everything you could ask for, with lawn space, a pool and a tranquil garden to enjoy.
Enjoy your own little haven in the garden, with no neighbors to the back.
4 Greenridge Forest Drive is a striking property that has undergone several updates. It's for sale at $875,000.
If you like a clean, modern aesthetic, this could be the home for you.
4 Greenridge Drive has a contemporary pool and a backyard space with plenty of room for personalization.
1
12

5 Meadow Cove Drive is a custom Jeff Paul home.

2
12

35 Vintage Path Place is on the market for $1.1m.

3
12

One of the many spaces to enjoy is the sun room, perfect for quiet moments or a game of chess.

4
12

The resort-style pool is the perfect place to unwind. Every day can be a vacation at this home.

5
12

The backyard oasis includes an outdoor kitchen, TV area, bar and several sun lounging spots.

6
12

5 Meadow Cove Drive is an exceptional property in The Cove neighborhood. It's on the market for $1,250,000.

7
12

The home's interior is peaceful and bright.

8
12

The backyard has everything you could ask for, with lawn space, a pool and a tranquil garden to enjoy.

9
12

Enjoy your own little haven in the garden, with no neighbors to the back.

10
12

4 Greenridge Forest Drive is a striking property that has undergone several updates. It's for sale at $875,000.

11
12

If you like a clean, modern aesthetic, this could be the home for you.

12
12

4 Greenridge Drive has a contemporary pool and a backyard space with plenty of room for personalization.

The holiday season is quickly approaching, and soon, many of us will open our doors to loved ones to celebrate the joys of the season. Are you hosting this year? Do you wish your home had a little entertaining space? There are a number of houses in The Woodlands built for entertaining.

Although it’s typically a quieter time of year on the real estate calendar, The Woodlands market shows no signs of slowing down, with a plethora of options to choose from. Some of which have the potential to make future holiday gatherings a little extra special.

Here are The Woodlands’ Houses Built For Party Times:

There's so much to love about 35 Vintage Path Place.
There’s so much to love about 35 Vintage Path Place.

35 Vintage Path Place

Neighborhood: Grogan’s Forest
Listing Price: $1,100,000
The Important Numbers: 2010 (year built), 3,681 square feet, three to four bedrooms, two full and one-half bathrooms

This home, built by Darling Homes, is not likely to stick around on the market for long. The first thing you’ll want to see is the stunning  backyard. Shaded by trees for ultimate privacy, there is a resort-style saltwater pool with flowing waterfalls, a covered porch and outdoor kitchen and more. Talk about an ideal spot for entertaining.

There is even an outdoor TV area and a bar. The home itself is equally impressive, with plenty of storage and room for guests to relax, including a bright sunroom. Throughout, the home feels cozy and inviting, with plenty of opportunities to decorate in your own style.

SHOP

Swipe
  • Akris 2023
  • Akris 2023
  • Akris 2023

Listing agent: Ray Larson, RE/Max The Woodlands & Spring

A recent renovation makes 4 Greenridge Forest Drive a promising prospect.
A recent renovation makes 4 Greenridge Forest Drive a promising prospect.

4 Greenridge Forest Drive

Neighborhood: Panther Creek
Listing Price: $875,000
The Important Numbers: 1983 (year built), 3,229 square feet, four to five bedrooms, three full bathrooms

This stylish home has recently undergone a huge transformation. Originally built in the early 1980s, in one of the first villages in The Woodlands, its Panther Creek location is perfect for zoning to the township’s top ranked schools and just minutes from Town Center and all its restaurant, shopping and entertainment options.

The tasteful renovation has produced a classic home with an updated clean, modern aesthetic with fresh paint and chic black accents throughout. The interior offers an open plan concept, space for a game room and already boasts a spacious chef’s kitchen. Outside, there’s a contemporary pool and large backyard. This is perfect Woodlands house to hold parties in all year round.

Listing agent: Jay Schulz, Zarco Properties, LLC

5 Meadow Cove Drive is a handsome estate in a super exclusive neighborhood.
5 Meadow Cove Drive is a handsome estate in a super exclusive neighborhood.

5 Meadow Cove Drive

Neighborhood: The Cove
Listing Price: $1,250,000
The Important Numbers: 1988 (year built), 3,921 square feet, four bedrooms, three full and two half bathrooms

This Jeff Paul custom home is tucked away in a highly sought-after Cove neighborhood on the Southern banks of Lake Woodlands. It has instant curb appeal, with its striking red brick exterior. The glamorous interior is enough to impress any house guest with white marble features, sleek lines, crystal chandeliers and high ceilings.

