Arlington’s New $550 Million Showcase Hotel Adds a New Ben Berg Restaurant, Plots a 2024 Opening

Loews Hotel president Alex Tisch and Ben Berg are excited about the new Soy Cowboy restaurant.

Ben Berg's Soy Cowboy is set to be the signature restaurant at the new Loews Hotel Arlington. Berg, right, is pictured with Loews Hotels president Alex Tisch.

The next phase of construction will bring Arlington's new Loews Hotel and Convention Center to life. It will include the new Ben Berg restaurant Soy Cowboy.

Arlington keeps on expanding its entertainment district, becoming not just a major Texas destination but a national draw. Jonathan Tisch, the chairman and CEO of Loews Hotels & Co., reveals the district’s newest high-profile addition — the $550 million Loews Arlington Hotel and Convention Center — is on track to open in early 2024. The resort will add 888 rooms and 266,000 square feet of function space to Arlington’s entertainment district.

The lavish hotel, designed by Dallas-based HKS Architects, is also rolling out a new signature restaurant. Leave it to Houston’s most ambitious restauranteur Ben Berg, founder and CEO of Berg Hospitality, to take on the project. Soy Cowboy, a new pan-Asian restaurant, will be the prolific Berg’s second Tarrant County restaurant, joining B&B Butchers, which opened in Fort Worth’s Clearfork shopping center in 2018.

“Soy Cowboy will be an upscale and sophisticated pan-Asian concept, transporting guests on an adventurous tour through the flavors of China, Korea, Vietnam, Thailand, Japan, and more,” Berg says in a statement. “The menu will include a selection of sharable plates exploring classic Asian cooking techniques including traditional sushi, tempura, wok, robatayaki, hibachi, and teppanyaki, as well as Korean barbecue.

“Guests can also expect an innovative cocktail menu paired with an extensive wine and sake list.”

Berg, who currently owns and operates eight restaurants in Houston and Fort Worth, says he has plans to open 10 more restaurants between now and 2024. Although, due to its perch in the new Loews Arlington hotel, Soy Cowboy will be one of the more high-profile Berg openings.

Arlington’s Next Resort Star

Situated between Globe Life Field and AT&T Stadium, Loews Arlington Hotel and Convention Center will be connected to the 300-room Live! by Loews hotel by a sky bridge.

The two hotels combined will bring nearly 1,200 rooms and more than 300,000 square feet of meeting and event space. Here’s what else is in store at the luxe new resort:

— 66,000 square feet of outdoor space, including an oversized event lawn

— Five new food and drink options, including an indoor/outdoor restaurant featuring two wood-fire pizza ovens and homemade pasta.

— The signature restaurant Soy Cowboy

— A 1,550-space parking garage

— A resort-style beach club with two swimming pools

— A man-made beach, with cabanas, fire pits, and a waterslide

The Texas Rangers and the City of Arlington are partnering with Loews on this project. With the success of the Texas Live! entertainment land and the Live! by Loews hotel, this represents phase two of the overall vision.

And it’s a big vision.

“This area is fast becoming one of the leading sports and entertainment destinations in the United States,” Texas Rangers majority owner and managing partner Ray Davis says in a statement.