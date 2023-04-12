A Houston Design Destination Elevates Luxury Kitchens with Italian Style

This secondary kitchen design uses the Maxima 2.2 in custom lacquer finish with Ouverture handles in Champagne and a Vicostone countertop in Super White (Photo by Divya Pande)

Details of the Maxima 2.2 in Silk Lacquer White with walnut and stainless-steel cutlery inserts. (Photo by Divya Pande)

A two-tone design was designed with the Cesar Unit Island in Blu Avio topped with Grey Saint Laurent marble and Maxima 2.2 cabinets in Silk Lacquer White. (Photo by Divya Pande)

To create this contrasted kitchen design, the CASA Design team used the Cesar Maxima 2.2 cabinets in Brina and Vulcano with Rovere Nordico wood and Black Marquina porcelain. (Photo by Chase Daniel)

This historic Montrose renovation paired the Cesar Maxima 2.2 cabinets in Hemp LM50 with an island in Chestnut Brown Walnut topped with Porcelain countertops in Arabescato Matte. (Photo by Divya Pande)

Using two collections from Cesar Kitchens, this Glendower Court residence pairs the Maxima 2.2 Shaker in Silk Lacquer and Maxima 2.2 in Sabbia cabinets with a Fenix Laminate table in Grey. The porcelain is Arabescato. (Photo by Divya Pande)

The CASA Design team created a stunning kitchen at Residence 201 at The River Oaks condominiums using Cesar Maxima 2.2 cabinets in Eucalipto paired with Calacatta Gold HR marble for an elegant contrast. (Photo by Divya Pande)

Houston luxury design destination, CASA Companies, introduced Cesar Kitchens to Houston in 2019 and has since created customized kitchen designs for both new construction and historic renovation single-family homes. These include luxury condominium projects, such as the jaw-dropping Residence 201 at The River Oaks recently unveiled to a VIP design crowd featuring not one but two show-stopping kitchens by Cesar.

CASA’s in-house kitchen design expert, Mark Arce, works hand in hand with clients to ensure every detail is carefully crafted to create the perfect kitchen design using Cesar’s ample selection of timeless finishes to complement any space.

“Translating Cesar’s Italian aesthetic to Houston design needs has been effortless. Their selection of world-class finishes and endless customization options allows us to showcase Cesar’s versatility,” says Arce. “We can create timeless designs to fit all our client’s needs, no matter how modern or traditional their tastes may be.”

So, what’s trending in Houston? Arce shares the top three luxury kitchen design trends that Houstonians are requesting:

Invisible Kitchens

CASA’s clients are requesting kitchen designs that are clean, sleek, and minimal yet functional. This design blends seamlessly with the rest of the living space and conceals much of your typical kitchenware for a “barely there” look. Cesar’s large selection of high-end finishes creates tonal designs in many material options to achieve this trend with ease.

Statement Islands

Creating a bold island design with innovative use of luxurious materials like large statement stones or bold-colored lacquers adds a “wow” factor to any kitchen design and transforms a practical island used for everything from entertaining to meal prepping into an exciting and decorative focal point of the room.

Natural Materials

Bringing the outdoors in with natural materials is a great way to add elevated touches to your kitchen design. Using natural stone countertops and backsplashes is a great way to add luxe yet eco-friendly flair while wood cabinetry with sleek metal accents can bring warmth and elegance to the space.

Founded in Italy in 1968, Cesar Kitchens has become known for crafting impeccably timeless kitchens. Beginning as an artisan workshop, the brand has grown a reputation as an international leader in kitchen design. From traditional to contemporary, Cesar Kitchens’ “Made in Italy” designs use only the best materials. Every kitchen is crafted with uncompromising attention to detail and fine craftsmanship in Pramaggiore, near Venice, in a state-of-the-art facility. While kitchen trends have changed over time, the principles of quality and style remain the same today and the brand is now taking Houston by storm.

Want to explore the world of Cesar Kitchens? Stop by the CASA Companies Showroom at 2800 Kirby Drive Suite b100 or call 713-714-8105 for an appointment.