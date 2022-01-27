Artist/Gallerist Christopher Martin’s New Houston Gallery Draws a 90210 Worthy Crowd With Chic Parties

Artist Christopher Martin at the opening of his namesake gallery in the Upper Kirby District's Gallery Row in Houston.

Trés chic! Such was the throng of collectors, fashionables and art cognoscenti who joined renowned artist/gallerist Christopher Martin in celebrating the opening of his Houston gallery that one might have thought central casting had sent over a 90210 flock. In reality it was the 77019, 77056, and 77006 residents who contributed a certain panache to back-to-back parties that saluted the popular Aspen-based artist.

Adding to the cachet of the soirées was the presence of Dallas-based photographer Steve Wrubel, whose iconic rodeo images supplement Martin’s works in his namesake gallery at 2625 Colquitt along Upper Kirby District’s Gallery Row. Christopher Martin also has galleries in Aspen, Vail and Dallas.

Jessica Uccello, gallery director Ally Ondarza, Hannah Hurt at the opening of artist Christopher Martin’s gallery in the Upper Kirby District’s Gallery Row in Houston.

The buzzy Houston welcome of the amiable artist began in a collector’s home in Tanglewood (that would be 77056) that brimmed with a curated archive of Martin’s work. As a special treat for the intimate gathering, popular chef/restaurateur Charles Clark prepared the scrumptious array of party foods. (Since closing Ibiza last year, the chef has now taken full ownership of Brasserie 19 and can be found in a dapper suit welcoming guests there most evenings.)

The hors d’oeuvres were paired with Ride & Ridden winery’s 2020 RIDE Napa Valley Cabernet Sauvignon which interestingly features a bucking bronco label design by Wrubel. The same wine was served the following night when doors opened to a VIP, invitation-only clutch that revealed the stunning gallery.

Featured were Martin’s oversized reverse glass paintings in acrylic which present a luminosity that is almost holographic. The rhythmic compositions of the works lining the walls are created in pastels, a different look from his previous bolder palettes. Steps from the door, two Ferraris wrapped in Martin design graced the entry. One of the exotic cars belongs to the artist, the other to the previous night’s host.

