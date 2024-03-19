Artist Tonya Zitman uses recycled jewelry in her art, and layers beads to create her pieces. Now she’ll have a moment at The Woodlands Waterway Arts Festival.
Burduroglu
Parham Woodlands Waterway Arts Festival
Shealey
Zitman Waterway Arts Festival
01
09

Artist Tonya Zitman uses recycled jewelry in her art, and layers beads to create her pieces. Now she'll have a moment at The Woodlands Waterway Arts Festival.

02
09

Zitman enjoys and is inspired by music and animals, which is reflected in her work.

03
09

Burduroglu's pieces are very textured, and have many layers of acrylic paints.

04
09

Burduroglu doesn't create prints of her work - all are original paintings.

05
09

Parham views his work as a photographer as a "collector of moments."

06
09

Parham's piece is named "Hope", after someone who saw it said that the photo of beautiful colors emerging from fog gave her hope.

07
09

After a career in firefighting, Shealey has moved to painting full time in retirement.

08
09

Shealey loves the detail of realistic paintings.

09
09

Assemblage artist Tonya Zitman with two of her pieces.

Artist Tonya Zitman uses recycled jewelry in her art, and layers beads to create her pieces. Now she’ll have a moment at The Woodlands Waterway Arts Festival.
Burduroglu
Parham Woodlands Waterway Arts Festival
Shealey
Zitman Waterway Arts Festival
Arts / Galleries

Emerging Texas Artists Get a Big Break at The Woodlands Waterway Arts Festival — A Showcase Like No Other

Some New Talents to Check Out This Year

BY // 03.19.24

This is first in a series of stories on The Woodlands Waterway Arts Festival in 2024. Come back to PaperCity The Woodlands for new stories in the lead-up to the beloved arts event.

The Woodlands Waterway Arts Festival — set for  April 12 through April 14 at Town Green Park, along The Waterway, this year  — is set to showcase eight emerging artists. Being chosen as one of these artists can be a career-changing opportunity and new artists are vitally important to the festival too.

“It’s critical to involve new artists to engage with attendees and sell their work,” The Woodlands Arts Council executive director Jenny Carattini-Wright says. “This provides opportunities for local artists, potentially launching lucrative art careers and supporting the creative economy in The Woodlands and surrounding areas.”

To qualify as emerging, artists must not have shown art at an outdoor festival in the past and must live in Texas. At The Waterway Arts Festival, these emerging artists get booths near each other, in a prime place near the base of Town Green Park.

Let’s meet the first four emerging artists for 2024:

Steve Parham

Photographer Steve Parham has been a resident of The Woodlands since 1982, but he’s been a photographer even longer. Since a 1964 summer visit to the New York World’s Fair.

Set your Easter Table with Bering's

Swipe
  • Bering's Gift's Easter 2024
  • Bering's Gift's Easter 2024
  • Bering's Gift's Easter 2024
  • Bering's Gift's Easter 2024
  • Bering's Gift's Easter 2024
  • Bering's Gift's Easter 2024
  • Bering's Gift's Easter 2024
  • Bering's Gift's Easter 2024
  • Bering's Gift's Easter 2024
  • Bering's Gift's Easter 2024
  • Bering's Gift's Easter 2024

“I bought a Braun 35mm camera from my cousin for eight dollars,” Parham remembers. “It had a scratch on the lens that rendered images in soft focus. That camera opened up a whole new world to me, and over the years a camera has been a constant companion.

“During my Navy days, one of my photos of a Navy Destroyer made the cover of a US Navy journal.”  

From that Braun, Parham switched to a Yashika twin-lens reflex, similar to Vivian Maier’s Rollieflex and spent much of his off-duty naval hours ensconced in a photo lab learning basic darkroom skills and building from there.

This Parham piece is named "Hope."
This Parham piece is named “Hope.”

“Finally, I switched to Nikon cameras, but for me the technology increasingly intruded between the subject and me,” Parham says. “And then one day in 2014 I wandered into a Leica store and picked up a rangefinder camera with manual controls for focus and exposure.

“It was modern but with an old school, highly personal feel. It was like I had come home, and I have been with Leica joyfully ever since.”  

