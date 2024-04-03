351 Tezeno_Bon_Ton_Roulet_2023_acrylic_and_mixed_media_collage_on-canvas_60x60in_LG_border
Evita Tezeno's "Bon Ton Roulet (Let the Good Times Roll)," 2023, at Luis De Jesus Los Angeles

Patrick Martinez's “Fleeting Bougainvillea Landscape 2,” 2023, at Charlie James Gallery

Matsumi Kanemitsu's "Untitled (C)," circa 1969, at Louis Stern Fine Arts

Eleonore Koch's "Untitled," 1982, at Sicardi | Ayers | Bacino

Rodrigo Facundo's "Down Hearted [Abatido]," 2021, at Sicardi | Ayers | Bacino

Martina Grlić's "Plastic Flowers," 2023, at Fragment

Robert Peterson's "Gods Favorite," 2023, at Charlie James Gallery (Photo by Thomas Müller)

Charis Ammon's "Lemon Drops," 2023, at Inman Gallery

David Aylsworth's "Fraughter Than I Thought," 2023, at Inman Gallery

Halsey Hathaway's "Fever Dream," 2024, at SOCO Gallery

Frida Fjellman's "'I himlen' Pink," 2022, at Hostler Burrows

Mats Theselius' "Pair of Rex Armchairs," 1990, at Hostler Burrows

Georgina Gratrix's "The Artist as relic," 2023, at Proyectos Monclova

Manuel Felguérez's "Frecuencia de factores aislados," 1976, at Proyectos Monclova

Bruna Massadas' "Untitled," from a grid of 8 drawings, 2022–2023, at McClain Gallery

Donald Sultan's "Blue and Black Mimosa Dec 2 2022," 2022, at McClain Gallery

John Alexander's "Night Stalker," 1991, at McClain Gallery

Theresa Chromati's "Poised sprouts of Refusal (She Who Says No Says Yes to Freedom)," 2024, at Tureen

Jean Lowe's "Bouquet (Pink Sevres Vase)," 2024, at Luis De Jesus Los Angeles

Tristram Lansdowne's "Regionality II," 2024, at Luis De Jesus Los Angeles

Crystalle Lacouture's "Technology," 2023, at Praise Shadows Art Gallery

Billy Hassell's "Pileated Woodpeckers and Long Leaf Pines," 2023, at Conduit Gallery

Anthony Sonnenberg's "Urn (Get Back to the Garden)," 2023, at Conduit Gallery

Hiroshi Senju's "Waterfall," 2023, at Sundaram Tagore Gallery

Arts / Galleries

The Dallas Art Fair Returns With Powerhouse Galleries From Around the World

Don't Miss the Fair That Made Dallas the Preeminent Texas City for Art Collecting