An upstairs balcony overlooks a pool, jacuzzi and perfectly-manicured yard space, with beautiful landscaping and lush gardens. In many ways, this is your private oasis, with no neighbors to the back.

Listing agent: Jane Draughton, RE/MAX The Woodlands & Spring

Meadow Cove aerial
35 Vintage Path Place
Chess room Vintage Path
Vintage Path Place pool
Outside Vintage Path
5 Meadow Cove Drive
Meadow Cove inside
Meadow Cove pool
Backyard Meadow Cove
Greenridge outside
Interior Greenridge
Greenridge pool
Featured Events
Your Link to Luxury Real Estate
LEARN MORE
Carroll / Eltis at Douglas Elliman Real Estate Douglas Elliman Real Estate

Featured Properties

Swipe
1505 Early Lane
Spring Branch
FOR SALE

1505 Early Lane
Houston, TX

$800,000 Learn More about this property
Neil Silverman
This property is listed by: Neil Silverman (713) 725-9750 Email Realtor
1505 Early Lane
2608 Enclave At Shady Acres Court
Enclave, The Heights
FOR SALE

2608 Enclave At Shady Acres Court
Houston, TX

$449,000 Learn More about this property
Wayne Cohen
This property is listed by: Wayne Cohen (832) 259-8316 Email Realtor
2608 Enclave At Shady Acres Court
3105 Locke Lane
River Oaks
FOR SALE

3105 Locke Lane
Houston, TX

$2,495,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
3105 Locke Lane
936 W 22nd Street #D
The Heights
FOR SALE

936 W 22nd Street #D
Houston, TX

$449,500 Learn More about this property
Melinda Gordon
This property is listed by: Melinda Gordon (713) 256-9145 Email Realtor
936 W 22nd Street #D
4038 Woodshire Street
Westwood, Willow Meadows
FOR SALE

4038 Woodshire Street
Houston, TX

$259,900 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
4038 Woodshire Street
110 Sugarberry Circle
Hudson Forest, Memorial
FOR SALE

110 Sugarberry Circle
Houston, TX

$495,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
110 Sugarberry Circle
8739 Tubelo Mill Drive
Sienna
FOR SALE

8739 Tubelo Mill Drive
Sienna Plantation, TX

$309,000 Learn More about this property
Neil Silverman
This property is listed by: Neil Silverman (713) 725-9750 Email Realtor
8739 Tubelo Mill Drive
17815 Treemont Landing
Bear Creek South | Co-list: Kelli Comiskey
FOR SALE

17815 Treemont Landing
Houston, TX

$315,000 Learn More about this property
Mark McNitt
This property is listed by: Mark McNitt (832) 567-4357 Email Realtor
17815 Treemont Landing
1018 S Commons View Drive
The Commons of Lake Houston
FOR SALE

1018 S Commons View Drive
Houston, TX

$349,900 Learn More about this property
Mark McNitt
This property is listed by: Mark McNitt (832) 567-4357 Email Realtor
1018 S Commons View Drive
1425 Nantucket Drive #A
Galleria | Co-list: Neil Silverman
FOR SALE

1425 Nantucket Drive #A
Houston, TX

$625,000 Learn More about this property
Mark McNitt
This property is listed by: Mark McNitt (832) 567-4357 Email Realtor
1425 Nantucket Drive #A
1504 Anita Street
Midtown - Houston
FOR SALE

1504 Anita Street
Houston, TX

$725,000 Learn More about this property
Wayne Cohen
This property is listed by: Wayne Cohen (832) 259-8316 Email Realtor
1504 Anita Street
8406 Gentlewood Court
Copperfield
FOR SALE

8406 Gentlewood Court
Houston, TX

$395,000 Learn More about this property
Estelle Elles
This property is listed by: Estelle Elles (713) 819-1346 Email Realtor
8406 Gentlewood Court
13639 Cherrydown Street
Sugar Land | Co-list: Trent Johnson
FOR SALE

13639 Cherrydown Street
Sugar Land, TX

$280,000 Learn More about this property
Mark McNitt
This property is listed by: Mark McNitt (832) 567-4357 Email Realtor
13639 Cherrydown Street
11007 Lakeside Forest Lane
Lakeside Forest, Memorial
FOR SALE

11007 Lakeside Forest Lane
Houston, TX

$879,000 Learn More about this property
Julie Brann
This property is listed by: Julie Brann (713) 594-8736 Email Realtor
11007 Lakeside Forest Lane
14 Greenway Plaza 6O
Greenway Plaza
FOR SALE