Parham appreciates photography for its ability to freeze time.

“I like to capture moments,” he says. “The beauty of that is that that means I live in the moment and you notice things, ordinary things, that you know quite frankly I find quite interesting and beautiful. The festival offers the chance to share these moments with others.

“Perhaps some folks will stop by and take a look at the images, the detail. And perhaps some will find a moment or two that interests them in some special way.”  

Tonya Zitman

An art “hobbyist” for more than 25 years, it took an accident to move assemblage artist Tonya Zitman into working full time as an artist.

“I had a major accident where I shattered both my wrists,” Zitman tells PaperCity The Woodlands. “I had a lot of time to think and I realize these are my hands to create and I realized I want to pursue my passion. My therapy was doing my beaded artwork. So I was picking up little beads.

“I have a lot of recycled jewelry that I use and I make different art forms using the different recycled material of wooden material and metal using the beaded artwork.”

Her beaded artwork is called Assemblage art, and is created in three dimensions.

“I compare it to a painter who uses paint on canvases,” Zitman says. “Except I mostly use recycled materials like jewelry found in thrift stores and some store bought beads. Then it’s glued onto various wooden and metal shapes I use. Instead of using canvas like a painter does.

“I create art through using mainly repurposed elements.”

Assemblage artist Tonya Zitman with two of her pieces.
Assemblage artist Tonya Zitman with two of her pieces.

Zitman is excited to be part of The Waterway Arts Festival.

“I love how it’s a celebration of creativity, where diverse talented artist come together to showcase their art that is sure to inspire and uplift all that come to view it,” she says.

Elif (Melek) Burduroglu

Burduroglu has been painting for 14 years, and has been a Texan for two years. She moved here from the East Coast, but is no stranger to The Woodlands Waterway Arts Festival.

“My sister lives here,” Burduroglu tells PaperCity The Woodlands. “She’s been here for 14 years and I am familiar with this wonderful festival because twice when I was visiting my sister, I was lucky to attend the festival as a spectator. And I was blown away.

“Since I moved here, I’ve been painting full time. I’m a self taught artist and have been painting since I moved to U.S. from Istanbul in 2009. I’m loving and enjoying this beautiful city, its people and its art community.”

Burduroglu paints mostly abstracts, female portraits in mixed media and acrylic abstracts. Her work is very textured. 

Burduroglu paints mostly abstracts, female portraits in mixed media and acrylic abstracts.
Burduroglu paints mostly abstracts, female portraits in mixed media and acrylic abstracts.

“I tried to scrape and build a lot of layers, and then scrape again and then build more layers until it’s like it looks coherent,” she notes. “But I can see the underneath layers. It looks simple, but actually when you get closer, it’s like, to me it has so many layers that it’s appealing.”

Burduroglu is looking forward to meeting Waterway Arts Fstival goers.

“I’m very passionate about painting and work very hard to create subtle and beautiful art,” she says. “Painting is my greatest joy and maybe my best way of communicating, and it would mean a lot to me if I find an audience that can connect with my art and feel the love and passion that was put in each painting.”

Jimmie Shealey

Painter Jimmie Shealey moved to Texas after a 30 year career as a firefighter in Atlanta. 

“As a firefighter, we worked 24 hour shifts,” Shealey says. “At times I would paint in between emergencies, but I would also have several days in between our shifts to paint. I would paint mostly on my off time.”

He has always painted, but his work revolved primarily around commissions while in Georgia.

Since his move to Texas, this former firefighter has become a full-time painter and gotten involved with one of the local art leagues where he has shown some paintings.

Moving to Texas after I retired from the fire department has allowed me to explore new areas of the art world that I hadn’t been involved in,” Shealey says. “It has helped me grow into the type of artist I’ve wanted to be. I have had much more time to devote and have had the creative freedom to able to create what I like to with my art.” 

His recent paintings are figurative portraits.

“I love the detail of the realism,” Shealey says. “I love to capture a moment.”  

He’s excited about meeting other artists at The Waterway Arts Festival and showing his art. He also looks forward to seeing how it is received by the public. Shealey hopes to expand his portfolio with contacts for commissions as well.

