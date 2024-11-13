fbpx
Culture / Sporting Life

Conservatory Chair Phoebe Tudor Previews the New Astrodome Plans, Building On Her Preservation Commitment — Houston’s History Saver

The PaperCity Interview

BY // 11.12.24
Preservationist Phoebe Tudor receiving a Lifetiime Achievement award from the Institute of Classical Architecture & Art/ Texas (Photo by James Edward)
Phoebe Tudor, just eletced president of the National Trust for Historic Preservation, at the national nonprofit's annual meeting in New Orleans.
Preservationist Phoebe Tudor receiving a Lifetime Achievement award from the Institute of Classical Architecture & Art in September (Photo by James Edward)
Groundbreaking for the Julia Ideson Library building, for which Phoebe Tudor, seen here with Mayor Bill White, founded the Julia Ideson Library Preservation Partners.
Phoebe Tudor and son, Harry Tudor, during restoration of the rotunda at the University of Virginia., where she assisted with the project.
Astrodome Conservancy partners Judy Nyquist, Minette Boesel, Phoebe Tudor at the Domecoming event.
The future of the Eighth Wonder of the World is forefront of the Astrodome Conservancy, headed by Phoebe Tudor
Phoebe Tudor and partner in preservation Minette Boesel at the National Trust of Historic Preservation annual meeting in New Orleans.
As anticipation builds for presentation of Gensler’s redevelopment plans for the Astrodome, with those new plans set to be revealed Wednesday morning, Astrodome Conservancy board chair Phoebe Tudor is sitting down with PaperCity to discuss her lifetime commitment to historic preservation. That commitment led to her election as board chair of the National Trust for Historic Preservation last month.

Tudor’s fascination with preservation began as a child, growing up in small-town Louisiana and traveling to cities keen on preservation. She counts New Orleans; Charleston, South Carolina; Boston; London; and San Francisco as destinations that planted the seeds of her gentle obsession with safeguarding architectural gems.

Astrodome – Domecoming 2018
Astrodome Conservancy partners Judy Nyquist, Minette Boesel, Phoebe Tudor at the Domecoming event.

She earned an art history degree with focus on architecture from the University of Virginia and then earned a masters degree in historic preservation from Columbia University thus setting the groundwork for what would become a life’s mission.

While leading numerous high-profile preservation projects — including the five-year, $32 million revitalization of the Julia Ideson Library and rescue of River Oaks Theatre — the Astrodome has been on Tudor’s plate for some eight years. That is when she joined Harris County Judge Ed Emmett in spearheading the effort to develop a public/private partnership with a plan to save what was declared The Eighth Wonder of the World when it opened in 1965.

“The Gensler vision is high level. It’s meant to be a conversation starter,” Tudor says of the Astrodome Conservancy‘s bid.

The multi-level presentation includes a full-on feasibility study for the proposed program, a key element that was lacking in previous redevelopment proposals.

Ideson Groundbreaking 1
Groundbreaking for the Julia Ideson Library building, for which Phoebe Tudor, seen here with Mayor Bill White, founded the Julia Ideson Library Preservation Partners.

“I’ve heard Lynn Wyatt say that the arts are the soul of a city,” Tudor notes. “I believe that too. But I also believe that historic buildings are the soul of a city. We just can’t erase our past.

“If you do that, everything starts to look the same. You have to have the personality of a place. I just think it makes for a much more interesting and authentic city or place in our country.”

Phoebe Tudor Finds a Preservation Mission

My discussion with Tudor takes place in the home that she shares with her husband Bobby Tudor — a 1924 mansion designed by famed Houston architect Birdsall Briscoe in the historic Broadacres neighborhood. While she admits to general modernization and making additions, the home, which is furnished primarily in antiques, maintains its rich historic character.

Tudor’s preservation efforts have not been limited to Texas. They expanded to Nantucket where the Tudors had a second home for several decades. She was a meaningful presence on the Nantucket Historical Association for which she chaired the Nantucket by Design home tour fundraiser for three years.

Phoebe Tudor, University of Virginia Hard Hat
Phoebe Tudor and son, Harry Tudor,
during restoration of the rotunda at the University of Virginia., where she assisted with the project.

An example of Tudor’s largesse is how she has lent her expertise to Palacios Preservation Association for the rescue from demolition of the 118-year-old Luther Hotel, a unique property built of long-leaf yellow pine and cypress siding. The local grass roots group was failing in its efforts to save the historic property and concerned parties reached out to Tudor. With her connections and expertise, she was able to attract Texas historian and preservationist J.P. Bryan, who then bought the hotel and is now renovating it.

I felt like I had to try to help them. I mean, it’s so much right up my alley,” Tudor says. “It’s not where I live, but it was a very worthy cause.”

Launching into her two-year post as head of the National Trust for Historic Preservation, Tudor is adding an extra element to the nonprofit’s calendar. As 75th anniversary board chair, she is helming a gala next October that will culminate the celebrations of the Trust’s 75 years.

The Astrodome
The future of the Eighth Wonder of the World is forefront for the Astrodome Conservancy, headed by Phoebe Tudor

Beyond her preservation interests, Phoebe Tudor is a tireless community leader having served seven years on the Houston Archeological and Historical Commission, three of those as chairman. Her volunteer leadership roles have included founder and chairman of the Julia Ideson Library Preservation Partners, responsible for raising funds and overseeing the restoration and addition to Houston’s oldest library and serving as Centennial chairman for The Hermann Park Conservancy, another major fundraising effort.

Her interests not limited to historic preservation. Tudor serves on the boards of Houston Ballet; Hermann Park Conservancy; the Museum of Fine Arts, Houston; and the Houston Parks Board.

National Trust 2024 Phoebe Tudor and partner in preservation Minette Boesel
Phoebe Tudor and partner in preservation Minette Boesel at the National Trust of Historic Preservation annual meeting in New Orleans.

Tudor recently received a Lifetime Achievement award from the board of directors of the Institute of Classical Architecture and Art in ceremonies at the Julia Ideson Library.

“We are so grateful for the work of Phoebe Tudor, whose dedication reflects a deep belief in the power of community, the importance of preserving our heritage and giving back,” Russell Windham, who presented the award, notes. “She has fostered meaningful connections between people and the places they call home, reminding us of how vital our public spaces are to our well-being.”

