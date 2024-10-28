Lyle Lovett Love, Drone Show Wonders, Nature Sparks and a Founding Family’s Pride — The Woodlands’ 50th Anniversary Turns Into a Party Like No Other

fbpx
Celebrating 50 years, The Woodlands put on a free concert with Jack Ingram (l) Lyle Lovett and His Large Band (center), and Hayes Carll. (Photo by F. Carter Smith)

Scott and Brenda Mitchell welcomed guests to the Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion as part of the 50th anniversary celebration of The Woodlands. (Photo by F. Carter Smith)

The Woodlands community enjoyed a fireworks and drone show on the 50th anniversary of the founding of The Woodlands on Oct. 19 at Northshore Park. (Photo by Laura Landsbaum)

McCullough High graduate Jack Ingram performed in a free concert, presented by Howard Hughes at the Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion. (Photo by F. Carter Smith)

Woodlands founder George Mitchell , as illustrated by drones during the fireworks and drone show to commemorate the 50th anniversary of The Woodlands. (Photo by Laura Landsbaum)

Woodlands native Hayes Carll told the crowd at the Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion about his short lived days as a parking lot attendant for the Pavilion. (Photo by F. Carter Smith)

"The Dreamer" in drones at the fireworks and drone show at Northshore Park on Oct. 19. "The Dreamer" sculpture was installed in Panther Creek in 1989. (Photo by Laura Landsbaum)

Concertgoers enjoyed a full evening of entertainment as Lyle Lovett and his Big Band, Jack Ingram and Hayes Carll took the stage at the Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion on Oct. 18, 2024. (Photo by F. Carter Smith)

The iconic Woodlands bridge and doves represents the annual Woodlands "Lighting of the Doves" celebration marking the holiday season. (Photo by Laura Landsbaum)

Lyle Lovett, a Klein native, wowed the crowd as part of the 50th anniversary concert at the Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion on Oct. 18, 2024. (Photo by F. Carter Smith)

(l to r) Dr. Shelly Sekula-Gibbs, Cindy Heiser, Ann Snyder, Brad Bailey, Jim Carman, Richard Franks and Linda Nelson add shovels of mulch to the annivesary oak planted in Northshore Park on October 16. (Photo by Laura Landsbaum)

Members of The Woodlands Township board, Howard Hughes employees and guests at the tree dedication at Northshore Park. (Photo by Laura Landsbaum)

Interfaith personnel unloaded cars with donations for the food pantry on the "Day of Giving" during the 50th anniversary celebration week. (Photo by Laura Landsbaum)

The Woodlands' Grant Irons spoke about the importance of growing up in The Woodlands during the time capsule dedication at the Hughes Landing bandshell. (Photo by Laura Landsbaum)

Some of the proclamations and memorabilia that was placed inside a time capsule in celebration of The Woodlands' 50th anniversary. (Photo by Laura Landsbaum)

Artist Amy Malkan (l) with The Woodlands Township's Cindy Heiser (c) and artist Marlo Saucedo (r) at the unveiling of the 50th anniversary mural on The Woodlands Waterway. (Photo by Laura Landsbaum)

Jim Carman, president of the Houston Region for Howard Hughes, welcomed concert goers for the Woodlands' 50th anniversary celebration in the Woodforest Bank Club at the Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion. (Photo by F. Carter Smith)

Concertgoers were treated to a free concert at the Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion in celebration of the Woodlands' 50th anniversary on October 18.

