Scenes from the 2024 Aging Mind Foundation Gala in Dallas
A Hope-Filled Night at The Thompson Supporting Vital Alzheimer’s ResearchBY Natalie Gempel // 04.03.24
Todd and Carey Moen, James Cagle, Chris Kimbrough (Photo by Tamytha Cameron and Celeste Cameron)
Zach Hess, Debra Nelson, Greg Johnson (Photo by Tamytha Cameron and Celeste Cameron)
Carey and Chris Moen (Photo by Tamytha Cameron and Celeste Cameron)
Vivian Lombardi, Alberto Lombardi (Photo by Tamytha Cameron and Celeste Cameron)
Todd and Carey Moen (Photo by Tamytha Cameron and Celeste Cameron)
Details at the 2024 Aging Mind Foundation Gala (Photo by Tamytha Cameron and Celeste Cameron)
Details at the 2024 Aging Mind Foundation Gala (Photo by Tamytha Cameron and Celeste Cameron)
Terra Peterson, Dawn Greiner (Photo by Tamytha Cameron and Celeste Cameron)
Terra Peterson, Tia Wynne, Corey Moen, Dawn Greiner (Photo by Tamytha Cameron and Celeste Cameron)
Terra Peterson, Amanda Nobles (Photo by Tamytha Cameron and Celeste Cameron)
Stacy Phillipe, Libe Lindsey, Donna Brittingham (Photo by Tamytha Cameron and Celeste Cameron)
Sammey Mihos, Jason Carleton (Photo by Tamytha Cameron and Celeste Cameron)
Kristen Ansley, Ashley Shagets, Jessica Bolander (Photo by Tamytha Cameron and Celeste Cameron)
Missy Bastings, Shannon Satterlee (Photo by Tamytha Cameron and Celeste Cameron)
Luke Lange (Photo by Tamytha Cameron and Celeste Cameron)
Mary Jo Gartner, Laree Hulshoff, Ben Fischer (Photo by Tamytha Cameron and Celeste Cameron)
Luke Lange, Landry Davis (Photo by Tamytha Cameron and Celeste Cameron)
Lucrecia Waggoner, Betsy Waggoner, John Waggoner (Photo by Tamytha Cameron and Celeste Cameron)
Lucrecia and John Waggoner (Photo by Tamytha Cameron and Celeste Cameron)
Leeanna Moen and Todd Moen , Lisa And Bill Ogle (Photo by Tamytha Cameron and Celeste Cameron)
Laurie MacCaskill, Mary Jo Gartner (Photo by Tamytha Cameron and Celeste Cameron)
Laurie MacCaskill, Mary Griggs (Photo by Tamytha Cameron and Celeste Cameron)
Laree Hulshoff, Ben Fischer, Brendan Fischer (Photo by Tamytha Cameron and Celeste Cameron)
Bethany and Derek Blount (Photo by Tamytha Cameron and Celeste Cameron)
Dancing at the 2024 Aging Mind Foundation Gala (Photo by Tamytha Cameron and Celeste Cameron)
Bethany and Derek Blount (Photo by Tamytha Cameron and Celeste Cameron)
Tia Wynne, Corey Moen (Photo by Tamytha Cameron and Celeste Cameron)
Kendall and Preston Moister (Photo by Tamytha Cameron and Celeste Cameron)
Details at the 2024 Aging Mind Foundation Gala (Photo by Tamytha Cameron and Celeste Cameron)
Chris Moen, Carey Moen, Todd Moen (Photo by Tamytha Cameron and Celeste Cameron)
Dawn Greiner, Terra Peterson, Tia Wynne (Photo by Tamytha Cameron and Celeste Cameron)
Debra Nelson, Kristin Payne, Tamara Payne-Denbrock (Photo by Tamytha Cameron and Celeste Cameron)
Darin Kunz, Clint Bradley (Photo by Tamytha Cameron and Celeste Cameron)
Craig and Lindsay Wilson, Gretchen Hirschey, Jeff McBrayer (Photo by Tamytha Cameron and Celeste Cameron)
Colby Baer, Barb and Steve Durham, Philip Baer (Photo by Tamytha Cameron and Celeste Cameron)
Colby and Philip Baer (Photo by Tamytha Cameron and Celeste Cameron)
Chris Kimbrough, Tia Wynne, James Cagle (Photo by Tamytha Cameron and Celeste Cameron)
(Photo by Tamytha Cameron and Celeste Cameron)
Beau and Megan Brooks, Rory and Doug Harbison (Photo by Tamytha Cameron and Celeste Cameron)
Barb and Steve Durham (Photo by Tamytha Cameron and Celeste Cameron)
Hundreds of philanthropic Dallasites donning shimmering gowns and sleek tuxedos gathered at the Thompson Dallas on Saturday, March 23 for a glamorous evening and an even more fabulous cause: The Aging Mind Foundation’s tenth annual gala, dubbed “A Night to Remember,” was just that. The organization’s highly anticipated fête was a roaring success in continuing its mission to fund and propel scientific research dedicated to Alzheimer’s disease and other dementias.
The evening kicked off with cocktail hour, serene tunes from indie pop musician Corina Groves, and guests perusing buzzy auction packages including a private dinner hosted by celebrity chef Kent Rathbun at his own home, a mountain getaway to Vail, and many more.
As dinner began, Gala Co-Chairs James Cagle and Cary Moen moved the crowd as they took center stage to express heartfelt gratitude to attendees and share their own poignant experiences with Alzheimer’s and dementia in their families.
Then came a moment of great promise for the organization’s mission as Master of Ceremonies Derek Blount made an exciting announcement. This year’s Aging Mind Foundation grant will be made in partnership with The Rainwater Charitable Foundation, promising up to $2 million total in grants to four deserving recipients.
Jordan Brainerd, Senior Project Manager at The Rainwater Charitable Foundation, made an appearance to speak to the foundation’s commitment to advancing medical research, inspired by the legacy of their founder, Richard Rainwater, who championed the cause until his passing.
With an air of hope filling the ballroom, the evening reached its crescendo with the live auction. Paddles were flying as guests battled over coveted items including stays at a luxurious villa in Peru (fetching $11,000) and a dreamy Florida beach house (taking the top bid at $14,000).
The evening drew to a lively close as Mitchell Ferguson and band rocked the stage and the guests flocked to the dance floor to celebrate a job well done.
In attendance were Aging Mind Foundation founder Laree Hulshoff and Ben Fischer, and Board Members and guests including Todd Moen, Dr. Frank Shagets, Lucrecia and John Waggoner, Bethany and Derek Blount, Carol and Tom Hatton, Clint Bradley and Darin Kunz, Sarah and Leo Corrigan, Emily and Robert Hill, Chris Kimbrough, Olivia Lowery, Vivian and Alberto Lombardi, Debra Nelson, Tia Wynne, Sammey Mihos, Jayson Carleton, Zach Hess and Greg Johnson, Tamara and Larry Denbrock, Carolyn and Rob Payne, Matt and Debbie Stover, Barbara and Steve Durham, and Julie and Michael Tregoning.