14 Greenway Plaza 6O
Houston, TX

$285,000 Learn More about this property
Kenneth Kottwitz
This property is listed by: Kenneth Kottwitz (713) 598-6849 Email Realtor
14 Greenway Plaza 6O
5110 San Felipe St 88W
Four Leaf Towers, Tanglewood
FOR SALE

5110 San Felipe St 88W
Houston, TX

$247,500 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
5110 San Felipe St 88W
2620 Michaux Street
The Heights
FOR SALE

2620 Michaux Street
Houston, TX

$1,795,000 Learn More about this property
Terri Guerra
This property is listed by: Terri Guerra (713) 598-3043 Email Realtor
2620 Michaux Street
5311 Pocahontas Street
Peaceful Valley, Bellaire
FOR SALE

5311 Pocahontas Street
Bellaire, TX

$725,000 Learn More about this property
Neil Silverman
This property is listed by: Neil Silverman (713) 725-9750 Email Realtor
5311 Pocahontas Street
6026 Lake Bridge Lane
Del Bello Lakes, Alvin
FOR SALE

6026 Lake Bridge Lane
Manvel, TX

$580,000 Learn More about this property
Bob Murdock
This property is listed by: Bob Murdock (832) 326-5712 Email Realtor
6026 Lake Bridge Lane
4801 Palm Street
Bellaire
FOR SALE

4801 Palm Street
Bellaire, TX

$1,148,000 Learn More about this property
Neil Silverman
This property is listed by: Neil Silverman (713) 725-9750 Email Realtor
4801 Palm Street
201 Vanderpool Lane #149
West Memorial’s Woodstone III
FOR SALE

201 Vanderpool Lane #149
Houston, TX

$598,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
201 Vanderpool Lane #149
734 E 13th 1/2 Street
Houston Heights
FOR SALE

734 E 13th 1/2 Street
Houston, TX

$1,387,500 Learn More about this property
Kenneth Kottwitz
This property is listed by: Kenneth Kottwitz (713) 598-6849 Email Realtor
734 E 13th 1/2 Street
2112 Goldsmith Street
Southgate - Rice/Museum District
FOR SALE

2112 Goldsmith Street
Houston, TX

$1,150,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
2112 Goldsmith Street
1100 Uptown Park Boulevard #213
Co-list: Wendy Bernstein | The Montebello
FOR SALE

1100 Uptown Park Boulevard #213
Houston, TX

$3,495,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
1100 Uptown Park Boulevard #213
14410 Mountain Cliff Lane
Summerwood
FOR SALE

14410 Mountain Cliff Lane
Houston, TX

$331,000 Learn More about this property
Bob Murdock
This property is listed by: Bob Murdock (832) 326-5712 Email Realtor
14410 Mountain Cliff Lane
2047 Westcreek Lane #807
The Wilshire | Co-list: Wendy Bernstein
FOR SALE

2047 Westcreek Lane #807
Houston, TX

$895,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
2047 Westcreek Lane #807
5503 Beall Street Unit A
Independence Heights, Northwest Houston
FOR SALE

5503 Beall Street Unit A
Houston, TX

$349,950 Learn More about this property
Kelli Comiskey
This property is listed by: Kelli Comiskey (713) 703-1719 Email Realtor
5503 Beall Street Unit A
1504 Campbell Road
Spring Branch
FOR SALE

1504 Campbell Road
Houston, TX

$399,000 Learn More about this property
Danielle Winkler
This property is listed by: Danielle Winkler (713) 817-7678 Email Realtor
1504 Campbell Road
2510 Roy Circle
Cottage Grove
FOR SALE

2510 Roy Circle
Houston, TX

$625,000 Learn More about this property
Estelle Elles
This property is listed by: Estelle Elles (713) 819-1346 Email Realtor
2510 Roy Circle
4117 W Bayside Way
West End
FOR SALE

4117 W Bayside Way
Jamaica Beach, TX

$999,000 Learn More about this property
Danielle Winkler
This property is listed by: Danielle Winkler (713) 817-7678 Email Realtor
4117 W Bayside Way
410 W 27th Street
Houston Heights
FOR SALE

410 W 27th Street
Houston, TX

$835,000 Learn More about this property
Terri Guerra
This property is listed by: Terri Guerra (713) 598-3043 Email Realtor
410 W 27th Street
Presented by Bernstein Realty Your Home Our Expertise
View All Listings
Share on Facebook Share on other social networks
Share on Twitter Share on Pinterest Share via text message Share via email
X
X