Lyle Lovett and his Big Band headlined an evening of hometown entertainers celebrating the 50th anniversary of the founding of The Woodlands at the Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion on Oct. 18 2024. (Photo by F. Carter Smith)

Jeff Young, the CEO for the Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion welcomed the crowd to the Pavilion for the concert featuring Jack Ingram, Hayes Carll and Lyle Lovett and his Large Band on Friday, Oct. 18, 2024. (Photo by F. Carter Smith)

Free tickets allowed Woodlands residents to fill the lawn and mezzanine at the Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion, Friday, October 18, 2024. (Photo by F. Carter Smith)

Scott Mitchell, (l) shared memories from the early days of The Woodlands as his father George began development as Dr. Ann Snyder and Jim Carman listen at the Woodforest Bank Club at the Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion on Oct. 18, 2024. (Photo by Laura Landsbaum)

Culture / Entertainment

Lyle Lovett Love, Drone Show Wonders, Nature Sparks and a Founding Family’s Pride — The Woodlands’ 50th Anniversary Turns Into a Party Like No Other

An Epic Week-Long Bash To Celebrate Five Decades of Excellence

BY // 10.28.24
Celebrating 50 years, The Woodlands put on a free concert with Jack Ingram (l) Lyle Lovett and His Large Band (center), and Hayes Carll. (Photo by F. Carter Smith)
Scott and Brenda Mitchell welcomed guests to the Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion as part of the 50th anniversary celebration of The Woodlands. (Photo by F. Carter Smith)
The Woodlands community enjoyed a fireworks and drone show on the 50th anniversary of the founding of The Woodlands on Oct. 19 at Northshore Park. (Photo by Laura Landsbaum)
McCullough High graduate Jack Ingram performed in a free concert, presented by Howard Hughes at the Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion. (Photo by F. Carter Smith)
Woodlands founder George Mitchell , as illustrated by drones during the fireworks and drone show to commemorate the 50th anniversary of The Woodlands. (Photo by Laura Landsbaum)
Woodlands native Hayes Carll told the crowd at the Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion about his short lived days as a parking lot attendant for the Pavilion. (Photo by F. Carter Smith)
"The Dreamer" in drones at the fireworks and drone show at Northshore Park on Oct. 19. "The Dreamer" sculpture was installed in Panther Creek in 1989. (Photo by Laura Landsbaum)
Concertgoers enjoyed a full evening of entertainment as Lyle Lovett and his Big Band, Jack Ingram and Hayes Carll took the stage at the Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion on Oct. 18, 2024. (Photo by F. Carter Smith)
The iconic Woodlands bridge and doves represents the annual Woodlands "Lighting of the Doves" celebration marking the holiday season. (Photo by Laura Landsbaum)
Lyle Lovett, a Klein native, wowed the crowd as part of the 50th anniversary concert at the Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion on Oct. 18, 2024. (Photo by F. Carter Smith)
(l to r) Dr. Shelly Sekula-Gibbs, Cindy Heiser, Ann Snyder, Brad Bailey, Jim Carman, Richard Franks and Linda Nelson add shovels of mulch to the annivesary oak planted in Northshore Park on October 16. (Photo by Laura Landsbaum)
Members of The Woodlands Township board, Howard Hughes employees and guests at the tree dedication at Northshore Park. (Photo by Laura Landsbaum)
Interfaith personnel unloaded cars with donations for the food pantry on the "Day of Giving" during the 50th anniversary celebration week. (Photo by Laura Landsbaum)
The Woodlands' Grant Irons spoke about the importance of growing up in The Woodlands during the time capsule dedication at the Hughes Landing bandshell. (Photo by Laura Landsbaum)
Some of the proclamations and memorabilia that was placed inside a time capsule in celebration of The Woodlands' 50th anniversary. (Photo by Laura Landsbaum)
Artist Amy Malkan (l) with The Woodlands Township's Cindy Heiser (c) and artist Marlo Saucedo (r) at the unveiling of the 50th anniversary mural on The Woodlands Waterway. (Photo by Laura Landsbaum)
Jim Carman, president of the Houston Region for Howard Hughes, welcomed concert goers for the Woodlands' 50th anniversary celebration in the Woodforest Bank Club at the Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion. (Photo by F. Carter Smith)
Concertgoers were treated to a free concert at the Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion in celebration of the Woodlands' 50th anniversary on Oct.18, 2024. (Photo by F. Carter Smith)
Lyle Lovett and his Big Band headlined an evening of hometown entertainers celebrating the 50th anniversary of the founding of The Woodlands at the Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion on Oct. 18 2024. (Photo by F. Carter Smith)
Jeff Young, the CEO for the Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion welcomed the crowd to the Pavilion for the concert featuring Jack Ingram, Hayes Carll and Lyle Lovett and his Large Band on Friday, Oct. 18, 2024. (Photo by F. Carter Smith)
Free tickets allowed Woodlands residents to fill the lawn and mezzanine at the Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion, Friday, October 18, 2024. (Photo by F. Carter Smith)
Scott Mitchell, (l) shared memories from the early days of The Woodlands as his father George began development as Dr. Ann Snyder and Jim Carman listen at the Woodforest Bank Club at the Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion on Oct. 18, 2024. (Photo by Laura Landsbaum)
Celebrating 50 years, The Woodlands put on a free concert with Jack Ingram (l) Lyle Lovett and His Large Band (center), and Hayes Carll. (Photo by F. Carter Smith)

