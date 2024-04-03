The Dallas Art Fair Returns With Powerhouse Galleries From Around the World

Theresa Chromati's "Poised sprouts of Refusal (She Who Says No Says Yes to Freedom)," 2024, at Tureen

As I write these words, edition 16 of the Dallas Art Fair unveils tomorrow, and my inbox is pinging with fair updates; museum, gallery, and foundation openings; as well as an enviable roster of parties and coveted VIP invites. If you’re not at Fashion Industry Gallery for the Texas fair, Thursday through Sunday, April 4 through 7, you’re not a player.

Co-founded by visionary developer John Sughrue and led by longtime director Kelly Cornell, this influential boutique fair in the heart of the Dallas Arts District has come a long way since its arrival in 2009 during precarious financial times. Along with Dallas Arts Month, a spinoff of the fair staged each April, Dallas has become the preeminent Texas city for art collecting — both investigating and acquiring visual culture — in our time. Without the Dallas Art Fair, it’s doubtful that designation would have happened.

Talk about major art action: 91 international, national, and Texas galleries from 49 cities in 17 countries, including global powerhouses Perrotin and Marlborough and unique internationals such as Mexico City dealer Proyectos Monclova; London gallerists Hales Gallery, Josh Lilley, and TAFETA (with its topical focus on 20th-century and contemporary African art); Italian export SECCI; and, in from Dublin, the elevated Kerlin Gallery.

Among the U.S. delegation are iconic-to-cool NYC dealers including Derek Eller Gallery, Fredericks & Freiser, Franklin Parrasch (home to West Coast pioneers such as Peter Alexander, Billy Al Bengston, and John Altoon, as well as mythic Texan Forrest Bess), Yossi Milo, and DIMIN; buzzy Southerners SOCO Gallery of Charlotte, North Carolina, and Wolfgang Gallery of Atlanta; plentiful L.A. action (always one of the fair’s calling cards), especially Shulamit Nazarian, Anat Ebgi, Louis Stern Fine Arts, Charlie James Gallery, Luis De Jesus Los Angeles, Marc Selwyn Fine Art (ask for work by Jay DeFeo of The Rose fame), and Rusha & Co.; as well as important bicoastal decorative arts source Hostler Burrows (NYC, L.A.). These dealers join 15 Texas-founded galleries, including Houston trifecta Inman Gallery, McClain Gallery, and Sicardi | Ayers | Bacino, as well as Martha’s from Austin.

Scroll through our slideshow to see some of this year’s intriguing visual fare at Dallas Art Fair.

Dallas Art Fair, April 4 – 7, at Fashion Industry Gallery; Dallas Art Fair Foundation Preview Benefit, Thursday, April 4, 5 to 9 pm, supporting Dallas Contemporary, Dallas Museum of Art, and Nasher Sculpture Center; tickets, dealer lineup, info dallasartfair.com.

All images courtesy the artist and their respective galleries.