One of Fort Worth’s Finest Musical Contests Returns After a Five-Year Hiatus

The McCammon Voice Competition Seeks The Opera Mega-Stars Of Tomorrow

03.15.23
Fort Worth Opera seeks the stars of tomorrow as it hosts The McCammon Voice Competition on March 18.

One of Fort Worth’s finest musical competitions returns after a five-year hiatus. The Fort Worth Opera will host The McCammon Voice Competition at W.E. Scott Theatre on March 18, beginning at 2 pm. This is an opportunity to encounter the opera stars of tomorrow at the cusp of their career.

Over 500 hopeful, young opera singers applied to this year’s McCammon Voice Competition, with dreams of following in the footsteps of past winners who have launched careers with world-renowned operas like the New York Metropolitan Opera, Opera National de Paris, and right here at home with the acclaimed Fort Worth Opera Festival. Some past contestants and winners have even earned Grammy nominations and awards.

“We’re thrilled to host The McCammon Competition this year,” says Angela Turner Wilson, General and Artistic Director of Fort Worth Opera. “The Fort Worth Opera has a long history of identifying and promoting the operatic stars of the future. We invite the community to join us for the fun and cheer on these exquisite performers.”

 

Fort Worth Opera hosts the McCammon Competition this March. Pictured here is one of their resident artists, Megan Koch.

 

The pack has been winnowed down to ten gifted finalists, who will compete for not only prize money, but also the opportunity to perform with the Fort Worth Opera in a future mainstage production. The finalists are Evan K. Brown, Justin Burgess, Wonjin Choi, Caroline Corrales, Christina Grohowski, Magdalena Kużma, Siphokazi Molteno, Mary Beth Nelson, Hilary Grace Taylor, and Cloe SanAntonio.

Judging this year’s competition are leaders of some of the top opera companies in the region, including The Dallas Opera’s Ian Derrer, Houston Grand Opera’s Patrick Summers, and Devere Burnett, artistic manager for IMG Artists, alongside Fort Worth’s own Angela Turner Wilson.

The Gift Of Opera

The biennial Marguerite McCammon Voice Competition first debuted in 1985. Two years prior, Mrs. Marguerite McCammon planted the seed money that it would spring from. She recognized that young singers at the beginning of their careers needed financial support. So, she donated $30,000 to the Opera Guild of Fort Worth, with the understanding that the funds be used to launch a voice competition to help young singers advance their operatic careers.

Following the March 18 competition until 6 pm, patrons can join artists, fellow supporters, and sponsors, at a festive reception in the attached Frost Bank and Hays Foundation Galleries at Arts Fort Worth, with entertainment by Jock Lewis Entertainment and bites provided by Embodiez Décor and Chef Derricka. Performance tickets are $20, reception tickets are $25, and VIP tickets are available.