Look for part two of this series soon, with more emerging artists. Tickets for The Woodlands Waterway Arts Festival are on sale now.

Special Series

Social in Security

Lessons from an etiquette ambassador
How to Celebrate Valentine’s Day 2024 — 5 Tips from Talented Tastemakers
How to Celebrate Valentine’s Day 2024 — 5 Tips from Talented Tastemakers
7 Modern Etiquette Rules to Live By in 2024
7 Modern Etiquette Rules to Live By in 2024
The Etiquette of Art Buying — How to Go From Newbie to Confident Collector
The Etiquette of Art Buying — How to Go From Newbie to Confident Collector
An Essential Guide to Concert Etiquette in 2023 — Performers, Producers, and Other Experts Weigh In
An Essential Guide to Concert Etiquette in 2023 — Performers, Producers, and Other Experts Weigh In
A Modern Etiquette Expert’s Guide to Dining Out, Optimized in 4 Insider Tips
A Modern Etiquette Expert’s Guide to Dining Out, Optimized in 4 Insider Tips
From Tipping to Gossip and Everything In Between — A Modern Etiquette Ambassador Breaks Down 36 Common Life Scenarios and How to Handle Them With Grace
From Tipping to Gossip and Everything In Between — A Modern Etiquette Ambassador Breaks Down 36 Common Life Scenarios and How to Handle Them With Grace
read full series

Visit Dallas' premier open-air shopping and dining destination.

Highland Park Village Shop Now

Featured Properties

Swipe
6107 Stilson Branch Lane
Pinemont Square, Oak Forest West Area
FOR SALE

6107 Stilson Branch Lane
Houston, TX

$349,900 Learn More about this property
Melinda Gordon
This property is listed by: Melinda Gordon (713) 256-9145 Email Realtor
6107 Stilson Branch Lane
2047 Westcreek Lane #807
The Wilshire | Co-list: Wendy Bernstein
FOR SALE

2047 Westcreek Lane #807
Houston, TX

$845,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
2047 Westcreek Lane #807
719 Reinicke Street
Rice Military/Washington Corridor
FOR SALE

719 Reinicke Street
Houston, TX

$535,000 Learn More about this property
Cathy Scherer
This property is listed by: Cathy Scherer (832) 689-1024 Email Realtor
719 Reinicke Street
3317 New Garden View Lane
Garden Oaks
FOR SALE

3317 New Garden View Lane
Houston, TX

$384,000 Learn More about this property
Amanda Cruser
This property is listed by: Amanda Cruser (713) 594-5201 Email Realtor
3317 New Garden View Lane
209 E Woodland Street 1/2
The Heights
FOR SALE

209 E Woodland Street 1/2
Houston, TX

$565,000 Learn More about this property
Terri Guerra
This property is listed by: Terri Guerra (713) 598-3043 Email Realtor
209 E Woodland Street 1/2
1205 Nantucket Drive
Westhaven Estates, Galleria
FOR SALE

1205 Nantucket Drive
Houston, TX

$1,495,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
1205 Nantucket Drive
1203 Nantucket Drive
Westhaven Estates, Galleria
FOR SALE

1203 Nantucket Drive
Houston, TX

$1,849,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
1203 Nantucket Drive
734 E 13th 1/2 Street
Houston Heights
FOR SALE

734 E 13th 1/2 Street
Houston, TX

$1,265,000 Learn More about this property
Kenneth Kottwitz
This property is listed by: Kenneth Kottwitz (713) 598-6849 Email Realtor
734 E 13th 1/2 Street
4413 Verdome Lane
Oak Forest West Area
FOR SALE

4413 Verdome Lane
Houston, TX

$425,000 Learn More about this property
Wayne Cohen
This property is listed by: Wayne Cohen (832) 259-8316 Email Realtor
4413 Verdome Lane
8 Sweetwater Court
Sugar Land
FOR SALE

8 Sweetwater Court
Sugar Land, TX

$589,000 Learn More about this property
Wayne Cohen
This property is listed by: Wayne Cohen (832) 259-8316 Email Realtor
8 Sweetwater Court
6026 Lake Bridge Lane
Del Bello Lakes, Alvin
FOR SALE

