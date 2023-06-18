Texas Ballet Theater Takes Its Supporters Down the Rabbit Hole in a Magical Dinner at Fort Worth’s Bass Hall

Texas Ballet Theater’s celebratory evening kicked off with a cocktail reception. (Photo by Sharon Ellman)
Texas Ballet Theater’s Opening Night Dinner at Bass Hall in Fort Worth, Texas, on May 26, 2023. (Back Row, L to R) Bill Bonnell, Alicia Bonnell, Fred Rabalais, Debbie Reynolds, Dana Freese, Nancy Parker, David Parker, Richard Vigness (Front Row, L to R) Lou Martin, Robert Bass, Anne Bass, Linda Vigness. (Photo by Sharon Ellman)

Texas Ballet Theater celebrated its 2022-23 season by showcasing Alice in Wonderland at Bass Hall.

(Back Row, L to R) Kate Gardner, Kim Gill, Jamie Rae Mitchell, Kyle Gill, Tim O’Keefe (TBT Artistic Director), Jerry Lindsay (Front Row, L to R) Terri Gill, Vanessa Logan (TBT Executive Director), Kris Lindsay. (Photo by Sharon Ellman)

(Back Row, L to R) Laura Shoppa, Priscilla Martin, Iris Moore, Teresa Hubbard, Michelle Marlow, Gail Landreth (Front Row, L to R) Janis Brous, Pam Krick, Elaine Agather, Olivia Kearney. (Photo by Sharon Ellman)

Individual cakes set the stage for Alice In Wonderland by Texas Ballet Theatre. (Photo by Allison Yarid)

Event Chair Lou Martin and Fred Rabalais. (Photo by Sharon Ellman)

Jared Crouch and Lauren Crouch. (Photo by Sharon Ellman)

Kacie Bratton and Miles Bratton. (Photo by Sharon Ellman)

Laura Shoppa, Iris Moore, Teresa Hubbard. (Photo by Sharon Ellman)

A lavish gala was held in honor of the Texas Ballet Theater's 2022-23 season. (Photo by Allison Yarid)

Lise Bessant, Tom Bessant, Elaine Agather. (Photo by Sharon Ellman)

Steven Sigfusson, Marshall Kerns, Dakota Kerns, Kate Marie Grinold Sigfusson. (Photo by Sharon Ellman)

Springtime blooms set a magical table at the gala hosted by Texas Ballet Theater. (Photo by Allison Yarid)

Teresa Hubbard, Laura Shoppa, Priscilla Martin, Olivia Kearney, Iris Moore, Janis Brous, Pam Krick. (Photo by Sharon Ellman)

Vanessa Logan (TBT Executive Director), Renee Walsh, Tim O’Keefe (TBT Artistic Director). (Photo by Sharon Ellman)

Arts / Performing Arts

Texas Ballet Theater Takes Its Supporters Down the Rabbit Hole in a Magical Dinner at Fort Worth’s Bass Hall

Celebrating Alice in Wonderland and the Vampire to Come

BY // 06.18.23
Texas Ballet Theater's celebratory evening kicked off with a cocktail reception. (Photo by Sharon Ellman)
Texas Ballet Theater’s Opening Night Dinner at Bass Hall in Fort Worth, Texas, on May 26, 2023. (Back Row, L to R) Bill Bonnell, Alicia Bonnell, Fred Rabalais, Debbie Reynolds, Dana Freese, Nancy Parker, David Parker, Richard Vigness (Front Row, L to R) Lou Martin, Robert Bass, Anne Bass, Linda Vigness. (Photo by Sharon Ellman)
Texas Ballet Theater celebrated its 2022-23 season by showcasing Alice in Wonderland at Bass Hall.
(Back Row, L to R) Kate Gardner, Kim Gill, Jamie Rae Mitchell, Kyle Gill, Tim O’Keefe (TBT Artistic Director), Jerry Lindsay (Front Row, L to R) Terri Gill, Vanessa Logan (TBT Executive Director), Kris Lindsay. (Photo by Sharon Ellman)
(Back Row, L to R) Laura Shoppa, Priscilla Martin, Iris Moore, Teresa Hubbard, Michelle Marlow, Gail Landreth (Front Row, L to R) Janis Brous, Pam Krick, Elaine Agather, Olivia Kearney. (Photo by Sharon Ellman)
Individual cakes set the stage for Alice In Wonderland by Texas Ballet Theatre. (Photo by Allison Yarid)
Event Chair Lou Martin and Fred Rabalais. (Photo by Sharon Ellman)
Jared Crouch and Lauren Crouch. (Photo by Sharon Ellman)
Kacie Bratton and Miles Bratton. (Photo by Sharon Ellman)
Laura Shoppa, Iris Moore, Teresa Hubbard. (Photo by Sharon Ellman)
A lavish gala was held in honor of the Texas Ballet Theater's 2022-23 season. (Photo by Allison Yarid)
Lise Bessant, Tom Bessant, Elaine Agather. (Photo by Sharon Ellman)
Steven Sigfusson, Marshall Kerns, Dakota Kerns, Kate Marie Grinold Sigfusson. (Photo by Sharon Ellman)
Springtime blooms set a magical table at the gala hosted by Texas Ballet Theater. (Photo by Allison Yarid)
Teresa Hubbard, Laura Shoppa, Priscilla Martin, Olivia Kearney, Iris Moore, Janis Brous, Pam Krick. (Photo by Sharon Ellman)
Vanessa Logan (TBT Executive Director), Renee Walsh, Tim O’Keefe (TBT Artistic Director). (Photo by Sharon Ellman)
Texas Ballet Theater's celebratory evening kicked off with a cocktail reception. (Photo by Sharon Ellman)

