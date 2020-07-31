Adults-Only Boutique Hotel in Puerto Vallarta Emerges as a True Socially Distanced Retreat — Inside the Unique World of Casa Velas

Casa Velas makes it easy to have little interaction during your vacation

The quaint property of the hotel is surrounded by botanical gardens and the Marina Vallarta Golf Course.

New coronavirus normals have extended to travel as well. Remote and spacious destinations are more valued than ever. The exclusive, intimate Casa Velas boutique hotel tucked away in a quiet, upscale residential neighborhood in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico definitely qualifies.

The intimate gated property serves up all the comfort and exclusivity of a private hacienda, but also boasts the amenities and service of a luxury resort. Casa Velas is made to feel like a home. But a lavish home where you do not have to lift a finger.

The luxury all-inclusive, adults-only boutique hotel bursting with charming Mexican ambiance is a great spot to soak up the sun and the Mexican vacation culture while keeping interactions at a minimal.

Surrounded by perfectly manicured, lush gardens with colorful peacocks trotting around poolside loungers, Casa Velas is the type of place where visitors typically stay within the property gates. In many ways, Casa Velas is made for the new coronavirus travel normals.

The quaint 80-room luxury retreat is enveloped by botanical gardens and fragrant trees smack dab in the middle of Marina Vallarta, one of the best golf courses in the region. Each room is its own spacious suite with roomy garden patios making privacy and solitude paramount. Many suites even come with private plunge pools and hot tubs.

Casa Velas luxury boutique hotel seems almost built for the socially distant lifestyle.

The hotel has also adopted new Stay Safe Commitment standards. These new measures have staff members implementing intense sanitation and social distancing protocols.

When they arrive at Casa Velas (after a quick 10 minute ride from the airport), not only are guests met with the traditional hibiscus tea of Casa Velas, they are given a personal protection kit complete with hand sanitizer, gloves and face mask as an additional welcome amenity.

Health and wellness are a major priority alongside the commitment to sanitation. The Spa at Casa Velas focuses on the individualized treatments. There are even dedicated wellness suites equipped with workout equipment such as yoga gear and a stationary bike, healthier snacks on hand and an in-room massage table. A personal Wellness Concierge is at your beck and call for the entire stay.

Really Getting Away

The enormous garden pool on property comes complete with private cabanas and a spacious swim up bar. The Ocean Club, overlooking the Banderas Bay, boasts stunning views of the Puerto Vallarta city skyline and includes private lounge areas on the beach for the full ocean experience. Enjoy a fresh sushi lunch while lounging in your private waterside space.

Even before travel as we know it changed dramatically, the dining experiences at Casa Velas were catered to each guest, complete with spaced out tables for privacy and quiet amidst the mostly open air dining rooms. Emiliano’s features authentic Latin American food with influences from Spain and Mexico. Guests are encouraged to take advantage of the all inclusive nature of the hotel with many chef recommended courses available. It is almost possible to taste all of the cuisine in one meal — if one desires. A charming candle lit patio with live mariachis playing soothing tempos sets the scene.

The Ocean Club transforms its beachside restaurant space nightly. This allows you to munch on seafood and Mediterranean food while watching the waves crash amid the backdrop of a beautiful sunset. Yes, you can have dinner only a few feet away from the ocean.

Special experiences are available for visitors looking to amplify their vacation without leaving Casa Velas’ grounds. A private garden to glass cocktail experience centered around the fruits of the surrounding botanical gardens remains a favorite. Tequila tastings, Cuban cigar rolling, yoga classes and painting sessions and more are also available.

Casa Velas’ exclusive surroundings and comforts paired with the attentive service of a boutique hotel are what keep regulars coming back. On this visit, guests could be overheard chatting up the staff, going down memory lane with their favorite waiters to discuss years and years of special visits.

This is a place where the real world worries of COVID-19 can almost feel far away. For at least a few days.