Scott and Brenda Mitchell welcomed guests to the Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion as part of the 50th anniversary celebration of The Woodlands. (Photo by F. Carter Smith)

The Woodlands community enjoyed a fireworks and drone show on the 50th anniversary of the founding of The Woodlands on Oct. 19 at Northshore Park. (Photo by Laura Landsbaum)

McCullough High graduate Jack Ingram performed in a free concert, presented by Howard Hughes at the Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion. (Photo by F. Carter Smith)

Woodlands founder George Mitchell , as illustrated by drones during the fireworks and drone show to commemorate the 50th anniversary of The Woodlands. (Photo by Laura Landsbaum)

Woodlands native Hayes Carll told the crowd at the Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion about his short lived days as a parking lot attendant for the Pavilion. (Photo by F. Carter Smith)

"The Dreamer" in drones at the fireworks and drone show at Northshore Park on Oct. 19. "The Dreamer" sculpture was installed in Panther Creek in 1989. (Photo by Laura Landsbaum)

Concertgoers enjoyed a full evening of entertainment as Lyle Lovett and his Big Band, Jack Ingram and Hayes Carll took the stage at the Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion on Oct. 18, 2024. (Photo by F. Carter Smith)

The iconic Woodlands bridge and doves represents the annual Woodlands "Lighting of the Doves" celebration marking the holiday season. (Photo by Laura Landsbaum)

Lyle Lovett, a Klein native, wowed the crowd as part of the 50th anniversary concert at the Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion on Oct. 18, 2024. (Photo by F. Carter Smith)

(l to r) Dr. Shelly Sekula-Gibbs, Cindy Heiser, Ann Snyder, Brad Bailey, Jim Carman, Richard Franks and Linda Nelson add shovels of mulch to the annivesary oak planted in Northshore Park on October 16. (Photo by Laura Landsbaum)

Members of The Woodlands Township board, Howard Hughes employees and guests at the tree dedication at Northshore Park. (Photo by Laura Landsbaum)

Interfaith personnel unloaded cars with donations for the food pantry on the "Day of Giving" during the 50th anniversary celebration week. (Photo by Laura Landsbaum)

The Woodlands' Grant Irons spoke about the importance of growing up in The Woodlands during the time capsule dedication at the Hughes Landing bandshell. (Photo by Laura Landsbaum)

Some of the proclamations and memorabilia that was placed inside a time capsule in celebration of The Woodlands' 50th anniversary. (Photo by Laura Landsbaum)

Artist Amy Malkan (l) with The Woodlands Township's Cindy Heiser (c) and artist Marlo Saucedo (r) at the unveiling of the 50th anniversary mural on The Woodlands Waterway. (Photo by Laura Landsbaum)

Jim Carman, president of the Houston Region for Howard Hughes, welcomed concert goers for the Woodlands' 50th anniversary celebration in the Woodforest Bank Club at the Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion. (Photo by F. Carter Smith)

Concertgoers were treated to a free concert at the Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion in celebration of the Woodlands' 50th anniversary on October 18.

