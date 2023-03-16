Houston Rodeo’s International Outreach Team Turns River Oaks Country Club Into a Pop-Up Shopping Paradise

Letricia Zogheib, Cassie Sinor, Cinthya Reade, Megan Brown (Photo by courtesy of HLSR)
Chadisty Pauly, Howdy, Finley Pauly, Randy Pauly (Photo by courtesy of HLSR)
Jill Watson, Isela Garcia, Juan Garcia, Mrs. Neo Jane Masisi, Stacy Hudgens, Melisa Jordan (Photo by courtesy of HLSR)
Ashley Pearce, Maddi West (Photo by courtesy of HLSR)
Christan Fuqua, Anne Richardson (Photo by courtesy of HLSR)
Christina Sacco, Julie Sacco (Photo by courtesy of HLSR)
Claire Hanno, Claudia Gerault, Nita Johnson (Photo by courtesy of HLSR)
Courtney Adame (Photo by courtesy of HLSR)
Ellie Francisco (Photo by courtesy of HLSR)
Michelle Maresh, Courtney Zavala, Angela Poujol (Photo by courtesy of HLSR)
Scott Watson, John Gunn, Jill Watson, Zach Brewer (Photo by courtesy of HLSR)
Peggy Hollis, Brooke Hollis Hortenstine (Photo by courtesy of HLSR)
Shannon Almes, Deidra Norris, Lisa Hopkins (Photo by courtesy of HLSR)
Copies of PaperCity (Photo by courtesy of HLSR)
Fashions from Elizabeth Anthony 4 (Photo by courtesy of HLSR)
Pop-Up Shopping (Photo by courtesy of HLSR)
01
16

Letricia Zogheib, Cassie Sinor, Cinthya Reade, Megan Brown at the HLS&R International Committee Ladies' luncheon at River Oaks Country Club. (Photo by courtesy of HLSR)

02
16

Chadisty Pauly, Howdy, Finley Pauly, Randy Pauly at the HLS&R International Committee Ladies' luncheon at River Oaks Country Club. (Photo by courtesy of HLSR)

03
16

Jill Watson, Juan & Isela Garcia, Neo Jane Masisi, Stacy Hudgens, Melisa Jordan at the HLS&R International Committee Ladies' luncheon at River Oaks Country Club. (Photo by courtesy of HLSR)

04
16

Ashley Pearce, Maddi West at the HLS&R International Committee Ladies' luncheon at River Oaks Country Club. (Photo by courtesy of HLSR)

05
16

Christan Fuqua, Anne Richardson at the HLS&R International Committee Ladies' luncheon at River Oaks Country Club. (Photo by courtesy of HLSR)

06
16

Christina Sacco, Julie Sacco at the HLS&R International Committee Ladies' luncheon at River Oaks Country Club. (Photo by courtesy of HLSR)

07
16

Claire Hanno, Claudia Gerault, Nita Johnson at the HLS&R International Committee Ladies' luncheon at River Oaks Country Club. (Photo by courtesy of HLSR)

08
16

Courtney Adame at the HLS&R International Committee Ladies' luncheon at River Oaks Country Club. (Photo by courtesy of HLSR)

09
16

Ellie Francisco, Kelly Anzolotti at the HLS&R International Committee Ladies' luncheon at River Oaks Country Club. (Photo by courtesy of HLSR)

10
16

Michelle Maresh, Courtney Zavala, Angela Poujol at the HLS&R International Committee Ladies' luncheon at River Oaks Country Club. (Photo by courtesy of HLSR)

11
16

Scott Watson, John Gunn, Jill Watson, Zach Brewer at the HLS&R International Committee Ladies' luncheon at River Oaks Country Club. (Photo by courtesy of HLSR)

12
16

Peggy Hollis, Brooke Hollis Hortenstine at the HLS&R International Committee Ladies' luncheon at River Oaks Country Club. (Photo by courtesy of HLSR)

13
16

at the HLS&R International Committee Ladies' luncheon at River Oaks Country Club. (Photo by courtesy of HLSR)

14
16

PaperCity at the HLS&R International Committee Ladies' luncheon at River Oaks Country Club. (Photo by courtesy of HLSR)

