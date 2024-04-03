Scenes from the 2024 Aging Mind Foundation Gala in Dallas

Hundreds of philanthropic Dallasites donning shimmering gowns and sleek tuxedos gathered at the Thompson Dallas on Saturday, March 23 for a glamorous evening and an even more fabulous cause: The Aging Mind Foundation’s tenth annual gala, dubbed “A Night to Remember,” was just that. The organization’s highly anticipated fête was a roaring success in continuing its mission to fund and propel scientific research dedicated to Alzheimer’s disease and other dementias.

The evening kicked off with cocktail hour, serene tunes from indie pop musician Corina Groves, and guests perusing buzzy auction packages including a private dinner hosted by celebrity chef Kent Rathbun at his own home, a mountain getaway to Vail, and many more.

As dinner began, Gala Co-Chairs James Cagle and Cary Moen moved the crowd as they took center stage to express heartfelt gratitude to attendees and share their own poignant experiences with Alzheimer’s and dementia in their families.

Then came a moment of great promise for the organization’s mission as Master of Ceremonies Derek Blount made an exciting announcement. This year’s Aging Mind Foundation grant will be made in partnership with The Rainwater Charitable Foundation, promising up to $2 million total in grants to four deserving recipients.

Jordan Brainerd, Senior Project Manager at The Rainwater Charitable Foundation, made an appearance to speak to the foundation’s commitment to advancing medical research, inspired by the legacy of their founder, Richard Rainwater, who championed the cause until his passing.

With an air of hope filling the ballroom, the evening reached its crescendo with the live auction. Paddles were flying as guests battled over coveted items including stays at a luxurious villa in Peru (fetching $11,000) and a dreamy Florida beach house (taking the top bid at $14,000).

The evening drew to a lively close as Mitchell Ferguson and band rocked the stage and the guests flocked to the dance floor to celebrate a job well done.

In attendance were Aging Mind Foundation founder Laree Hulshoff and Ben Fischer, and Board Members and guests including Todd Moen, Dr. Frank Shagets, Lucrecia and John Waggoner, Bethany and Derek Blount, Carol and Tom Hatton, Clint Bradley and Darin Kunz, Sarah and Leo Corrigan, Emily and Robert Hill, Chris Kimbrough, Olivia Lowery, Vivian and Alberto Lombardi, Debra Nelson, Tia Wynne, Sammey Mihos, Jayson Carleton, Zach Hess and Greg Johnson, Tamara and Larry Denbrock, Carolyn and Rob Payne, Matt and Debbie Stover, Barbara and Steve Durham, and Julie and Michael Tregoning.