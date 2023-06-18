Houston Tex-Mex Staple Is Opening Its First River Oaks Restaurant as the Beloved Frank’s Americana Revival Moves Out

This is what the main dining room of the seventh location in River Oaks of Cyclone Anaya's will look like. (Rendering Courtesy of Gin Design)

A look at the exterior of the new Cyclone Anaya's flagship at 3736 Westheimer Road, due to debut later this fall. (Rendering Courtesy of Gin Design)

The upcoming bar area at River Oaks' new Cyclone Anaya's restaurant has a decidedly modern feel courtesy of a collaboration between Gin Design Group and Tramonte Design Group. (Renderings Courtesy of Gin Design)

If you’ve wondered who is poised to slip into the spot where the much-beloved restaurant Frank’s Americana Revival has long stood at 3736 Westheimer Road, wonder no more. A new location of the 57-year-old Houston Tex-Mex restaurant chain Cyclone Anaya’s is taking up residence in the 6,250-square-foot space later this fall. Frank’s, the current tenant, has plans to close later this month and relocate to a larger space in the Alexan River Oaks mid-rise located at 3015 Wesleyan.

This new River Oaks location of Cyclone Anaya’s marks quite a departure in design too with Gin Braverman of Gin Design Group and Jason Tramonte Jr. of Tramonte Design Group collaborating to create a more modern aesthetic for Cyclone Anaya’s new flagship restaurant. The seventh location for this Tex Mex staple, which has gained local fame for its jumbo margaritas, sizzling fajitas and enchiladas, will accommodate 210 diners. There also will be a private dining room, an indoor/outdoor bar, a to-go curbside entrance and a private parking lot that can accommodate up to 50 vehicles.

Asked about the plans for the brand’s new look and feel, Gin Braverman is clear on the intentions.

“Drawing from the history of the infamous Cyclone Anaya, this flagship location will embody the energy of this dynamic icon with a vibrant new destination,” Braverman says. “The architecture will take cues from both the mid-century era (when the brand was established), as well as the wrestler’s Mexican heritage. Strong indoor-outdoor connections will encourage patrons to flow throughout the space enjoying lively music and frozen drinks from both the bar/dining room and the shaded patio.

“A gradual transition of flooring blurs the line between the natural and built environments, embracing materials from its existing locations. An open brick detailing filters sunlight through the space and warm leather accents and wood paneling create an inviting backdrop for the brightly colored artwork and lush greenery.”

Cyclone Anaya’s Tex-Mex Kitchen was founded in 1966 by former Mexican-born wrestler Jesus Becerra Valencia — previously known in the ring as Cyclone Anaya — with his wife, Carolina Berzeny, who was the reigning Miss Houston when they met those many decades ago. In 2017, Sugar Land-based restaurant operators The Dhanani Group — one of the largest QSR franchise development groups in the world — acquired the Houston-based chain from the founder’s children.

Currently, Cyclone Anaya’s has six restaurants locations across the Houston area in The Heights, Midtown, Rice Village, CityCentre, Woodway and The Woodlands. Now, River Oaks takes center stage.