15
16

Fashions from Elizabeth Anthony on the catwalk at the HLS&R International Committee Ladies' luncheon at River Oaks Country Club. (Photo by courtesy of HLSR)

16
16

Pop-up shopping at the HLS&R International Committee Ladies' luncheon at River Oaks Country Club. (Photo by courtesy of HLSR)

Letricia Zogheib, Cassie Sinor, Cinthya Reade, Megan Brown (Photo by courtesy of HLSR)
Chadisty Pauly, Howdy, Finley Pauly, Randy Pauly (Photo by courtesy of HLSR)
Jill Watson, Isela Garcia, Juan Garcia, Mrs. Neo Jane Masisi, Stacy Hudgens, Melisa Jordan (Photo by courtesy of HLSR)
Ashley Pearce, Maddi West (Photo by courtesy of HLSR)
Christan Fuqua, Anne Richardson (Photo by courtesy of HLSR)
Christina Sacco, Julie Sacco (Photo by courtesy of HLSR)
Claire Hanno, Claudia Gerault, Nita Johnson (Photo by courtesy of HLSR)
Courtney Adame (Photo by courtesy of HLSR)
Ellie Francisco (Photo by courtesy of HLSR)
Michelle Maresh, Courtney Zavala, Angela Poujol (Photo by courtesy of HLSR)
Scott Watson, John Gunn, Jill Watson, Zach Brewer (Photo by courtesy of HLSR)
Peggy Hollis, Brooke Hollis Hortenstine (Photo by courtesy of HLSR)
Shannon Almes, Deidra Norris, Lisa Hopkins (Photo by courtesy of HLSR)
Copies of PaperCity (Photo by courtesy of HLSR)
Fashions from Elizabeth Anthony 4 (Photo by courtesy of HLSR)
Pop-Up Shopping (Photo by courtesy of HLSR)
Society / Featured Parties

Houston Rodeo’s International Outreach Team Turns River Oaks Country Club Into a Pop-Up Shopping Paradise

Flowing Champagne and a Yellow Rose of Texas Runway

BY // 03.15.23
photography courtesy of HLSR
Letricia Zogheib, Cassie Sinor, Cinthya Reade, Megan Brown at the HLS&R International Committee Ladies' luncheon at River Oaks Country Club. (Photo by courtesy of HLSR)
Chadisty Pauly, Howdy, Finley Pauly, Randy Pauly at the HLS&R International Committee Ladies' luncheon at River Oaks Country Club. (Photo by courtesy of HLSR)
Jill Watson, Juan & Isela Garcia, Neo Jane Masisi, Stacy Hudgens, Melisa Jordan at the HLS&R International Committee Ladies' luncheon at River Oaks Country Club. (Photo by courtesy of HLSR)
Ashley Pearce, Maddi West at the HLS&R International Committee Ladies' luncheon at River Oaks Country Club. (Photo by courtesy of HLSR)
Christan Fuqua, Anne Richardson at the HLS&R International Committee Ladies' luncheon at River Oaks Country Club. (Photo by courtesy of HLSR)
Christina Sacco, Julie Sacco at the HLS&R International Committee Ladies' luncheon at River Oaks Country Club. (Photo by courtesy of HLSR)
Claire Hanno, Claudia Gerault, Nita Johnson at the HLS&R International Committee Ladies' luncheon at River Oaks Country Club. (Photo by courtesy of HLSR)
Courtney Adame at the HLS&R International Committee Ladies' luncheon at River Oaks Country Club. (Photo by courtesy of HLSR)
Ellie Francisco, Kelly Anzolotti at the HLS&R International Committee Ladies' luncheon at River Oaks Country Club. (Photo by courtesy of HLSR)
Michelle Maresh, Courtney Zavala, Angela Poujol at the HLS&R International Committee Ladies' luncheon at River Oaks Country Club. (Photo by courtesy of HLSR)
Scott Watson, John Gunn, Jill Watson, Zach Brewer at the HLS&R International Committee Ladies' luncheon at River Oaks Country Club. (Photo by courtesy of HLSR)
Peggy Hollis, Brooke Hollis Hortenstine at the HLS&R International Committee Ladies' luncheon at River Oaks Country Club. (Photo by courtesy of HLSR)
at the HLS&R International Committee Ladies' luncheon at River Oaks Country Club. (Photo by courtesy of HLSR)
PaperCity at the HLS&R International Committee Ladies' luncheon at River Oaks Country Club. (Photo by courtesy of HLSR)
Fashions from Elizabeth Anthony on the catwalk at the HLS&R International Committee Ladies' luncheon at River Oaks Country Club. (Photo by courtesy of HLSR)
Pop-up shopping at the HLS&R International Committee Ladies' luncheon at River Oaks Country Club. (Photo by courtesy of HLSR)
1
16

