Home + Design / Design Notes

Storied Houston Hotel Adds its Own Showcase Flower Shop — Inside The Houstonian's New Floral Studio Wonderland

In the Tradition of the World's Greatest Hotels

BY // 07.31.20
Floral designer Wendy Du at work in Sage 'n' Bloom at The Houstonian Hotel, Club & Spa. (Steve Lee Photography)
The Houstonian joins the floral design business with Sage 'n' Bloom in house. (Courtesy photo)
Sage 'n' Bloom designer Wendy Du puts finishing touches on an arrangement for a wedding at The Houstonian. (Courtesy photo)
Flowers for an outdoor wedding at The Houstonian are created by Sage 'n' Bloom at The Houstonian. (Courtesy photo)
Sage 'n' Bloom on-site floral design studio at The Houstonian Hotel, Club & Spa. (Steve Lee Photography)
A floral bouquet for the dinner table from Sage 'n' Bloom at The Houstonian (Photo by Shelby Hodge)
Floral arrangements by Wendy Du of Sage 'n' Bloom, the in-house florist at The Houstonian (Courtesy photo)
Floral arrangements by Wendy Du of Sage 'n' Bloom, the in-house florist at The Houstonian (Courtesy photo)
Floral arrangements by Wendy Du of Sage 'n' Bloom, the in-house florist at The Houstonian (Courtesy photo)
Floral arrangements by Wendy Du of Sage 'n' Bloom, the in-house florist at The Houstonian (Courtesy photo)
Floral arrangements by Wendy Du of Sage 'n' Bloom, the in-house florist at The Houstonian (Courtesy photo)
Floral arrangements by Wendy Du of Sage 'n' Bloom, the in-house florist at The Houstonian (Courtesy photo)
While the Houstonian Hotel, Club & Spa is working feverishly to complete the revamping of its highly regarded Trellis Spa, the tree-shrouded resort in the midst of Houston is adding to its hospitality portfolio. With not only special events and weddings in mind, Sage ‘n’ Bloom floral design has also opened up shop as The Houstonian’s on-site floral studio.

The exceptional work of floral designer Wendy Du can be seen in the massive and magnificent arrangements that welcome guests as they enter the hotel lobby. Likewise, her work is seen in Tribute, the hotel’s full-size restaurant.

We can’t help be recall the floral extravaganzas of the Four Seasons George V in Paris, the Four Seasons Beverly Wilshire in Beverly Hills and London’s Claridge’s where renowned floral design house McQueens has an on-site boutique.

Flowers for an outdoor wedding at The Houstonian are created by Sage ‘n’ Bloom at The Houstonian. (Courtesy photo)
Flowers for an outdoor wedding at The Houstonian are created by Sage ‘n’ Bloom at The Houstonian. (Courtesy photo)

Sage ‘n’ Bloom quietly opened in May and has provided flowers for several weddings. But with the COVID-19 situation, Houstonian waited until this past week to launch its official grand opening. With that, glorious bouquets were sent across Houston to a handful of influencers. The one that arrived at my home was delicious in its design reminiscent of an English Garden with roses, ranunculus, Canterbury bells, delphiniums and more.

With blossoms sourced from around the world and from local merchants, the menu of possibilities ranges from show-stopping grand arrangements to mini floral confections perfect for a coffee table or accent piece.

In addition to providing floral arrangements for a variety of occasions and customers, Sage ‘n’ Bloom offers floral design workshops where guests work along side Du for an afternoon of instruction in the flower-decked studio.

Du’s background is rooted in art and design. She has worked with celebrity clientele, corporate gatherings and destination events.

Sage ‘n’ Bloom provides free delivery within three miles of The Houstonian with purchases of more than $150.

X