BY // 04.03.24
Evita Tezeno's "Bon Ton Roulet (Let the Good Times Roll)," 2023, at Luis De Jesus Los Angeles
Patrick Martinez's “Fleeting Bougainvillea Landscape 2,” 2023, at Charlie James Gallery
Matsumi Kanemitsu's "Untitled (C)," circa 1969, at Louis Stern Fine Arts
Eleonore Koch's "Untitled," 1982, at Sicardi | Ayers | Bacino
Rodrigo Facundo's "Down Hearted [Abatido]," 2021, at Sicardi | Ayers | Bacino
Martina Grlić's "Plastic Flowers," 2023, at Fragment
Robert Peterson's "Gods Favorite," 2023, at Charlie James Gallery (Photo by Thomas Müller)
Charis Ammon's "Lemon Drops," 2023, at Inman Gallery
David Aylsworth's "Fraughter Than I Thought," 2023, at Inman Gallery
Halsey Hathaway's "Fever Dream," 2024, at SOCO Gallery
Frida Fjellman's "'I himlen' Pink," 2022, at Hostler Burrows
Mats Theselius' "Pair of Rex Armchairs," 1990, at Hostler Burrows
Georgina Gratrix's "The Artist as relic," 2023, at Proyectos Monclova
Manuel Felguérez's "Frecuencia de factores aislados," 1976, at Proyectos Monclova
Bruna Massadas' "Untitled," from a grid of 8 drawings, 2022–2023, at McClain Gallery
Donald Sultan's "Blue and Black Mimosa Dec 2 2022," 2022, at McClain Gallery
John Alexander's "Night Stalker," 1991, at McClain Gallery
Theresa Chromati's "Poised sprouts of Refusal (She Who Says No Says Yes to Freedom)," 2024, at Tureen
Jean Lowe's "Bouquet (Pink Sevres Vase)," 2024, at Luis De Jesus Los Angeles
Tristram Lansdowne's "Regionality II," 2024, at Luis De Jesus Los Angeles
Crystalle Lacouture's "Technology," 2023, at Praise Shadows Art Gallery
Billy Hassell's "Pileated Woodpeckers and Long Leaf Pines," 2023, at Conduit Gallery
Anthony Sonnenberg's "Urn (Get Back to the Garden)," 2023, at Conduit Gallery
Hiroshi Senju's "Waterfall," 2023, at Sundaram Tagore Gallery
Alison Hall's "A Hymn (for the kitchen table)," 2022, at SOCO Gallery
As I write these words, edition 16 of the Dallas Art Fair unveils tomorrow, and my inbox is pinging with fair updates; museum, gallery, and foundation openings; as well as an enviable roster of parties and coveted VIP invites. If you’re not at Fashion Industry Gallery for the Texas fair, Thursday through Sunday, April 4 through 7, you’re not a player.

Co-founded by visionary developer John Sughrue and led by longtime director Kelly Cornell, this influential boutique fair in the heart of the Dallas Arts District has come a long way since its arrival in 2009 during precarious financial times. Along with Dallas Arts Month, a spinoff of the fair staged each April, Dallas has become the preeminent Texas city for art collecting — both investigating and acquiring visual culture — in our time. Without the Dallas Art Fair, it’s doubtful that designation would have happened. 

dallas texas art fair
JooYoung Choi’s The Table of Love, 2022, at Inman Gallery

Talk about major art action: 91 international, national, and Texas galleries from 49 cities in 17 countries, including global powerhouses Perrotin and Marlborough and unique internationals such as Mexico City dealer Proyectos Monclova; London gallerists Hales Gallery, Josh Lilley, and TAFETA (with its topical focus on 20th-century and contemporary African art); Italian export SECCI; and, in from Dublin, the elevated Kerlin Gallery.

494 Carter Flachbarth’s SFTLY, 2024, at Wolfgang Gallery
Carter Flachbarth’s SFTLY, 2024, at Wolfgang Gallery

Among the U.S. delegation are iconic-to-cool NYC dealers including Derek Eller Gallery, Fredericks & Freiser, Franklin Parrasch (home to West Coast pioneers such as Peter Alexander, Billy Al Bengston, and John Altoon, as well as mythic Texan Forrest Bess), Yossi Milo, and DIMIN; buzzy Southerners SOCO Gallery of Charlotte, North Carolina, and Wolfgang Gallery of Atlanta; plentiful L.A. action (always one of the fair’s calling cards), especially Shulamit Nazarian, Anat Ebgi, Louis Stern Fine Arts, Charlie James Gallery, Luis De Jesus Los Angeles, Marc Selwyn Fine Art (ask for work by Jay DeFeo of The Rose fame), and Rusha & Co.; as well as important bicoastal decorative arts source Hostler Burrows (NYC, L.A.). These dealers join 15 Texas-founded galleries, including Houston trifecta Inman Gallery, McClain Gallery, and Sicardi | Ayers | Bacino, as well as Martha’s from Austin.

Scroll through our slideshow to see some of this year’s intriguing visual fare at Dallas Art Fair.

Dallas Art Fair, April 4 – 7, at Fashion Industry Gallery; Dallas Art Fair Foundation Preview Benefit, Thursday, April 4, 5 to 9 pm, supporting Dallas Contemporary, Dallas Museum of Art, and Nasher Sculpture Center; tickets, dealer lineup, info dallasartfair.com