Letricia Zogheib, Cassie Sinor, Cinthya Reade, Megan Brown at the HLS&R International Committee Ladies' luncheon at River Oaks Country Club. (Photo by courtesy of HLSR)

2
16

Chadisty Pauly, Howdy, Finley Pauly, Randy Pauly at the HLS&R International Committee Ladies' luncheon at River Oaks Country Club. (Photo by courtesy of HLSR)

3
16

Jill Watson, Juan & Isela Garcia, Neo Jane Masisi, Stacy Hudgens, Melisa Jordan at the HLS&R International Committee Ladies' luncheon at River Oaks Country Club. (Photo by courtesy of HLSR)

4
16

Ashley Pearce, Maddi West at the HLS&R International Committee Ladies' luncheon at River Oaks Country Club. (Photo by courtesy of HLSR)

5
16

Christan Fuqua, Anne Richardson at the HLS&R International Committee Ladies' luncheon at River Oaks Country Club. (Photo by courtesy of HLSR)

6
16

Christina Sacco, Julie Sacco at the HLS&R International Committee Ladies' luncheon at River Oaks Country Club. (Photo by courtesy of HLSR)

7
16

Claire Hanno, Claudia Gerault, Nita Johnson at the HLS&R International Committee Ladies' luncheon at River Oaks Country Club. (Photo by courtesy of HLSR)

8
16

Courtney Adame at the HLS&R International Committee Ladies' luncheon at River Oaks Country Club. (Photo by courtesy of HLSR)

9
16

Ellie Francisco, Kelly Anzolotti at the HLS&R International Committee Ladies' luncheon at River Oaks Country Club. (Photo by courtesy of HLSR)

10
16

Michelle Maresh, Courtney Zavala, Angela Poujol at the HLS&R International Committee Ladies' luncheon at River Oaks Country Club. (Photo by courtesy of HLSR)

11
16

Scott Watson, John Gunn, Jill Watson, Zach Brewer at the HLS&R International Committee Ladies' luncheon at River Oaks Country Club. (Photo by courtesy of HLSR)

12
16

Peggy Hollis, Brooke Hollis Hortenstine at the HLS&R International Committee Ladies' luncheon at River Oaks Country Club. (Photo by courtesy of HLSR)

13
16

at the HLS&R International Committee Ladies' luncheon at River Oaks Country Club. (Photo by courtesy of HLSR)

14
16

PaperCity at the HLS&R International Committee Ladies' luncheon at River Oaks Country Club. (Photo by courtesy of HLSR)

15
16

Fashions from Elizabeth Anthony on the catwalk at the HLS&R International Committee Ladies' luncheon at River Oaks Country Club. (Photo by courtesy of HLSR)

16
16

Pop-up shopping at the HLS&R International Committee Ladies' luncheon at River Oaks Country Club. (Photo by courtesy of HLSR)

What: Houston Livestock Show & Rodeo International Committee Ladies Luncheon

Where: River Oaks Country Club

PC Moment: Shop until you drop with 24 pop-ups spread throughout the country club kept those credit cards of the 400 in action. International guests and committee members had their shopping bags full, perhaps due to the flowing champagne, by the time the dinner bells rang.

The dining room was abuzz with the arrival of Howdy, the official mascot of the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo. Photo ops, selfies and Instagram snaps with the character kept this luncheon affair hopping. Special guest First Lady of the Republic of Botswana Neo Jane Masisi was another headliner, although more on the side of diplomacy.

