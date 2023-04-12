The Woodlands Waterway Arts Festival Brings Music and Food Power Too — Your Guide to the Acts and Eats
The Art Has CompanyBY Laura Landsbaum // 04.12.23
Sun Valley Station is playing The Woodlands Waterway Arts Festival.
The Keesha Pratt Band is playing The Woodlands Waterway Arts Festival.
FM radio will be on the Stella Artois stage at The Woodlands Waterway Arts Festival.
The Woodlands Waterway Arts Festival brings big crowds and an one of a kind scene.
Artists have booths along the Waterway for The Woodlands Waterway Arts Festival.
This is the fifth in a series of stories on The Woodlands Waterway Arts Festival. Come back to PaperCity The Woodlands for more coverage of beloved arts event, which takes place this Friday, April 14 through Sunday, April 16.
A full day of strolling along The Waterway looking at amazing art and hearing from authors at The Woodlands Waterway Arts Festival has a way of building an appetite. You’ll want to get a bite — and this arts festival has something for everyone spread throughout the grounds. And you can rock a little too.
Yes, The Waterway Arts Festival brings food fun and worthy music acts too.
First, here’s a look at the food offerings:
At Palette Cafe
Russo’s New York Pizzeria
Slices of pizza, calzones, stromboli calzones, Greek salads, cheesecake and cookies await.
Back Table Kitchen & Bar
Pimento cheese and friend saltines, lemon poppy seed smoked chicken salad, barbecue brisket and sopapilla cheesecake are some of the offerings you can get at Back Table.
Fielding’s Wood Grill
Burgers, meatballs, fries, sweet potato fries, truffle fries and milkshakes will be available at Fielding’s.
At the Watercolor Terrace
Margarita’s Mexican Restaurant
Fajita nachos, quesadillas, tacos and queso nachos will be on menu at Margarita’s.
Cosecha Coffee
When you need a pick me up, this is the place to stop. Both cold brew and hot coffee, with oat and almond milks, half and half, sugars and some flavored syrups will be available.
At Artopoly West End
The Abundant Harvest Food truck
Veggie power bowls, yellow chicken curry, mac and cheese with barbecue pulled pork, fruit salad and berry parfait make for a very Abundant Harvest.
Dulce Vida Treats & Jersey Dogs
Sorbets, cheesecake pops, hot dogs and Frito pie make Dulce Vida a comfort food station.
At Town Green Park
The Nutty Bavarian
Cinnamon glazed pecans, cashews and almonds make The Nutty Bavarian a different kind of treat retreat.
Galindo’s Coffee Company
Lattes, espressos, cappuccinos, flat whites and Nitro cold brews will bring a lot of coffee power.
Music on the Green
The Woodlands Waterway Arts Festival isn’t just about the food though. There also will be plenty of music going on, along with the centerstage art and the new books component.
The Stella Artois Stage will get things going Friday with The Pizzas from 1 pm to 2:30 pm and Sun Valley Station from 3 pm to 5 pm. Saturday will bring a full day of music with Ben Clifton from 10 am to 11 am, Supper Party from 11:30 am 12:30 pm, Mathaias Lattin from 1 pm to 2 pm, Andrea Magee from 2:30 pm to 4 pm before finishing with Keeshea Pratt Band from 4:30 pm to 6 pm.
Sunday will bring American Dreamer to the stage from 10 to 11 am, David Grace from 11:30 am to 12:30 pm, Drew and the Dakotas from 1 pm to 2 pm, Dem Roots Music from 2:30 pm to 4 pm before finishing with FM Radio playing from 4:30 pm to 6:30 pm.
The Hometown Stage will kick things off Friday with Nathan Taylor followed by Harley Ray. Saturday will see David Becker, Krista Gene, Rio Tripiano, Josh Brown and Mason Lankford taking the stage.
Sunday at the Hometown Stage starts with Lorrie Parise at 10 am, and continues rocking with Dan Scott, Caleb Hoelscher, James Roosa, Doug Reid and Mandi Powell. Everything will finish up around 5:40 pm.