6026 Lake Bridge Lane
Manvel, TX

$570,000 Learn More about this property
Bob Murdock
This property is listed by: Bob Murdock (832) 326-5712 Email Realtor
6026 Lake Bridge Lane
21118 Highland Knolls Drive
Memorial Parkway, Katy
FOR SALE

21118 Highland Knolls Drive
Katy, TX

$309,900 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
21118 Highland Knolls Drive
6249 Locke Lane
Briargrove
FOR SALE

6249 Locke Lane
Houston, TX

$599,900 Learn More about this property
Melinda Gordon
This property is listed by: Melinda Gordon (713) 256-9145 Email Realtor
6249 Locke Lane
1714 White Oak Drive
The Heights
FOR SALE

1714 White Oak Drive
Houston, TX

$575,000 Learn More about this property
Terri Guerra
This property is listed by: Terri Guerra (713) 598-3043 Email Realtor
1714 White Oak Drive
5802 Valkeith Drive
Meyerland
FOR SALE

5802 Valkeith Drive
Houston, TX

$550,000 Learn More about this property
Anita Bormaster
This property is listed by: Anita Bormaster (832) 431-0722 Email Realtor
5802 Valkeith Drive
14039 Saint Marys Lane
Nottingham West
FOR SALE

14039 Saint Marys Lane
Houston, TX

$549,000 Learn More about this property
Julie Brann
This property is listed by: Julie Brann (713) 594-8736 Email Realtor
14039 Saint Marys Lane
902 Jolen Court
Bellaire Area
FOR SALE

902 Jolen Court
Bellaire, TX

$885,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
902 Jolen Court
1505 Early Lane
Spring Branch
FOR SALE

1505 Early Lane
Houston, TX

$785,000 Learn More about this property
Neil Silverman
This property is listed by: Neil Silverman (713) 725-9750 Email Realtor
1505 Early Lane
5740 Kiam Street
Cottage Grove
FOR SALE

5740 Kiam Street
Houston, TX

$425,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
5740 Kiam Street
1405 Dart Street
Washington East
FOR SALE

1405 Dart Street
Houston, TX

$489,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
1405 Dart Street
12634 Briar Patch Road
Energy Corridor
FOR SALE

12634 Briar Patch Road
Houston, TX

$549,999 Learn More about this property
Thea McShay
This property is listed by: Thea McShay (713) 724-7684 Email Realtor
12634 Briar Patch Road
18718 Luby Creek Drive
Bridgeland, Cypress | Co-list: Kelli Comiskey
FOR SALE

18718 Luby Creek Drive
Cypress, TX

$998,450 Learn More about this property
Mark McNitt
This property is listed by: Mark McNitt (832) 567-4357 Email Realtor
18718 Luby Creek Drive
915 Old Lake Road
Tanglewood
FOR SALE

915 Old Lake Road
Houston, TX

$1,650,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
915 Old Lake Road
26407 Hollow Stone Lane
Black Horse Ranch, Cypress
FOR SALE

26407 Hollow Stone Lane
Cypress, TX

$1,240,000 Learn More about this property
Melinda Gordon
This property is listed by: Melinda Gordon (713) 256-9145 Email Realtor
26407 Hollow Stone Lane
3006 Winchester Ranch Trail
Morton Creek Ranch, Katy
FOR SALE

3006 Winchester Ranch Trail
Katy, TX

$465,000 Learn More about this property
Wayne Cohen
This property is listed by: Wayne Cohen (832) 259-8316 Email Realtor
3006 Winchester Ranch Trail
14 Greenway Plaza 6O
Greenway Plaza
FOR SALE

14 Greenway Plaza 6O
Houston, TX

$275,000 Learn More about this property
Kenneth Kottwitz
This property is listed by: Kenneth Kottwitz (713) 598-6849 Email Realtor
14 Greenway Plaza 6O
Presented by Bernstein Realty Your Home Our Expertise
View All Listings
Share on Facebook Share on other social networks
Share on Twitter Share on Pinterest Share via text message Share via email
X
X