Lyle Lovett and his Big Band headlined an evening of hometown entertainers celebrating the 50th anniversary of the founding of The Woodlands at the Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion on Oct. 18 2024. (Photo by F. Carter Smith)

Jeff Young, the CEO for the Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion welcomed the crowd to the Pavilion for the concert featuring Jack Ingram, Hayes Carll and Lyle Lovett and his Large Band on Friday, Oct. 18, 2024. (Photo by F. Carter Smith)

Free tickets allowed Woodlands residents to fill the lawn and mezzanine at the Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion, Friday, October 18, 2024. (Photo by F. Carter Smith)

Scott Mitchell, (l) shared memories from the early days of The Woodlands as his father George began development as Dr. Ann Snyder and Jim Carman listen at the Woodforest Bank Club at the Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion on Oct. 18, 2024. (Photo by Laura Landsbaum)

The Woodlands celebrated its 50th anniversary with a style, star power and community focus that fits this pioneering master planned community. A drone and fireworks extravaganza on the actual anniversary date (October 19) at Northshore Park capped a week of festivities enveloping the entire community in philanthropy, art, sustainability and music.

The highlight might have been the free concert that brought Lyle Lovett, Hayes Carll and Jack Ingram and a packed crowd of thousands to Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion for a night of music and community. Or it might have been the drone show that produced wonders in the sky and oohs and ahhs. Or… There’s so much to choose from.

Let’s look back at an anniversary week like no other:

Burying History For The Future

The Woodlands Township officials, local elected officials, Howard Hughes executives and community leaders from local institutions came together to place a variety of proclamations, maps, recorded messages and memorabilia from The Woodlands into a time capsule to be buried at Town Green Park. The capsule will be opened on the 100th anniversary of the community.

One of the more notable items to be included in the capsule was an original drawing of The Woodlands by renowned architect Frank Gehry, drawn in 1977. Howard Hughes president of the Houston region Jim Carman visited with Gehry last year and had him sign the drawing.

Some of the proclamations and memorabilia that was placed inside a time capsule in celebration of The Woodlands’ 50th anniversary. (Photo by Laura Landsbaum)

Day of Giving

The Woodlands’ “Day of Giving” was spearheaded by Interfaith, which celebrated its own 51st anniversary this year. In addition to the day, Woodlands residents took part in month-long volunteering opportunities throughout the community to participate in all areas that Interfaith coordinates, including senior congregate meals and Veggie Village.

A food drive had donations rolling into the parking lot all day. The goal for the food drive is 50,000 pounds of food by December. And things are off to a great start — more than 10,000 pounds of food have been collected so far.

Woodlands Style anniversary merchandise purchases also help Interfaith assist those in need in the community. They also make great Christmas gifts.

Howard Hughes’ Lorrie Parise (second from left) with Jim Carman, (4th from left) and members of the Howard Hughes Cares team performed at Interfaith’s Day of Giving. Parise wrote a song about the community for the event.

Tree Planting

A Tree Dedication Ceremony highlighted the planting of a significant hardwood oak tree, representing The Woodlands’ commitment to sustainability. This symbolic event at Northshore Park brought together community leaders, public officials and representatives from Howard Hughes and The Woodlands Township.

“As we commemorate The Woodlands’ 50th anniversary, we remain dedicated to the core values of sustainability and environmental stewardship that George Mitchell envisioned when conceiving this community,” President, Houston Region for Howard Hughes Jim Carman says. “With an unprecedented 35 percent of our land permanently dedicated to open green space, these tree plantings reinforce our pledge to preserve this natural heritage.”

Members of The Woodlands Township board, Howard Hughes employees and guests at the tree dedication at Northshore Park. (Photo by Laura Landsbaum)

Hundred-gallon trees were also planted in each of the eight residential villages. This initiative, carried out in partnership with the respective village associations, included Grogan’s Mill, Panther Creek, Cochran’s Crossing, Indian Springs, Alden Bridge, Sterling Ridge, College Park and Creekside Park.

