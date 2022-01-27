Young Singers From Across the Globe Face Off in Prestigious Houston Grand Opera Competition

1st Place Winner Navasard Hakobayan baritone takes in the moment
Houston Grand Opera's Concert of Arias first place winner baritone Navasard Hakobayan takes in the moment on stage at Wortham Theater Center. (Photo by Wilson Parish)

02
17

Concert of Arias judges Ana Maria Martinez, Houston Grand Opera general manager and CEO Khori Dastoor, event chairs Drs. Jack Roth & Liz Grim, judges Christine Goerke and Patrick Summers, HGO artistic and music director (Photo by Wilson Parish)

03
17

HGO Studio alumni Dorothy Gal, Geoff Hahn at the Concert of Arias evening (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

04
17

Chairs of the 2022 Houston Grand Opera Ball Jennifer & Ben Fink at the Concert of Arias. (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

05
17

Jim & Molly Crownover at the HGO Concert of Arias (Photo by Wilson Parish)

06
17

Myrtle Jones, Candice Penelton at the HGO Concert of Arias (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

07
17

Joe Greenberg & Claire Liu with bass baritone Jongwon Han, third place winner at the Houston Grand Opera Concert of Arias. (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

08
17

Marty & Kathy Goossen, Katrina Jackiewicz & Nicholas Peacock at the HGO Concert of Arias (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

09
17

John Churchwell, assistant conductor with the Metropolitan Opera and the San Francisco Opera, with Houston Grand Opera general manager and CEO Khori Dastoor (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

10
17

John Serpe, Tracy Maddox, Ana Maria Martinez, Gabriel Attal at Houston Grand Opera Concert of Arias (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

11
17

Houston Grand Opera artistic and music director Patrick Summers, Judge Beau Miller (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

12
17

Stephen & Ann Kaufman at the HGO Concert of Arias (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

13
17

Brenda Harvey-Traylor, Sid Moorhead, Anna Dean at HGO's Concert of Arias (Photo by Wilson Parish)

14
17

Hugh Zhang, Lulu Tan at the HGO Concert of Arias at Wortham Theater Center. (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

15
17

Allyn & Jill Risey at HGO's Concert of Arias (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

16
17

Drs. Mark Clemens and Anne Tsao at HGO's Concert of Arias (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

17
17

The Events Company provides decor for the HGO Concert of Arias dinner in the Grand Foyer of Wortham Theater Center. (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

Arts / Performing Arts

Young Singers From Across the Globe Face Off in Prestigious Houston Grand Opera Competition

An International Evening on Song and a Festive Dinner For the Future

BY // 01.27.22
Houston Grand Opera's Concert of Arias first place winner baritone Navasard Hakobayan takes in the moment on stage at Wortham Theater Center. (Photo by Wilson Parish)
Concert of Arias judges Ana Maria Martinez, Houston Grand Opera general manager and CEO Khori Dastoor, event chairs Drs. Jack Roth & Liz Grim, judges Christine Goerke and Patrick Summers, HGO artistic and music director (Photo by Wilson Parish)
HGO Studio alumni Dorothy Gal, Geoff Hahn at the Concert of Arias evening (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
Chairs of the 2022 Houston Grand Opera Ball Jennifer & Ben Fink at the Concert of Arias. (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
Jim & Molly Crownover at the HGO Concert of Arias (Photo by Wilson Parish)
Myrtle Jones, Candice Penelton at the HGO Concert of Arias (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
Joe Greenberg & Claire Liu with bass baritone Jongwon Han, third place winner at the Houston Grand Opera Concert of Arias. (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
Marty & Kathy Goossen, Katrina Jackiewicz & Nicholas Peacock at the HGO Concert of Arias (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
John Churchwell, assistant conductor with the Metropolitan Opera and the San Francisco Opera, with Houston Grand Opera general manager and CEO Khori Dastoor (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
John Serpe, Tracy Maddox, Ana Maria Martinez, Gabriel Attal at Houston Grand Opera Concert of Arias (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
Houston Grand Opera artistic and music director Patrick Summers, Judge Beau Miller (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
Stephen & Ann Kaufman at the HGO Concert of Arias (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
Brenda Harvey-Traylor, Sid Moorhead, Anna Dean at HGO's Concert of Arias (Photo by Wilson Parish)
Hugh Zhang, Lulu Tan at the HGO Concert of Arias at Wortham Theater Center. (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
Allyn & Jill Risey at HGO's Concert of Arias (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
Drs. Mark Clemens and Anne Tsao at HGO's Concert of Arias (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
The Events Company provides decor for the HGO Concert of Arias dinner in the Grand Foyer of Wortham Theater Center. (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
Initially 768 candidates signed on for Houston Grand Opera’s prestigious Eleanor McCollum Competition for Young Singers. That number was laboriously whittled down to 18 and in the end nine finalists took the stage in Cullen Theater at Wortham Theater Center for an evening of song followed by a festive dinner in the theater’s Grand Foyer.

Each of the candidates, who came from across the globe, sang two arias during the evening that not only had a live audience but also was live-streamed internationally with HGO Studio alumnus Norman Reinhardt serving as host. The contestants were singing for both monetary prizes and a coveted spot in the HGO Studio, one of the most respected young artist programs in the country.

“The Concert of Arias represents the purest distillation of this company’s values, as nothing is more important to us than the future of this art form,” HGO general manager and CEO Khori Dastoor says. “Each year, we put all we have into developing the talents of the finest young artists in the country through the HGO Studio program, and that starts with this thrilling competition.”

These young singers have spent much of the past two years singing behind masks due to the pandemic as well as working on their studies remotely, not an easy task for performing artists. That led HGO studio director Brian Speck to note: “It is more meaningful than ever for them to stand before a live audience in the Cullen Theater and show the world that the challenges of the past two years haven’t dulled their passion and determination to sing.”

Concert of Arias judges Ana Maria Martinez, Houston Grand Opera general manager and CEO Khori Dastoor, event chairs Drs. Jack Roth & Liz Grim, judges Christine Goerke and Patrick Summers, HGO artistic and music director (Photo by Wilson Parish)

Six prizes were awarded with baritone Navasard Hakobyan of Armenia taking the top prize of $10,000. Second place with a $5,000 prize was awarded to soprano Amanda Batista, who is of Cuban-Puerto Rican heritage. The $3,000 third place prize went to bass-baritone Jongwon Han, a native of South Korea, who also received the Audience Choice Award. The Ana Maria Martinez Encouragement Award of $2,000 went to soprano Olivia Smith, who hails from British Columbia.

Judging the competition were Dastoor, HGO artistic and music director Patrick Summers, HGO artistic advisor Ana Maria Martinez and guest judge soprano Christine Goerke.

Drs. Liz Grimm and Jack Roth, both with M.D. Anderson Cancer Center, chaired the evening that raised funds for the competition and for HGO Studio. The Events Company provided decor for the Grand Foyer while City Kitchen delivered on the dinner.

PC Seen: Molly and Jim Crownover, BenJoaquin Gouverneur, Drs. Rachel and Warren Ellsworth, Gabriel Attal, Ellen Gritz and Mickey Rosenau, Jill and Allyn Risley, Drs. Anne Tsao and Mark Clemens, Kristie and Tom Van Arsdel, Myrtle Jones, Ann and Stephen Kaufman, Lindy and Rydman, Lily and Charles Foster, and Jennifer and Benjamin Fink, who will chair the April 9 HGO ball, themed Le Voyage à Marrakech.

