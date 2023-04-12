The Woodlands Waterway Arts Festival Brings Music and Food Power Too — Your Guide to the Acts and Eats

Artists have booths along the Waterway for The Woodlands Waterway Arts Festival.

The Woodlands Waterway Arts Festival brings big crowds and an one of a kind scene.

FM radio will be on the Stella Artois stage at The Woodlands Waterway Arts Festival.

This is the fifth in a series of stories on The Woodlands Waterway Arts Festival. Come back to PaperCity The Woodlands for more coverage of beloved arts event, which takes place this Friday, April 14 through Sunday, April 16.

A full day of strolling along The Waterway looking at amazing art and hearing from authors at The Woodlands Waterway Arts Festival has a way of building an appetite. You’ll want to get a bite — and this arts festival has something for everyone spread throughout the grounds. And you can rock a little too.

Yes, The Waterway Arts Festival brings food fun and worthy music acts too.

First, here’s a look at the food offerings:

At Palette Cafe

Slices of pizza, calzones, stromboli calzones, Greek salads, cheesecake and cookies await.