Murals on The Woodlands Waterway

The Beauty of Nature in The Woodlands,” an eight foot by 24 foot mural, was unveiled as part of the celebration honoring The Woodlands’ 50th anniversary. Located on the base of The Millennium sculpture adjacent to The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion along The Woodlands Waterway, the artwork is a collaboration between local artist Amy Malkan and Marlo Saucedo, a resident of The Woodlands, who were selected through an open call from The Woodlands Arts Council. Howard Hughes commissioned the piece and has gifted the art mural to The Woodlands Township.

“This mural is a vibrant testament to The Woodlands’ spirit as we celebrate our 50th anniversary,” Carman says. “It beautifully captures our community’s deep connection to nature, unwavering commitment to the arts and bold vision ahead.”

The artists combined their talents and enlisted the community to help paint the piece, which incorporates native elements representing the beauty of The Woodlands.

Artist Amy Malkan (l) with The Woodlands Township’s Cindy Heiser (c) and artist Marlo Saucedo (r) at the unveiling of the 50th anniversary mural on The Woodlands Waterway. (Photo by Laura Landsbaum)

The Woodlands Township’s Cindy Heiser spearheaded this effort.

“This mural is our first public art mural to be located directly on The Waterway,” Heiser says. “It reflects the heart of The Woodlands — the seamless connection between its residents and the natural environment, celebrating 50 years of living within a thriving forest community.”

Lyle Lovett, Hayes Carll & Jack Ingram Rock

A trio of hometown performers took the stage at the Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion for the much-anticipated 50th anniversary concert that more than lived up to the hype. McCullough High School’s Jack Ingram opened the show, followed by Hayes Carll, a 1994 graduate of McCullough, and Lyle Lovett, who hails from “across the creek” but feels like a home owner as his twins were born in The Woodlands.

Carll delighted the crowd with tales about growing in The Woodlands and his time as a Pavilion parking lot attendant. That turned out to be a relatively short job stint with Carll hilariously revealing that he got fired for sneaking into concerts — and even had his ID badge cut in half in front of him.

Woodlands native Hayes Carll told the crowd at the Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion about his short lived days as a parking lot attendant for the Pavilion. (Photo by F. Carter Smith)

More than 30 members of George Mitchell’s family showed, getting to witness the lasting impact George and Cynthia Woods Mitchell had on the groundbreaking community they founded.

Previous iterations of headliner Lovett’s band were well known to the Mitchell family, as his band had played at Scott Mitchell’s Wuensche Brothers in Old Town Spring.

“My parents worked really hard developing the concept and design for this place,” Scott Mitchell tells PaperCity The Woodlands. “And as it turned out, my mom became one of the best fans of all kinds of music that she never thought she’d want to hear but ended up loving. She broadened her appreciation for music with her pavilion.”

McCullough High graduate Jack Ingram performed in a free concert, presented by Howard Hughes at the Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion. (Photo by F. Carter Smith)

The free community concert was hosted by Howard Hughes.

“Hosting this free concert is our heartfelt way of expressing gratitude to the community that has played a vital role in making The Woodlands thrive for five decades,” Carman says. “As we celebrate this milestone, we eagerly anticipate many more years of growth and connection together, fostering an even stronger sense of community in The Woodlands.”

A Fitting Finale

The 50th anniversary fun climaxed in a finale to remember with a festival that took over Northshore Park, turning it into a family friendly wonderland. That meant a ferris wheel, arcade games, rows of booths, food trucks and entertainment. All leading up to the nighttime fireworks and drone show, a first for The Woodlands’  region.

Gasps rippled through the crowd as drones recreated beloved icons of The Woodlands in the sky — founder George Mitchell, the Rise of the Midgard serpent, the annual Lighting of the Doves and much more.

The Woodlands community enjoyed a fireworks and drone show on the 50th anniversary of the founding of The Woodlands at Northshore Park. (Photo by Laura Landsbaum)

As everyone reflects on The Woodlands’ first half century, events like this week-long celebration serve as a reminder of the community leadership’s ongoing commitment to putting people first. The Woodlands certainly seems well-positioned for another 50 years of growth and success.

