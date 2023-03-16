Houston Rodeo’s International Outreach Team Turns River Oaks Country Club Into a Pop-Up Shopping Paradise

Fashions from Elizabeth Anthony on the catwalk at the HLS&R International Committee Ladies' luncheon at River Oaks Country Club. (Photo by courtesy of HLSR)

What: Houston Livestock Show & Rodeo International Committee Ladies Luncheon

Where: River Oaks Country Club

PC Moment: Shop until you drop with 24 pop-ups spread throughout the country club kept those credit cards of the 400 in action. International guests and committee members had their shopping bags full, perhaps due to the flowing champagne, by the time the dinner bells rang.

The dining room was abuzz with the arrival of Howdy, the official mascot of the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo. Photo ops, selfies and Instagram snaps with the character kept this luncheon affair hopping. Special guest First Lady of the Republic of Botswana Neo Jane Masisi was another headliner, although more on the side of diplomacy.

In fact, that is the mission of the International Committee. Among the 110 HLSR committees and 30,000 volunteers, this group organizes and conducts activities for foreign visitors during International Days at the rodeo. In addition, committee members travel at their own expense to various livestock functions in several foreign countries, creating good will and establishing an international interest in Houston Livestock Show & Rodeo activities.

Highlight of the day was the Elizabeth Anthony fashion presentation featuring a Yellow Rose of Texas theme saw the runway awash in spring colors and bold prints, some of which exhibited cowboy flair. Among the designers featured was a Texas favorite Brandon Maxwell as well as Andrew Gn, Zimmerman, Erdem, Alexis, L’Agence, Giambattista Valli, Alexis, Nili Lotan, Fabianna Filippi and Ermanno Scervino.

Festive bandanas and copies of PaperCity magazine were parting gifts for the merry throng.

PC Seen: International Committee officer in charge Juan Garcia and wife Isela; International Committee chairman Randy Pauly, accompanied by his wife Chadisty and daughter Finley; past chairman John Gunn; HLSR Executive Committee wives Anne Richardson and Jennifer Van Matre; Luncheon Team: divisional vice chairman Jill Watson, vice chairman Julie White, captain Melisa Jordan, and assistant captain Michelle Maresh.