In fact, that is the mission of the International Committee. Among the 110 HLSR committees and 30,000 volunteers, this group organizes and conducts activities for foreign visitors during International Days at the rodeo. In addition, committee members travel at their own expense to various livestock functions in several foreign countries, creating good will and establishing an international interest in Houston Livestock Show & Rodeo activities.

Chadisty Pauly, Howdy, Finley Pauly, Randy Pauly (Photo by courtesy of HLSR)
Chadisty Pauly, Howdy, Finley Pauly, Randy Pauly at the HLS&R International Committee Ladies’ luncheon at River Oaks Country Club. (Photo by courtesy of HLSR)

Highlight of the day was the Elizabeth Anthony fashion presentation featuring a Yellow Rose of Texas theme saw the runway awash in spring colors and bold prints, some of which exhibited cowboy flair. Among the designers featured was a Texas favorite Brandon Maxwell as well as Andrew Gn, Zimmerman, Erdem, Alexis, L’Agence, Giambattista Valli, Alexis, Nili Lotan, Fabianna Filippi and Ermanno Scervino.

SHOP

Swipe
  • Post Oak Motors 2023 March
  • Post Oak Motors 2023 March
  • Post Oak Motors 2023 March
  • Post Oak Motors 2023 March
  • Post Oak Motors 2023 March
  • Post Oak Motors 2023 March
  • Post Oak Motors 2023 March
  • Post Oak Motors 2023 March
  • Post Oak Motors 2023 March
  • Post Oak Motors 2023 March

Festive bandanas and copies of PaperCity magazine were parting gifts for the merry throng.

PC Seen: International Committee officer in charge Juan Garcia and wife Isela; International Committee chairman Randy Pauly, accompanied by his wife Chadisty and daughter Finley; past chairman John Gunn; HLSR Executive Committee wives Anne Richardson and Jennifer Van Matre; Luncheon Team: divisional vice chairman Jill Watson, vice chairman Julie White, captain Melisa Jordan, and assistant captain Michelle Maresh.

Featured Events
Park-side living. High-rise luxury.
99 luxury condos above Houston's first Thompson Hotel.
Residences at The Allen offers resort-style amenities in the comfort of your own home.
Starting at $1.2M
Now 70% Sold
EXPLORE FLOORPLANS

Featured Properties

Swipe
7915 Burgoyne
Briarbend
FOR SALE

7915 Burgoyne
Houston, TX

$1,070,000 Learn More about this property
Taylor Jackson
This property is listed by: Taylor Jackson (713) 914-8789 Email Realtor
7915 Burgoyne
6017 Memorial Dr.
The Sophie at Bayou Bend
FOR SALE

6017 Memorial Dr.
Houston, TX

$4,700,000 Learn More about this property
Bonnie Laughlin
This property is listed by: Bonnie Laughlin (713) 805-6422 Email Realtor
6017 Memorial Dr.
111 Hickory Ridge
FOR SALE

111 Hickory Ridge
Houston, TX

Learn More about this property
Sharon Ballas
This property is listed by: Sharon Ballas (713) 822-3895 Email Realtor
111 Hickory Ridge
3711 San Felipe
Inwood Manor
FOR SALE

3711 San Felipe
Houston, TX

$829,000 Learn More about this property
Kristin Tillman
This property is listed by: Kristin Tillman (281) 785-3566 Email Realtor
3711 San Felipe
6025 Riverview Way
FOR SALE

6025 Riverview Way
Houston, TX

Learn More about this property
Colleen Sherlock
This property is listed by: Colleen Sherlock (713) 858-6699 Email Realtor
6025 Riverview Way
3741 Meadow Lake
Royden Oaks
FOR SALE

3741 Meadow Lake
Houston , TX

Learn More about this property
Cathy Blum
This property is listed by: Cathy Blum (713) 320-9050 Email Realtor
3741 Meadow Lake
Presented by Greenwood King
Take Video Tours View All Listings
Share on Facebook Share on other social networks
Share on Twitter Share on Pinterest Share via text message Share via email
X
X