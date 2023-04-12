Sun Valley Station is playing The Woodlands Waterway Arts Festival.
Arts / Galleries

The Woodlands Waterway Arts Festival Brings Music and Food Power Too — Your Guide to the Acts and Eats

The Art Has Company

BY // 04.12.23
This is the fifth in a series of stories on The Woodlands Waterway Arts Festival. Come back to PaperCity The Woodlands for more coverage of beloved arts event, which takes place this Friday, April 14 through Sunday, April 16.

A full day of strolling along The Waterway looking at amazing art and hearing from authors at The Woodlands Waterway Arts Festival has a way of building an appetite. You’ll want to get a bite — and this arts festival has something for everyone spread throughout the grounds. And you can rock a little too.

Yes, The Waterway Arts Festival brings food fun and worthy music acts too.

First, here’s a look at the food offerings:

At Palette Cafe

Russo’s New York Pizzeria

Slices of pizza, calzones, stromboli calzones, Greek salads, cheesecake and cookies await.

Back Table Kitchen & Bar

Pimento cheese and friend saltines, lemon poppy seed smoked chicken salad, barbecue brisket and sopapilla cheesecake are some of the offerings you can get at Back Table.

Fielding’s Wood Grill

Burgers, meatballs, fries, sweet potato fries, truffle fries and milkshakes will be available at Fielding’s.

At the Watercolor Terrace

Margarita’s Mexican Restaurant

Fajita nachos, quesadillas, tacos and queso nachos will be on menu at Margarita’s.

Cosecha Coffee

When you need a pick me up, this is the place to stop. Both cold brew and hot coffee, with oat and almond milks, half and half, sugars and some flavored syrups will be available.

At Artopoly West End

The Abundant Harvest Food truck

Veggie power bowls, yellow chicken curry, mac and cheese with barbecue pulled pork, fruit salad and berry parfait make for a very Abundant Harvest.

Dulce Vida Treats & Jersey Dogs

Sorbets, cheesecake pops, hot dogs and Frito pie make Dulce Vida a comfort food station.

At Town Green Park

The Nutty Bavarian

Cinnamon glazed pecans, cashews and almonds make The Nutty Bavarian a different kind of treat retreat.

Galindo’s Coffee Company

Lattes, espressos, cappuccinos, flat whites and Nitro cold brews will bring a lot of coffee power.

Music on the Green

The Woodlands Waterway Arts Festival isn’t just about the food though. There also will be plenty of music going on, along with the centerstage art and the new books component.

The Stella Artois Stage will get things going Friday with The Pizzas from 1 pm to 2:30 pm and Sun Valley Station from 3 pm to 5 pm. Saturday will bring a full day of music with Ben Clifton from 10 am to 11 am, Supper Party from 11:30 am 12:30 pm, Mathaias Lattin from 1 pm to 2 pm, Andrea Magee from 2:30 pm to 4 pm before finishing with Keeshea Pratt Band from 4:30 pm to 6 pm.

Sunday will bring American Dreamer to the stage from 10 to 11 am, David Grace from 11:30 am to 12:30 pm, Drew and the Dakotas from 1 pm to 2 pm, Dem Roots Music from 2:30 pm to 4 pm before finishing with FM Radio playing from 4:30 pm to 6:30 pm.

The Hometown Stage will kick things off Friday with Nathan Taylor followed by Harley Ray. Saturday will see David Becker, Krista Gene, Rio Tripiano, Josh Brown and Mason Lankford taking the stage.

Sunday at the Hometown Stage starts with Lorrie Parise at 10 am, and continues rocking with Dan Scott, Caleb Hoelscher, James Roosa, Doug Reid and Mandi Powell. Everything will finish up around 5:40 pm.

