A Miami Pizza Spot Brings Its Star Pies to Dallas, a Lush New Bar in Bishop Arts, and a Favorite Sushi Spot Shutters

It’s been an unprecedented two years since Bon Appétit named Dallas the 2019 Restaurant City of the Year. But even through a pandemic, our city’s dining scene has persevered. With the overwhelming amount of recent openings (particularly in Deep Ellum, Bishop Arts, and downtown), it’s easy to forget that many in the industry are still struggling, but Texas restaurants have been innovating to provide the comfort food — and cocktails — we need. Now, it’s time to look forward to the Dallas restaurant news ahead.

From exciting openings to unfortunate closures (plus, any other food news we might find fitting), The Dallas Dish is your weekly helping of need-to-know North Texas restaurant news.

A Miami-based pizza spot is opening in Dallas this fall.

When I visited Miami for the first time last year, I made a round-up of the best restaurants we dined at during our spring trip. And now, one of our favorites is coming to Dallas this fall — Mister O1. According to the Dallas Morning News, it’s opening its first Texas location at 3838 Oak Lawn Avenue. Founded by chef Renato Viola in 2014, the Florida spot is being franchised by Dallas’ John LaBarge.

When we dined at the South Beach location in 2021, our favorite dishes were the Caesar salad, burrata with balsamic, and the signature Star Luca pizza. Hopefully, the Dallas location will serve these same incredible bites.

SHOP Swipe





















Next

A tropical new lounge opens in Bishop Arts this Saturday.

On August 6, Bar Eden will open its doors as a new sister lounge to Bishop Arts’ popular Paradiso. Formerly the Botanist, the lush new spot will feature an indoor-outdoor space with “overgrown, biophilic installations” and “old-world fixtures.” (We’re going to take this to mean: lots and lots of pretty plants.)

The cocktail menu, crafted by beverage director Iluggy Recinos, will include a fizzy Fountain of Youth (a half bottle of brut champagne and ube stardust). Curated by Executive Chef Nick Hurry, the bar bites menu will feature tempura beer battered zucchini blossoms and more.

A James Beard Award-nominated Dallas chef closes one of his restaurants in Victory Park.

Chef Kent Rathbun’s upscale Asian restaurant, Imoto, has officially shuttered in Victory Park, according to the Dallas Morning News. It debuted in 2019, serving sushi and classic Asian dishes, until the pandemic shut things down in 2020. “We burned through most of our cash and never were able to recoup,” Rathbun told the DMN.

On the new restaurant front, Kent Rathbun plans to open a permanent home for his barbecue pop-up concept: the Station at Katy Trail. Expected to open this September, the new spot will serve breakfast tacos, sandwiches, pastries, coffee, and tea along the popular pathway, with special bbq offerings on the weekends.

Leela’s Wine Bar launches a new pop-up for the rest of the summer.

This August, the Lower Greenville and Trophy Club locations of Leela’s Wine Bar are launching a Summer House pop-up theme. In collaboration with The Planting Hand, the bar has transformed into a tropical oasis with new cocktails, food, and music from DJ Elkin Pautt to match. The Summer House menu features a Brujo Old Fashioned, Guava Nice Day, and Mango Margarita, as well as new bites like Tropical Shrimp Ceviche, Ahi Tuna Tostadas, and TX Crudite.