Texas Ballet Theater’s Opening Night Dinner at Bass Hall in Fort Worth, Texas, on May 26, 2023. (Back Row, L to R) Bill Bonnell, Alicia Bonnell, Fred Rabalais, Debbie Reynolds, Dana Freese, Nancy Parker, David Parker, Richard Vigness (Front Row, L to R) Lou Martin, Robert Bass, Anne Bass, Linda Vigness. (Photo by Sharon Ellman)

Texas Ballet Theater celebrated its 2022-23 season by showcasing Alice in Wonderland at Bass Hall.

(Back Row, L to R) Kate Gardner, Kim Gill, Jamie Rae Mitchell, Kyle Gill, Tim O’Keefe (TBT Artistic Director), Jerry Lindsay (Front Row, L to R) Terri Gill, Vanessa Logan (TBT Executive Director), Kris Lindsay. (Photo by Sharon Ellman)

(Back Row, L to R) Laura Shoppa, Priscilla Martin, Iris Moore, Teresa Hubbard, Michelle Marlow, Gail Landreth (Front Row, L to R) Janis Brous, Pam Krick, Elaine Agather, Olivia Kearney. (Photo by Sharon Ellman)

Individual cakes set the stage for Alice In Wonderland by Texas Ballet Theatre. (Photo by Allison Yarid)

Event Chair Lou Martin and Fred Rabalais. (Photo by Sharon Ellman)

Jared Crouch and Lauren Crouch. (Photo by Sharon Ellman)

Kacie Bratton and Miles Bratton. (Photo by Sharon Ellman)

Laura Shoppa, Iris Moore, Teresa Hubbard. (Photo by Sharon Ellman)

A lavish gala was held in honor of the Texas Ballet Theater's 2022-23 season. (Photo by Allison Yarid)

Lise Bessant, Tom Bessant, Elaine Agather. (Photo by Sharon Ellman)

Steven Sigfusson, Marshall Kerns, Dakota Kerns, Kate Marie Grinold Sigfusson. (Photo by Sharon Ellman)

Springtime blooms set a magical table at the gala hosted by Texas Ballet Theater. (Photo by Allison Yarid)

Teresa Hubbard, Laura Shoppa, Priscilla Martin, Olivia Kearney, Iris Moore, Janis Brous, Pam Krick. (Photo by Sharon Ellman)

Vanessa Logan (TBT Executive Director), Renee Walsh, Tim O’Keefe (TBT Artistic Director). (Photo by Sharon Ellman)

Texas Ballet Theater hopped into its final production of the 2022-23 season in Fort Worth’s Bass Hall with a lavish dinner celebrating Alice in Wonderland. In this version, the story was told by Alice herself as the performance unfolded.

The next season for Texas Ballet Theater already has been revealed. Buzz is already building for Dracula in October. Of course, Fort Worth’s Christmas tradition will continue with The Nutcracker, which is set to delight kids of all ages throughout December. The Texas Ballet’s new season will dance on with Brilliants in February, and Beauty and The Beast next May.

Before the debut performance of the Alice in Wonderland, VIP guests and supporters were enticed “down the rabbit hole” at a special seated gala. The dinner was held inside the McDavid Studio of Fort Worth’s Bass Performance Hall, which recently celebrated its 25th anniversary. On the magical menu was a first-course salad straight from the March Hare’s garden ― tender greens dressed in shallot vinaigrette, topped with Deep Ellum blue cheese and artichoke hearts.

The entrée course was fit for the Queen of Hearts ― a grilled flatiron steak tipped in brandy peppercorn sauce served with garlic mashed potatoes and buttered asparagus. Dessert was served just in time for the White Rabbit to appear ― individual white chocolate cakes with raspberry filling and vanilla buttercream frosting were delightfully decorated and topped with shadow scenes from Alice.

The evening’s performance of Alice in Wonderland turned out to be a unique adaptation of the beloved children’s story, by world-renowned, artistic director laureate Ben Stevenson. Stevenson has enjoyed a distinguished career of his own, even performing for the Queen of England while serving as principal with the Royal Ballet and English National Ballet.

Texas Ballet Theater’s acting artistic director Tim O’Keefe, himself a former principal dancer with the Houston Ballet, got the chance to collaborate once again. O’Keefe knows Alice in Wonderland well, having played the role of the March Hare himself at one time.

The second act really came to life, with captivating performances, creating an enthralling celebration of the past season and Texas Ballet Theater’s dedicated supporters. And the fun drama will continue next season too.

That’s what Texas Ballet Theater does.

