True Retreats With Party Potential — These Houses In The Woodlands Are Built For Entertaining

4 Greenridge Drive has a contemporary pool and a backyard space with plenty of room for personalization.

If you like a clean, modern aesthetic, this could be the home for you.

4 Greenridge Forest Drive is a striking property that has undergone several updates. It's for sale at $875,000.

Enjoy your own little haven in the garden, with no neighbors to the back.

The backyard has everything you could ask for, with lawn space, a pool and a tranquil garden to enjoy.

5 Meadow Cove Drive is an exceptional property in The Cove neighborhood. It's on the market for $1,250,000.

The resort-style pool is the perfect place to unwind. Every day can be a vacation at this home.

One of the many spaces to enjoy is the sun room, perfect for quiet moments or a game of chess.

The holiday season is quickly approaching, and soon, many of us will open our doors to loved ones to celebrate the joys of the season. Are you hosting this year? Do you wish your home had a little entertaining space? There are a number of houses in The Woodlands built for entertaining.

Although it’s typically a quieter time of year on the real estate calendar, The Woodlands market shows no signs of slowing down, with a plethora of options to choose from. Some of which have the potential to make future holiday gatherings a little extra special.

Here are The Woodlands’ Houses Built For Party Times:

Neighborhood: Grogan’s Forest

Listing Price: $1,100,000

The Important Numbers: 2010 (year built), 3,681 square feet, three to four bedrooms, two full and one-half bathrooms

This home, built by Darling Homes, is not likely to stick around on the market for long. The first thing you’ll want to see is the stunning backyard. Shaded by trees for ultimate privacy, there is a resort-style saltwater pool with flowing waterfalls, a covered porch and outdoor kitchen and more. Talk about an ideal spot for entertaining.

There is even an outdoor TV area and a bar. The home itself is equally impressive, with plenty of storage and room for guests to relax, including a bright sunroom. Throughout, the home feels cozy and inviting, with plenty of opportunities to decorate in your own style.

Listing agent: Ray Larson, RE/Max The Woodlands & Spring

Neighborhood: Panther Creek

Listing Price: $875,000

The Important Numbers: 1983 (year built), 3,229 square feet, four to five bedrooms, three full bathrooms

This stylish home has recently undergone a huge transformation. Originally built in the early 1980s, in one of the first villages in The Woodlands, its Panther Creek location is perfect for zoning to the township’s top ranked schools and just minutes from Town Center and all its restaurant, shopping and entertainment options.

The tasteful renovation has produced a classic home with an updated clean, modern aesthetic with fresh paint and chic black accents throughout. The interior offers an open plan concept, space for a game room and already boasts a spacious chef’s kitchen. Outside, there’s a contemporary pool and large backyard. This is perfect Woodlands house to hold parties in all year round.

Listing agent: Jay Schulz, Zarco Properties, LLC

Neighborhood: The Cove

Listing Price: $1,250,000

The Important Numbers: 1988 (year built), 3,921 square feet, four bedrooms, three full and two half bathrooms

This Jeff Paul custom home is tucked away in a highly sought-after Cove neighborhood on the Southern banks of Lake Woodlands. It has instant curb appeal, with its striking red brick exterior. The glamorous interior is enough to impress any house guest with white marble features, sleek lines, crystal chandeliers and high ceilings.

An upstairs balcony overlooks a pool, jacuzzi and perfectly-manicured yard space, with beautiful landscaping and lush gardens. In many ways, this is your private oasis, with no neighbors to the back.

Listing agent: Jane Draughton, RE/MAX The Woodlands & Spring